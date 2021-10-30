| 11.6°C Dublin

Spooky snacks — Rachel Allen bakes some scrumptiously scary Halloween recipes

From traditional tea brack and pumpkin cake to bat and spider cookies and meringue ghosts, this time of year is all about terrifying and tasty treats

Rachel Allen's Halloween spider and bat cookies. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
Halloween is a great time of the year to get into a bit of baking. Schools are closed and the days are short; it’s a perfect time to make some delicious treats for being cosy inside. Ghosts and ghouls, skeletons, bats, spiders and witches all work a treat, the only limit is your imagination.

Once the pumpkins have been carved, there’s always lots of pumpkin flesh to cook with. Delicious pumpkin soup will definitely be on the menu, but I also have plenty of pumpkin leftover for baking.

I love the Halloween pumpkin cake below; the flavour is divine, and it never dries out because of the sweet, delicious pumpkin flesh and all the moisture it brings. If you wish to leave out the orange food colouring and the painted-on face, feel free to do so. Also, if you prefer, you can cook the cake mixture in a small lined roasting tin instead of the round springform tin, then ice it and cut it into squares.

