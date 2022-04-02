Sweet like chocolate: Rachel Allen has a trio of gorgeous recipes to use up your extra Easter eggs

With Easter fast approaching, I’m starting to think of delicious ways to use up leftover Easter eggs.

It wasn’t always tradition to give and receive chocolate eggs on Easter Sunday. During the week running up to Easter, the Church didn’t allow eggs to be eaten, so hens’ eggs were saved, decorated, and given to children as gifts.

If you’re in Switzerland, it won’t be the bunny delivering your Easter egg to you, but the cuckoo, and in many parts of Germany, the Easter fox does the honours.

If, after Easter Sunday, I have an excess of chocolate, I put it into cakes, tarts, buns, cookies and anything else I can dream up.

The recipe below for the double chocolate chip cookies is the favourite cookie recipe in our house and hopefully they’ll become a favourite for you too. Crisp, chewy, buttery and intensely chocolatey, you can use dark, milk or white chocolate, or all of the above. The raw dough, once made, will keep in the fridge for up to two weeks. I roll it into a sausage shape, then store it, covered in parchment paper. It freezes well, so whenever you need a few cookies, cut 7mm-8mm-thick slices and bake them as in the recipe here.

Speaking of double chocolate, the double chocolate pecan blondies, also below, are delightfully gooey, chunky and nutty — perfect served slightly warm with a scoop of ice cream, or a cup of coffee.

Ingredients for Rachel Allen's salted caramel and chocolate tart. Photo: Tony Gavin

Ingredients for Rachel Allen's salted caramel and chocolate tart. Photo: Tony Gavin

I adore the salted caramel chocolate tart featured here, which uses dark chocolate. A luscious, rich chocolate mousse sits over a sticky, slightly salty caramel layer, all encased within a buttery-sweet pastry. It takes time to make, but as soon as you taste it you’ll understand why it’s worth it. Serve it with some softly whipped cream after a delicious spring meal. Enjoy.

Salted caramel chocolate tart

Serves 8-10

For the sweet shortcrust pastry, you will need:

200g plain flour, plus a little extra for rolling out the pastry

100g butter, cubed

1 tablespoon sifted icing sugar

1 to 1½ eggs, lightly beaten

For the salted caramel, you will need:

225g caster sugar

75ml water

100g butter

100ml cream

1 scant teaspoon sea salt flakes

For the chocolate layer, you will need:

100g caster sugar

2 eggs

2 egg yolks

250g dark chocolate

150g butter, cubed

Icing sugar or cocoa powder, to serve

1 You’ll also need a 23cm deep loose-bottomed tart tin. If you’re making the tart in a food processor: put the plain flour, the cubed butter and the sifted icing sugar into the food processor and whizz briefly until the butter is in small lumps. Add half the lightly beaten egg and continue to whizz for another few seconds, or until the mixture looks as though it may come together when pressed. (Prolonged processing will toughen the pastry, so don’t whizz it until it is a ball of dough.) You might need to add a little more beaten egg, but don’t add too much as the mixture should be just moist enough to come together. Reserve any leftover beaten egg to use later.

2 If you’re making the tart by hand: Rub the cubes of butter into the flour and sifted icing sugar until the mixture resembles coarse breadcrumbs then, using your hands, add just enough lightly beaten egg to bring it together. Reserve any leftover beaten egg to use later.

3 Use your hands to flatten out the ball of dough until it is a round, approximately 1cm-2cm thick, then wrap in parchment paper and chill it in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.

4 When you are ready to roll out the pastry, place it on a floured worktop and dust the top of it with flour.

Adding the caramel for Rachel Allen's salted caramel and chocolate tart. Photo: Tony Gavin

Adding the caramel for Rachel Allen's salted caramel and chocolate tart. Photo: Tony Gavin

5 Using a rolling pin, roll the pastry out to no thicker than 5mm. (Make sure to keep it in a round shape, as well as large enough to line both the base and the sides of the tart tin.) Keep sliding a palette knife or fish slice under the pastry with a little dusting of flour to prevent it sticking to the work surface.

6 Roll the pastry over the rolling pin. Lift the rolling pin over the tin so that you can carefully lower the rolled-out pastry into the tin.

7 Press the pastry into the edges of the tin. Use your thumb to ‘cut’ the pastry along the edge of the tin for a neat finish. Prick the base with a fork. Chill the pastry in the fridge for 10 minutes or in the freezer for 5 minutes. (The pastry will keep for weeks, covered, in the freezer).

8 Preheat the oven to 180C (160 fan) 350F, Gas 4.

9 Remove the pastry from the fridge and line it with parchment paper, leaving plenty to come over the sides. Fill with baking beans or dried pulses (which can be reused), then place in the preheated oven and blind-bake for approximately 35 minutes or until the pastry feels dry in the base.

