Susie Theodorou: Mixed rice pilaf served with roasted squash

Susie Theodorou brings you six sensational takes on classic dishes that form an essential part of the healthy Mediterranean diet.

MIXED RICE PILAF served WITH ROASTED SQUASH

Look for bags of mixed brown rice as these will also include some wild rice. I love to use Puy lentils here, but use whichever kind you like, except the small red or yellow ones that are used for Indian dhal. This is delicious served with roasted or grilled meat and fish. Serves 6

355 calories, 60.1g carbs, 8.8g fat, 1.3g saturated fat, 11.1g protein

Ingredients

For the mixed rice pilaf: 10g dried mushrooms, such as trumpet, porcini and chanterelles

4 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

350g mixed brown rice, washed and strained through a sieve

150g Puy lentils, washed and strained through a sieve

50ml red wine

2 tbsp chopped fresh dill or parsley

Sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper

Method

Place the mushrooms in a large measuring jug and cover with 750ml boiling water. Leave to stand for at least 10 minutes or up to an hour.

Lay a sheet of kitchen paper in the bottom of a sieve and place over a large bowl. Strain the mushrooms and reserve the liquid. Wash the mushrooms to remove any grit and pat dry, then finely chop and set aside.

Heat half the oil in a sauté or risotto pan and cook the onion for 5 minutes until soft but not browned. Add the rice and lentils and cook, stirring, for 3-5 minutes, until the grains are well coated with oil, then add the wine and simmer until all the liquid has evaporated.

Stir in 500ml of the reserved mushroom water, add the chopped mushrooms, then bring to the boil again and reduce to a simmer. Cook, partially covered, until the grains are tender, but still have a slight bite, about 40 minutes, adding extra liquid as and when required.

Season, drizzle with the remaining oil and scatter over herbs of your choice. Serve warm or at room temperature.

For the roasted squash with chilli flakes:

750g squash of your choice, cut into large chunks

3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1-2 tsp chilli flakes

Sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper

142 calories, 15.6g carbs, 8.6g fat, 1.2g saturated fat, 2.2g protein

Preheat the oven to 220°C/425°F/gas mark 7. Arrange the squash on 1-2 shallow baking trays, depending on the size of your oven and drizzle with the oil. Use your hands to rub the oil in with the chilli flakes and seasoning until each piece is well coated.

Roast the squash for 25-30 minutes, turning after 20 minutes and switch round the trays if you're using two. The squash is perfect when evenly caramelised and with some charring in places. A fork inserted into the squash should go through easily. Serve straightaway.

