Rachel Allen’s spring lamb recipes — simple, tasty and perfect for Easter

The tradition of eating roast lamb on Easter Sunday in this part of the world goes back many centuries, and involves many ancient pagan and Christian rituals and superstitions. It also happens to be the time of the year when young lamb is at its most sweet and mild in flavour, making it ideal for a spring Sunday lunch.

When the animal gets older and turns into hogget and then mutton, then it’s time to braise it slowly in big, hearty stews and casseroles, but at this time of the year — and with the first of the spring lamb hitting the butcher shops — I love to cook it simply and serve it with fresh, zingy sauces.

Any accompaniment involving mint, redcurrants, apples, mustard, anchovies or capers will be a winner and the perfect partner to the meat, so below you’ll find four of my favourite sauces to serve with roast or grilled lamb: a classic fresh mint sauce; a bright and colourful redcurrant sauce; a delicious herb and anchovy salsa; and a really quick apple and mint chutney — which incidentally, happens to be great served with curries too.

Roast leg of lamb is a classic, and is quite often cooked with rosemary and garlic, but, as a change, I love to spread a paste of crushed cumin and coriander seeds with olive oil, freshly ground black pepper and a good sprinkle of sea salt flakes over the leg.

Expand Close "Place the lamb on a roasting tray and rub the spice paste all over the leg, particularly on the top." Photo: Tony Gavin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp "Place the lamb on a roasting tray and rub the spice paste all over the leg, particularly on the top." Photo: Tony Gavin

If you’re just cooking for 1 or 2, then you might not want to roast a leg of lamb, but rather grill some delicious, succulent little lamb cutlets, as in the recipe below. These are great with the anchovy, olive and caper butter recipe, or any of the sauces featured here. Just make sure to preheat your grill pan or frying pan really well so that the cutlets get gorgeously caramelised and divine on the outside.

Cumin and coriander roast lamb

Serves 6-8

You will need:

1 generous tablespoon cumin seeds

1 generous tablespoon coriander seeds

1 whole leg of lamb, or half a leg, with the bone in but with the aitch bone removed — you can ask your butcher to do this

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the gravy, you will need:

½ tablespoon flour

300ml chicken stock or lamb stock

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Expand Close "If you’re just cooking for 1 or 2, then you might not want to roast a leg of lamb, but rather grill some delicious, succulent little lamb cutlets." Photo: Tony Gavin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp "If you’re just cooking for 1 or 2, then you might not want to roast a leg of lamb, but rather grill some delicious, succulent little lamb cutlets." Photo: Tony Gavin

1 Preheat the oven to 180C (160 fan), 350F, Gas 4.

2 Put the cumin seeds and the coriander seeds in a dry frying pan and cook them over a medium-to-high heat for 1 minute or so, until the seeds have turned a couple of shades darker. Tip them out of the pan and crush them slightly coarsely, either in a spice grinder or using a pestle and mortar.

3 Use a sharp knife to score the fat on the lamb leg in a criss-cross pattern.

4 Next, make the spice paste. Put the crushed cumin seeds and coriander seeds in a bowl. Add the extra-virgin olive oil and season with some salt and freshly ground black pepper — see my Top Tip, below.

5 Place the lamb on a roasting tray and rub the spice paste all over the leg, particularly on the top (which is the scored side). Put the roasting tray in the preheated oven and cook the lamb for approximately 1¼ hours for a whole leg of lamb, or just 45 minutes for a half-leg — see Rachel Recommends, below, for calculating cooking times.

6 Once the meat is cooked, allow it to rest somewhere warm for 20 minutes. This gives the juices time to redistribute themselves through the meat so you end up with a deliciously succulent result.

7 While the lamb is resting, transfer it to a serving plate. Make some gravy by pouring off any fat from the roasting tray, then sprinkle the flour into the tray. Put the roasting tray on a low heat and whisk the flour into the juices, then pour in the chicken stock or lamb stock, whichever you’re using, and bring to the boil, whisking all the time. By whisking the mixture, you’ll have deglazed and dissolved all the nuggets of flavour that were stuck to the base of the tray. Pour the gravy into a saucepan and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste.

