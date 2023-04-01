Susan Jane White’s zesty minty beans recipe makes the perfect gut-healthy side

"Beans are also a great vehicle for greens and garlic, three stellar foods your GP wants you to get to know better." Lemon, parsley and mint beans. Photo: Susan Jane White

Beans are a sexy tango of protein and complex carbs, making them incredibly satisfying. Expect this week’s dish to fuel your toes all day long. That’s because complex carbs are not, as the name might suggest, neurotic or derailed.

Complex carbs, like beans and brown rice, are more wholesome than simple carbs, such as white bread.

The more complex a carb, the longer it takes to break down in the gut, and the happier your intestinal highway. There’s nothing sexy about constipation, so get your tango on.

Beans are also a great vehicle for greens and garlic, three stellar foods your GP wants you to get to know better. Go ahead and swap out the mint for spinach, chard, or any green leaves you find loitering in your orbit. And add more chilli for extra flavour and dopamine.

Lemon, parsley and mint beans

Serves 3

You will need:

1 x 400g tin butter beans, drained (reserve the liquid (aquafaba) for other recipes. See independent.ie for ideas)

1 tablespoon maple syrup

Freshly ground black pepper and flaky sea salt

5 cloves garlic, peeled

Finely grated zest and juice of 2 lemons

180ml extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon chilli flakes or 1 sliced fresh chilli (optional)

20g bunch of mint, leaves only

40g bunch of parsley, leaves only (tender stems are fine to include) To serve, you will need (optional):

Parmesan or pecorino cheese

Plain Greek yoghurt or a poached egg

1 Boost your oven to 200C (180 fan), 350F, Gas 6. Line a roasting tray with baking parchment. Arrange the tinned butter beans on the tray, fork through the maple syrup and dust with some flaky sea salt. No oil is required when ‘popping’ cooked beans.​

2 Roast in the preheated oven for 12-15 minutes or until the beans start to split.

3 While the beans party in the oven, make the dressing. Finely grate each clove of garlic into a shallow bowl. Add the finely grated lemon zest. Squeeze almost all of the juice from both lemons and add your extra-virgin olive oil and the chilli if you’re using it. Season with lots of freshly cracked black pepper and extra flaky sea salt. Stir to combine and taste. Add the remaining lemon juice if needed.

4 Finely chop the mint leaves and the parsley — it’s fine to include tender stems also. Add to the bowl and mix the dressing well with a fork.

5 Remove the beans from the oven once they start to split. Pour over your minty dressing and serve the dressed beans warm or cold with lashings of Parmesan, a dollop of natural Greek yoghurt, or a deliciously jammy egg, if you are using. Leftovers will keep well, if covered in the fridge, for up to five days.