From haute couture to hot cuisine - Francesco Maccapani Missoni, whose grandparents founded the iconic Italian fashion house, shares some recipes that have been passed down through the generations.

The one and only Budino chocolate pudding

Serves 5

Ingredients

¼ cup superfine sugar

1 cup type 0 flour

4 cups whole milk, at room temperature

1lb 70pc dark chocolate, finely chopped

7oz unsalted butter

Whipped cream, for serving

Method

In a mixing bowl, combine the sugar and flour. Into a second mixing bowl, pour the milk and combine it with the sugar-flour mixture, whisking until well incorporated.

Pour into a saucepan over low heat, using a fine sieve to strain the mixture. Raise the heat to medium and whisk in the chocolate and butter until they melt completely. Reduce the heat to low and cook, stirring constantly, for 3 minutes.

Raise the heat to medium and cook, stirring constantly, until the pudding reaches a thick consistency as it reaches 100°C. Reduce the heat to low, stirring constantly, for 7 minutes. Remove from the heat.

Fill a nonstick 10½-inch Bundt pan with cold water and set aside for a few minutes to cool. Drain and wipe off the excess water. Pour the warm pudding into the cold mould and set aside to cool.

When the pudding reaches room temperature, cover the mould with plastic wrap and refrigerate it for about 2 hours, or until cold throughout.

To plate, firmly hold a wide plate over the mould and carefully flip it over.

The budino should slide out easily; if it does not, dip the mould in hot water for 5-10 seconds, then flip it.

Serve cold with the whipped cream.

Extracted from The Missoni Family Cookbook by Francesco Maccapani Missoni with foreward by Quincy Jones. Published by Assouline, assouline.com

Weekend Magazine