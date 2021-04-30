Barbecue weather is upon us and whether it’s the first time you’ve looked at the grill or if you’ve spent the many lockdowns with some smoking-hot distraction, I have three recipes ideal for mastering the barbie.

I have such a love for lamb cooked over hot coals and it’s often overlooked for barbecue feasts. Shoulder or leg of lamb butterflied is the way to go and both cuts cook surprisingly quickly. I suggest using a meat thermometer to get the perfect cook. It allows you to manage the coals within your grill; to allow for a slightly cooler side on which to cook the meat thoroughly, after it’s had a good lick of heat from the fiery hot side.

Once the lamb has rested and been sliced thinly, there’s a multitude of serving options, but the combination of the deep, earthy heat you get from a good harissa paste paired with citrusy orange notes, is ideal to slather the meat in. While the lamb cooks through, char up bitter leaves, like radicchio and endive, to infuse them with smoke — the perfect pairing with the meat.

Nailing a foolproof at-home method for perfectly tender, sticky BBQ spare ribs was my aim here. Simmering the ribs until tender is key — it takes away the guesswork before you finish them over hot coals for the perfect smoky infusion. The sticky BBQ sauce is a concoction of kitchen cupboard ingredients that can be easily adapted: make it spicy using hot sauce, smoky with a pinch of smoked paprika, or sharp and acidic with vinegar — a true pantry winner.

Once the ribs are mouth-wateringly moist and doused with the BBQ sauce, serve with oven-roast chips, fresh chopped crunchy salad or home-made coleslaw.

For something a little more sophisticated, grilled baby gem makes for a wonderful side dish — serve this with thinly sliced, medium-rare rib-eye steak to make a meal of it. In my recipe for this simple method, I serve it scattered with toasted hazelnuts and shavings of salty pecorino cheese, all brought together with a sharp, creamy herb dressing. The same method works wonderfully with other spring greens, like asparagus, spring onion, or tenderstem broccoli, which all taste delicious with the smokiness cooking over coals can bring.

Orange harissa BBQ lamb with charred greens

Time: 90 mins Serves: 6

Summer lamb is ideal for the barbecue; the coals provide a smoky contrast to the sweet meat. Both shoulder or leg of lamb deboned and butterflied work well here and are often overlooked for this season’s cooking. To balance the heat and sweetness of the lamb, grill some radicchio or endive to accompany. In the absence of these bitter leaves, which both barbecue beautifully, use baby gem or romaine lettuce heads, split in half.

For the orange harissa sauce

5 tbsp harissa paste

5 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 garlic clove, finely grated

Zest and juice of 1 orange

1 tbsp lemon juice

For the marinade

3 tbsp olive oil

4 garlic cloves, sliced thinly

3 rosemary sprigs, leaves finely chopped

Sea salt and ground black pepper

For the charred greens

3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

2 radicchio, sliced in quarters

4 endives, trimmed and sliced in half

10 spring onions, trimmed and chopped in half

Method

1. Whisk together the ingredients for the orange harissa sauce in a bowl. Set aside.

2. Heat a barbecue to a high heat.

3. Using a small, sharp knife, poke holes all over the flesh of the lamb. To make the marinade, add 3 tbsp of the orange harissa sauce to the olive oil, garlic, rosemary and a generous seasoning of salt and pepper. Whisk until combined.

4. Massage the lamb with the marinade and allow to marinate for at least 30 minutes or covered in the fridge overnight.

5. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the olive oil and balsamic vinegar with a generous seasoning of sea salt and ground black pepper. Add the radicchio, endives and spring onions and toss to coat.

6. When the barbecue has come up to a high heat, add the vegetables and cook until charred on all sides. Remove to a plate and keep covered and warm.

7. Add the lamb to the centre of the grill and cook on both sides for 3-4 minutes before lowering the temperature, covering with a lid and cooking for approximately 30 minutes or until a meat thermometer reads 130F for medium-rare. Turn the meat halfway through the cooking time. Shield with tinfoil if the lamb takes on too much colour.

