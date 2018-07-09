Go that little bit further and have fun with fish! Jason O'Neill, head chef at the g Hotel, shares some tempting recipes.

Recipe: Seafood Chowder by Jason O'Neill, head chef at the g Hotel

Seafood Chowder

Chowder

Serves 2-4

Ingredients

¼ head celery, washed & diced

1 large leek, washed & diced

½ large onion, diced

2 carrots, diced

150ml vermouth

2 bay leaves

150ml white wine

1 litre fish stock (we make our own in Restaurant gigi's)

1 litre cream

1 tbsp cornflour

350g mix of smoked fish, white fish, salmon, mussels, clams and prawns - cut in cubes. Opt for whichever is the freshest at the time of purchase

Salt & pepper to season

100g fresh herbs such as parsley, dill, chervil, chives

Method

1. Heat a pan over a medium heat and cook the vegetables until soft but without adding colour.

2. Add the vermouth, bay leaves and white wine and simmer until liquid has reduced by half.

3. Add fish stock and again simmer until liquid has reduced by half.

4. Slowly add the cream to that it doesn't separate and bring to the boil.

5. Thicken the chowder with cornflour but to avoid lumps, first combine the cornflour in cold water and ensure it is completely mixed before adding a small amount at a time to the chowder.

6. Cook for approx 2 minutes to see if you have reached your desired consistency.

7. Cook for a further minute and if you would like a creamier chowder, you can substitute low fat milk for the water in the cornflour mix.

8. Add the fish and cook for 4 to 5 minutes.

9. Garnish with fresh herbs and serve with brown bread.