10 Remove the tart from the oven and take out the baking beans and the paper. Brush the base of the pastry with some leftover beaten egg, then cook in the oven for another 3-4 minutes or until it is lightly golden and dry to the touch. Remove the tart from the oven and set aside to cool.

11 Meanwhile, make the salted caramel. Put the caster sugar and the water into a saucepan over a low heat and stir until the sugar dissolves. Add the butter, stirring to melt, and increase the heat to medium. Allow the mixture to bubble away, stirring occasionally, for about 10 minutes or until the mixture is a toffee colour. Mix in the cream and the sea salt flakes and boil for another 2–3 minutes until the caramel is slightly thickened. Allow the caramel to sit until it is almost cool.

12 To make the chocolate layer, whisk the caster sugar, the eggs and the egg yolks in a bowl until thickened and creamy in colour. Gently melt the dark chocolate and the butter together in a bowl over a saucepan of simmering water (the bowl should not touch the water). Leave the melted chocolate and butter mixture to cool for a minute, then add it to the sugar and egg mixture, whisking until smooth and glossy.

13 Spread the caramel over the cooled pastry base and then spoon over the chocolate mixture, spreading it evenly. Bake in the preheated oven for about 15-20 minutes or until it is almost set but still a bit soft in the centre.

14 Allow to cool in the tin for approximately 40-45 minutes before transferring to a serving plate. Dust with icing sugar or cocoa powder, whichever you are using, and serve in slices.

The pastry base for Rachel Allen's salted caramel and chocolate tart. Photo: Tony Gavin

The pastry base for Rachel Allen's salted caramel and chocolate tart. Photo: Tony Gavin

Rachel Recommends

To add a citrusy orange kick to the salted chocolate caramel tart, finely grate the zest from 1 small orange and add into the sugar, eggs and egg-yolk stage of the chocolate layer.

Double chocolate chip cookies

Makes approximately 20 large cookies

You will need:

225g butter, softened

325g caster sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

225g plain flour

75g cocoa powder

1 teaspoon bicarbonate of soda (bread soda)

¼ teaspoon salt

175g milk, dark or white chocolate chips, or broken up leftover Easter egg

1 Preheat the oven to 180C (160 fan), 350 F, Gas 4. Line 3 baking trays with parchment paper if you’re baking all the cookies at once. If not, then line one tray and bake them in batches.

2 Put the softened butter in a mixing bowl and beat it until it is very soft. Add the caster sugar and beat to mix well. Continue to beat, and as you do, add the eggs, one by one, followed by the vanilla extract.

3 Sift in the plain flour, the cocoa powder, the bicarbonate of soda, and the salt. Mix, then add the pieces of milk, dark or white chocolate, whichever you’re using and mix to combine.

4 Use wet hands to form the dough into golf ball-sized pieces (or use 2 soup spoons to scoop the dough onto the prepared baking tray) . Arrange the balls of dough on the tray — about 6 or 7 on each tray. Leave space for the cookies to spread.

5 If you’re using a fan oven, you can cook all three trays at once, otherwise you’ll need to cook the trays in batches to ensure the cookies bake evenly. Cook them in the preheated oven for 8-10 minutes until they look slightly cracked on top. Remove them from the oven and allow to cool on the tray for a few minutes, then, using a fish slice or wide palette knife, remove the cookies from the tray and place on a wire rack to cool completely.

Rachel Allen's salted caramel and chocolate tart. Photo: Tony Gavin

Rachel Allen's salted caramel and chocolate tart. Photo: Tony Gavin

Double chocolate pecan blondies

Makes 16

You will need:

110g butter

200g light brown sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

125g plain flour

Pinch of salt

75g dark or milk chocolate drops (or broken up leftover Easter egg)

50g white chocolate drops (or broken up leftover Easter egg)

75g chopped pecans

1 Preheat the oven to to 180C (160 fan), 350 F, Gas 4.

2 Line the base and sides of a 20cm square cake tin with parchment paper.

3 Melt the butter, then pour it into a mixing bowl. Add the light brown sugar, the egg and the vanilla extract and whisk to mix together. Next, add the plain flour and the pinch of salt and stir to mix. Then fold in the pieces of dark or milk chocolate, whichever you’re using, the pieces of white chocolate and the chopped pecans.

4 Tip the mixture into the prepared tin and bake in the preheated oven for 25-28 minutes until it is dry on top but still remains ever so slightly unset in the centre under the crust.

5 Allow to cool for at least 45 minutes before cutting into individual blondie squares.

Top tip

To make a quick chocolate sauce for drizzling over ice cream, mousses and tarts, place equal quantities of chocolate and cream (eg 100g of chocolate and 100ml of cream) in a saucepan, and place over a very low heat to melt. Add a splash of liqueur or some vanilla extract if you wish.