Spooky snacks — Rachel Allen bakes some scrumptiously scary Halloween recipes

Halloween is a great time of the year to get into a bit of baking. Schools are closed and the days are short; it’s a perfect time to make some delicious treats for being cosy inside. Ghosts and ghouls, skeletons, bats, spiders and witches all work a treat, the only limit is your imagination.

Once the pumpkins have been carved, there’s always lots of pumpkin flesh to cook with. Delicious pumpkin soup will definitely be on the menu, but I also have plenty of pumpkin leftover for baking.

I love the Halloween pumpkin cake below; the flavour is divine, and it never dries out because of the sweet, delicious pumpkin flesh and all the moisture it brings. If you wish to leave out the orange food colouring and the painted-on face, feel free to do so. Also, if you prefer, you can cook the cake mixture in a small lined roasting tin instead of the round springform tin, then ice it and cut it into squares.

Barm brack or báirín breac is, of course, the bake traditionally served in Ireland at Halloween. It was a very reliable source of fortune-telling, and would predict everything from poverty or fortune to an imminent marriage, depending on whether your slice contained the pea, the coin or the ring! Traditionally made with yeast, here’s a quick version, which is so delicious.

If you’re in the mood for meringues, then these easy ghosts, also below, are just the trick. Serve them on their own, or pop them on a cake, buns or cookies for a festive treat. To stick them to cookies or buns, dip the bases in melted chocolate first.

I love the spooky spider and bat cookies, featured below. The peanut butter cookie dough is so good at any time of year, and the spiders and bats are fun to make if you want to let your creativity flow!

Halloween pumpkin cake

Serves 10-12

You will need:

450g peeled butternut squash or pumpkin, chopped into 1cm cubes, or 1 x 425g tin of good-quality cooked pumpkin (such as Libby’s)

200g butter, softened, plus extra for greasing the tin

A little flour, for preparing the tin

300g soft brown sugar

4 eggs

300g self-raising flour

2 teaspoons bread soda

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

½ teaspoon salt

Juice and finely grated zest

of 1 orange

For the cream cheese icing, you will need:

400g cream cheese, not low fat

A few drops of orange food gel/colouring

100g butter, softened

200g icing sugar, sifted

Finely grated zest of 1 orange

Juice of 1 orange

For the black icing, you will need:

100g icing sugar, sifted

A few drops of black food colouring

½ to 1 tablespoon orange juice or water

1 If you’re using fresh squash or pumpkin, first put the butternut squash or pumpkin, whichever you’re using, in a saucepan and add 500ml of water. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer, uncovered, for 20–25 minutes or until the squash or pumpkin is completely tender and quite thick. Drain and leave to cool, then set aside 425g to use in the cake batter.

2 Preheat the oven to 180C, 350F, Gas 4. Line the base of a high-sided, 25cm-diameter round cake tin (like a springform tin) with baking parchment, and butter the sides before dusting with flour.

3 Cream the softened butter until soft in a large bowl or in an electric food mixer. Add the soft brown sugar and beat until the mixture is light and fluffy. Use a fork to mash the cooked squash or pumpkin you set aside earlier, then add this or the tinned pumpkin, whichever you’re using, to the cake mixture, beating all the time.

4 Whisk the eggs together in a small bowl for a few seconds or just until mixed, then gradually add the whisked eggs to the cake mixture, beating all the time. (It may look slightly curdled at this point, but don’t worry.) Sift in the self-raising flour, the bread soda, the ground cinnamon, the ground ginger, the ground nutmeg and the salt. Add the orange juice and the finely grated orange zest, then fold in gently to combine.

5 Tip the cake batter into the prepared tin and bake in the preheated oven for about 30-40 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the centre of the cake comes out clean. Remove the cake from the oven and leave it to cool for 10 minutes in the tin, then lift it out of the tin and leave it on a wire rack to cool completely.

6 As the cake cools, make the cream cheese icing. In a bowl, beat together the cream cheese, the orange food gel or colouring, whichever you’re using, the softened butter, the sifted icing sugar and the finely grated orange zest until well mixed and fluffy, adding just enough orange juice to make it a spreadable consistency. The amount of juice you need will depend on the type of cream cheese you use, as some are looser than others.

7 When the cake is cool, spread the top and sides with the icing, using a palette knife to smooth the surface — for a smooth finish, dip the palette knife in hot water before using to spread the icing. Use a knife to mark the ridges of the pumpkin.

8 To make the black icing, put the sifted icing sugar and the black food colouring in a bowl and mix with just enough orange juice or water, whichever you’re using, to make an icing the consistency of thick double cream. Fill the piping bag or freezer bag with the icing and pipe three triangles on the cake, two for the eyes and one for the nose, and an evil toothy grin.

Rachel Recommends

For a quick and easy version of a toffee apple, make chocolate apples instead. First, wash the apple and dry the skin well, then insert a lolly or an ice-pop stick (or a fork!) into the stalk end of an apple. Dip the apple into milk, dark or white melted chocolate, shake off the excess, then gently roll the apple in hundreds and thousands or chopped nuts. Stick them into an upturned cardboard box so they’re standing upright. Allow to cool and set.

Quick Halloween tea brack

Serves 6-8

You will need:

200ml strong tea

150g brown sugar

50ml whiskey

300g mixed dried fruit (such as sultanas, raisins, chopped dried apricots, dates, candied fruit)

1 egg

150g plain flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoons mixed spice

1 tablespoon honey



1 Preheat the oven to 170C, 325F, Gas 3. Line the base and sides of a 900g loaf tin with parchment paper.

2 While the tea is hot (heat it up if it has cooled) put it in a bowl, stir in the brown sugar, then add the whiskey and the dried fruit. Allow to sit for half an hour (or overnight, if you like).

