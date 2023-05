Need a new chicken recipe? This week, Maria Harte shows up how to whip up a Speedy Spring Chicken Casserole

From Beef and Guinness Stew to Coddle, are you even Irish if you don't love a one-pot bowl of meat and spuds? We're giving the classic Chicken Casserole a Spring makeover with a garlicky, herby sauce, this season's best veg, and the all-important spud to mash into the sauce.