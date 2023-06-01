Simple Suppers with Maria Harte: Slow cooker pork and fennel ragu

The good old spag bol is a mid-week favourite for many. Putting it together is mere muscle memory for many of us. However, if you are a little weary of the same old recipe, let me introduce you to its sassy little sister: Slow Cooker Pork and Fennel Ragu. Best enjoyed al fresco adorned with plenty of Parmesan, this recipe will leave you feeling like you are dining under the Tuscan sun. The slow cooker is a great way to cook during the warmer summer as it avoids sweating over the stove. You set and forget. This ragu also freezes beautifully, so why not box smart and make a double batch.