8 Carve the lamb into slices, pouring any juices from the lamb into the gravy. Pour hot gravy over the carved lamb, and serve.

Top Tip

I love to use flakes of sea salt, rather than fine salt, to season lamb, as it gives delicious little bursts of flavour.

Rachel Recommends

When calculating cooking time for a leg of lamb on the bone, first weigh it then roast it for 22 minutes per 500g plus an extra 20 minutes.

Grilled spring lamb cutlets with anchovy, olive and caper butter

Serves 3-4

You will need:

125g butter, softened

2 anchovies, chopped

10 capers, chopped

6 black olives, pitted and chopped

1 tablespoon parsley, chopped

A squeeze of lemon juice

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper

12 lamb cutlets, cut approximately 2cm thick

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 First, make the anchovy, olive and caper butter. In a bowl, mix together the softened butter, the chopped anchovies, the chopped capers, the chopped black olives, the chopped parsley and the lemon juice. Season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.

2 Place the flavoured butter on a piece of baking parchment and use it to help roll the butter into a log about 2.5cm in diameter. Wrap the log of butter in the parchment paper and keep it chilled in the fridge until needed.

3 To cook the cutlets, drizzle them with the extra-virgin olive oil and season them with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Place a griddle pan or frying pan on a high heat and allow to get very hot, then add the cutlets and cook them for 3–5 minutes on each side, depending on how well-done you like them. Allow the cutlets to rest for a few minutes.

4 To serve, cut the log of anchovy, olive and caper butter into slices about 1cm thick, and place a slice of butter on each lamb cutlet.

Expand Close "A classic fresh mint sauce is perfect with roast lamb." / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp "A classic fresh mint sauce is perfect with roast lamb."

Redcurrant sauce

Serves 6

You will need:

175g frozen or fresh redcurrants

125g caster or granulated sugar

1Put the frozen redcurrants in a saucepan with the caster sugar or the granulated sugar, whichever you’re using. Bring to the boil and stir for 2-3 minutes until the redcurrants are tender.

2 If you’re using fresh redcurrants, add 75 ml of water to the redcurrants and sugar.

Fresh mint sauce

Serves 6

You will need:

3 generous tablespoons finely chopped fresh mint

2 teaspoons sugar

50ml boiling water

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar or lemon juice



1 Put the finely chopped fresh mint and the sugar into a bowl.

2 Add the boiling water (straight from the kettle) and the white wine vinegar or the lemon juice, whichever you’re using.

3 Stir well and set aside to infuse for at least 5-10 minutes before serving, though this sauce will sit happily for a whole day before using, if needs be.

Herb and anchovy salsa

Serves 4-6

You will need:

2 small handfuls of mint leaves

2 large handfuls of flat-leaf parsley leaves

2 tablespoons capers

8 anchovies, rinsed

110ml extra-virgin olive oil

Juice of ½ a lemon

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper



1 Put the mint leaves, the flat-leaf parsley leaves, the capers, the rinsed anchovies, the extra-virgin olive oil and just 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice in a food processor.

2 Whizz for a minute, then taste for seasoning, adding some salt, freshly ground black pepper pepper or some more lemon juice to taste, if necessary.

Expand Close Cumin and coriander seeds on the pan for Rachel Allen's roast lamb. Photo: Tony Gavin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cumin and coriander seeds on the pan for Rachel Allen's roast lamb. Photo: Tony Gavin

Apple and mint chutney

Serves 4

You will need:

1 large cooking apple

A large handful of mint leaves

50g onion, cut in chunks

1-2 generous tablespoons of sugar

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper

A pinch of cayenne pepper

1 Peel the cooking apple. Cut it into quarters, then remove and discard the core and cut the apple pieces into large chunks.

2 Put the apple chunks in a food processor and add the mint leaves, the chunks of onion, 1 generous tablespoon of sugar, a pinch of sea salt and freshly ground pepper, and the pinch of cayenne. Whizz it until it is almost smooth but still a little chunky, and taste. Add more sugar if it needs it. Set aside till you’re ready to serve. It will keep in the fridge for a day or two.