8. When the lamb is cooked, transfer to a chopping board with deep grooves to catch the juices, cover with tinfoil and allow to rest for about 5 minutes.

9. Slice the lamb thinly and serve with the charred vegetables and a generous drizzle of the remaining orange harissa sauce.

Sticky BBQ spare ribs

Time: 120 mins Serves: 6

I don’t know about you, but my absolute favourite thing about summer barbecues is the ribs. Sweet and sticky tender meat, slow-roasted and then finished off over hot coals is my idea of heaven! These ribs are covered in my go-to barbecue sauce, which I use again and again throughout the summer and makes any meat fingerlicking good!

For the ribs

3kg pork baby back ribs

2 onions, peeled and sliced in half

1 bulb of garlic, peeled and top sliced off

Pinch of sea salt

For the barbecue sauce

60g demerara sugar

4 tbsp dark soy sauce

4 tbsp tomato ketchup

4 tbsp honey

4 garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped

1 tbsp dried English mustard

2 tsp Tabasco sauce

Method

1. Cut the strips of ribs into manageable pieces (about 3–4 ribs to each piece), then put them in a large saucepan with the onions, garlic, a generous pinch of salt and enough cold water to cover. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer gently for 1–1½ hours, or until the meat is tender.

2. Preheat the oven to 200C/400F/Gas mark 6 or light the barbecue to a high heat. Whisk all the ingredients for the barbecue sauce together in a saucepan. Bring to the boil over a high heat, then reduce the heat and simmer for about 5 minutes until you have a thick sauce.

3. Remove the ribs from the pan and discard the water, onion and garlic. Place the ribs in a large baking dish or roasting tin, and coat with half the barbecue sauce. Place in the oven to cook for 20 minutes, or on the barbecue for 5 minutes on each side, and then serve with the rest of the barbecue sauce and devour!

Griddled baby gem salad with toasted hazelnuts and pecorino

Time: 20 mins Serves: 2

This simple recipe takes just minutes and results in a unique, smoky salad. Charred baby gem lettuce is a thing of beauty and well worth the gamble. Drizzled with a sharp, creamy dressing and garnished with salty pecorino and toasted hazelnuts, it makes for a decent supper or an alternative side dish.

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

4 baby gem lettuce, halved lengthways

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper

For the dressing

4 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 garlic clove, finely minced

2 tsp white wine vinegar

2 tsp chives, finely chopped

2 tsp pecorino cheese, finely grated

To serve

25g toasted hazelnuts, roughly chopped

Pecorino cheese shavings

Method

1. For the dressing, combine all the ingredients in a jar, cover with a lid and shake until combined.

2. Place a large griddle pan over a high heat and brush the lettuce halves with a little oil and season with salt and pepper. Place the lettuce halves onto the griddle (or use a barbecue if you have one) and cook for about 2 minutes on either side, until they have nice, deep char marks but still hold their shape.

3. To serve, place the baby gem lettuce on a serving platter, drizzle with the dressing, scatter with the hazelnuts and sprinkle over some of the pecorino shavings.

Bite-sized

Winning wine

I recently had my first sip of Killahora Orchard’s rare apple ice wine and fell in love. It’s complex with an intense and heady apple flavour that’s intoxicating. Enjoyed cold and served alongside some Irish farmhouse cheese, it’s a sip to be savoured. killahoraorchards.ie

Super seaweed

Evan Talty’s family harvests dillisk, kombu and sugar kelp from the Atlantic Ocean in Co Clare and there are plenty of ways to include their nutrient-dense seaweed into our diets — baked into breads, stirred through soups or sprinkled over salads. wildirishseaweeds.com

Next-level Cook-In

I’ve been lucky enough to work in the TV studio next door while one of Ireland’s top chef’s, Mark Moriarty, has been filming his new series of Cook-In. It airs on Wednesdays on RTÉ One at 8.30pm and is packed full of really great tips to next-level your home cooking. Worth a watch!