Sweet summer tarts from Rachel Allen

Last week was all about savoury tarts, so this week's focus is on indulgent sweet tarts. One of my favourites is an old classic that comes from the town of Bakewell in Derbyshire, England. With a sweet, crumbly shortcrust base, a filling of raspberry jam and rich almond frangipane, the Bakewell tart, far right, is hard to beat. It's a real treat to enjoy at the end of a meal or with a cup of something delicious. And the best thing of all? There's no need to blind-bake the pastry first.

If you want to whip up a tart in just minutes, then this amaretti tart, right, is ideal. It's gluten-free, and has a base of crushed Italian amaretti biscuits brought together with a bit of butter. This is then filled with thick natural yoghurt and topped with fresh raspberries. If you happen to have some strawberries, feel free to add those in.

I really enjoyed a trip to Lisbon in Portugal a few years ago, and loved the custard tarts that seem to adorn the window of every bakery and restaurant. I can't promise you a sunny Portuguese holiday in these strange times, but hopefully a taste of my version of the classic pasteis de nata - cinnamon custard tarts, far right - will help to ease the pain just slightly. Happy baking.

Rachel recommends

If you have plain natural yoghurt that's not as thick as Greek yoghurt, put the yoghurt in a sieve that's sitting over a bowl for about half an hour. This will allow some liquid to drain away, leaving you with thick, Greek-style yoghurt.

Cinnamon custard tarts

Makes 12

You will need:

375g puff pastry

Icing sugar, to serve

For the cinnamon custard, you will need:

20g flour

350ml milk

225g caster sugar

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

5 egg yolks

1 Preheat the oven to 230°C, 450°F, Gas 8.

2 Place the puff pastry on a floured worktop, and roll it to a thickness of just 3mm, then place it on a baking tray and put it in the fridge.

3 Next, make the cinnamon custard. Put the flour, 50ml of the milk, the caster sugar, the ground cinnamon and the egg yolks in a bowl and whisk for 10 seconds.

4 Put the remaining 300ml of milk in a saucepan and bring to the boil. Pour the hot milk over the flour, milk, sugar, cinnamon and egg yolk mixture, whisking all the time. Continue to whisk until everything is thoroughly mixed. Pour the mixture back into the saucepan and place the saucepan on a medium heat, stirring all the time until the custard thickens. It needs to boil for two minutes, but make sure to stir it constantly to prevent the custard sticking to the base of the pan, and burning. Take the saucepan off the heat.

5 Take the rolled-out puff pastry out of the fridge and cut it into 12 discs that are 9cm in diameter. Take a 12-hole bun tray (a bun tray has smaller holes than a cupcake or muffin tray) and press the pastry discs into the holes. Divide the custard between the pastry cups and bake the tarts in the preheated oven for 8-12 minutes until the pastry and the tops of the custard are golden. Allow the tarts to cool and dust them with icing sugar to serve.

Raspberry amaretti tart

Serves 6

You will need:

225g crunchy gluten-free amaretti biscuits

125g butter

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

250g natural Greek yoghurt - see Rachel Recommends

350g fresh raspberries

Icing sugar, for dusting

1 You will also need a 23cm-diameter loose-bottomed tart tin. To make the tart base, put the amaretti biscuits in a clean plastic bag and use a rolling pin to crush them into fine crumbs. Alternatively, you can whizz the biscuits in a food processor for a second or two.

2 Melt the butter in a saucepan over a medium heat, then remove the saucepan from the hob and stir in the biscuit crumbs. Pour the biscuit and butter mixture into the tin, then use the back of a spoon to flatten it into the base of the tin and 3cm up the sides. (I find using my fingertips for this gives the edges a good finish.)

3 Put the biscuit base in the fridge to chill for one-and-a-half to two hours.

4 When you are ready to serve the tart, mix the ground cinnamon into the natural Greek yoghurt, then spoon the mixture into the chilled tart base. Top with the fresh raspberries, and finish with a light dusting of icing sugar.

Rachel's top tip

While the classic Bakewell tart recipe calls for raspberry jam, feel free to use another jam of your choice, or marmalade instead, for a change.

Bakewell tart

Serves 6

For the shortcrust pastry, you will need:

150g plain flour, plus extra for dusting

1 tablespoon icing sugar

Pinch of salt

75g butter, cut into cubes

1 beaten egg

For the filling, you will need:

50g butter

40g caster sugar

1 beaten egg

40g plain flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

25g ground almonds

3 tablespoons raspberry jam - see my Top Tip, left

1 tablespoon flaked almonds

To serve, you will need:

Icing sugar, for dusting

Softly whipped cream

1 You will also need an 18cm tart tin. First, make the shortcrust pastry. Sift the plain flour and the icing sugar into a bowl and add in the pinch of salt. Now rub in the cubes of butter until the mixture resembles coarse breadcrumbs, then add in some, but not all, of the beaten egg. Using your hands, bring the mixture together to a ball of dough, adding a little more beaten egg if necessary.

2 Pat the pastry into a round, about 1cm-2cm thick, then cover it and put it in the fridge for at least 15-20 minutes to rest and chill.

3 Preheat the oven to 180°C, 375°F, Gas 4. While the pastry is chilling, make the frangipane filling. In a bowl, cream the butter, then add the caster sugar and beat them together until the mixture is light and creamy. Gradually add the beaten egg, and then sift in the plain flour and the baking powder, then stir in the ground almonds. Set aside.

4 Remove the pastry from the fridge. Use a rolling pin to roll the pastry out to a thickness of 3mm-4mm, dusting the top and bottom of the pastry with flour as you go, and scraping underneath to make sure the pastry isn't sticking. Make sure to keep the pastry in a round shape, and large enough to line both the base and the sides of the tin.

5 Roll the pastry over the rolling pin so that you can lift it up and gently ease it into the tart tin. Use your thumb to press in the edges all the way round and trim the sides of the pastry. Brush out any excess flour, then spread the raspberry jam over the base of the pastry in a thin layer.

6 Now spread the frangipane filling carefully over the jam layer, and smooth it out using the back of a spoon. Scatter the flaked almonds over the top, and bake the tart in the preheated oven for 35-40 minutes until it is just set in the centre, and golden in colour.

7 Remove the tart from the oven and allow it to cool slightly before removing it from the tin. Dust the top with icing sugar, and serve the tart warm or at room temperature, alongside a bowl of softly whipped cream.

In season: Berries

If you have fresh berries, you can use those in the Bakewell tart recipe, left, instead of the raspberry jam.