3 Next, crack the egg into a separate bowl and whisk it, then stir in the tea, sugar and fruit mixture. Sift in the flour, the baking powder and the mixed spice and stir to combine. Pour the wet cake batter into the lined tin and put it in the preheated oven. Bake the cake on a lower shelf in the oven for 60-70 minutes until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean (if the cake is too close to the top of the oven it could burn).

4 When the cake is cooked, take it out of the oven, brush it with the honey and allow it to cool in the tin for at least 20 minutes before carefully removing it and peeling off the parchment paper. Serve the tea brack cut into slices, with or without butter — I choose with!

Mini meringue ghosts

Makes approximately 26

You will need:

2 egg whites

125g icing sugar

25g dark chocolate



1 First make the meringues. Preheat the oven to 150C, 300F, Gas 2 — if you’re cooking in a fan oven, you’ll need to reduce the temperature to 130C.

2 Line a baking tray with a sheet of parchment paper, and place a 8mm-10mm plain nozzle in a piping bag. If you don’t have a piping bag, you can use a large plastic food bag with a 8mm-10mm-sized corner cut out of it.

3 Put the egg whites in a mixing bowl, or in the bowl of a stand mixer, and sift in the icing sugar. Whisk the mixture at full speed, using an electric whisk or the stand mixer whisk, for about 7-10 minutes, until the egg whites are smooth, glossy and white, and hold a stiff peak.

4 Empty the meringue mixture into the piping bag and pipe approximately 26 ‘blobs’ on the prepared tray. The blobs should be peaked at the top to resemble ghosts.

5 Bake the meringues in the preheated oven for 45 minutes until they are cooked. You’ll know when they’re cooked when they lift off the paper easily and are dry underneath. Turn off the oven and leave the meringues to sit in the oven to cool down slowly.

6 Melt the dark chocolate and set it aside until the meringues have cooled. The meringues can be made in advance and kept in a box for up to 3 weeks.

7 Put the melted chocolate into a mini piping bag or into a small plastic or parchment food bag with a 1mm corner cut out of it. Pipe on tiny blobs for the eyes and pipe ‘O’s for the mouths. You can, if you prefer, just make dots for the eyes and mouths by dipping a cocktail stick in the melted chocolate and dabbing it on the meringues. Put the ‘ghosts’ aside somewhere cool to let the chocolate set.

Expand Close Rachel Allen's Halloween spider and bat cookies. Photo: Tony Gavin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rachel Allen's Halloween spider and bat cookies. Photo: Tony Gavin

Spider and bat cookies

Makes 16

You will need:

75g soft butter

50g peanut butter (smooth or crunchy)

150g caster sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

175g plain flour

½ teaspoon bread soda

To decorate the cookies, you will need:

75g dark or milk chocolate

For the bat cookies, you will need:

Oreo cookies, split in half

Minstrels or something similar, for the bat’s body

Candy ‘eyes’ (2 per cookie), if you can’t find them, see my Top Tip, left

For the spider cookies, you will need:

Minstrels or something similar, for the spider’s body

Candy ‘eyes’ (2 per cookie) or if you can’t find them, see my Top Tip, left



1 You’ll also need a small plastic or parchment food bag. Preheat the oven to 180C, 350F, Gas 4.

2 Put the soft butter in a bowl with the peanut butter and the caster sugar and beat well (with a wooden spoon or an electric mixer) until the mix is light and creamy.

3 Add the egg, the vanilla extract and the pinch of salt into the butter mixture and beat again until the mix is light and creamy.

4 Now sift in the flour and the bread soda and mix together to create a dough.

5 Roll the dough into 16 equal-sized balls (each about 30g in weight). Place them, spaced apart, on 2 baking trays, each lined with parchment paper. Or, if you prefer, you can just bake a few today and keep the dough in the fridge for up to 3 days, until you’re ready to bake more.

6 Using the palm of your hand, flatten out the cookie balls slightly and then bake them in the preheated oven for approximately 12 minutes, or until they are light golden and cracked all over.

7 Take them out of the oven and carefully transfer them to a wire rack to cool.

8 While the cookies are cooling, prepare your toppings. Put the dark or milk chocolate, whichever you’re using, in a small bowl, sitting over a small saucepan with some water in it. The water should not touch the bottom of the bowl. Place the saucepan on the heat. Once the water comes up to the boil, take it off the heat immediately, and allow the chocolate to melt really slowly.

9 To make the bat cookies, break the split Oreos in half so that they’re semi-circular in shape. For the spider cookies, put the Minstrels on the worktop, and put the candy eyes on the worktop (or make them, as described in my Top Tip, left). Put the melted chocolate in the small plastic or parchment bag. Cut a tiny nick from one of the corners — this will be your mini piping bag.

10 Arrange the cooled cookies for piping. To make the spiders, starting from the centre of the cookie, pipe out 4 legs to the left, and 4 legs to the right, as in the photo, left. Then place a Minstrel in the centre for the body. Now pipe a tiny bit of chocolate in 2 blobs and stick the eyes on. Put to the side to allow the chocolate to cool and set.

11 To decorate the bat cookies, pipe a blob of chocolate on the lower half and stick a Minstrel on top. Pipe 2 small blobs of chocolate on top and stick the eyes on. Pipe 2 long blobs and stick the halved split Oreos on top for the bat’s wings, as in the photo, above left.

12 Arrange the cookies on a plate. For added effect, I picked some twigs that had spooky-looking lichen on them.

Top Tip

If you can’t find candy eyes for the spiders and bats, use small white chocolate drops for eyes and tiny chocolate balls for pupils. Stick the ‘pupils’ to the white-chocolate-drop eyes by dipping a cocktail stick in some melted chocolate and using it to ‘glue’ them on.

Read More