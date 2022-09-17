| 14.1°C Dublin

Rachel Allen’s recipes for peanut butter blondies, coconut macaroons and moreish mousse are chocolate heaven

The cacao bean evolved over centuries into dark, milk and white wonders, so for a little piece of heaven, try these divine creations

Rachel Allen's peanut butter and white chocolate blondies. Picture by Tony Gavin. Expand
&quot;To the purists white chocolate might not be chocolate, but I love it and use it in baking for its smooth, creamy sweetness.&quot; Picture by Tony Gavin. Expand
&quot;It&rsquo;s thought cacao trees were discovered around 450BCE in Mexico and cacao soon became revered and prized as a valuable gift from the gods.&quot; Picture by Tony Gavin. Expand
&quot;Allow to cool in the tin, before dusting with icing sugar then cut into squares.&quot; Picture by Tony Gavin. Expand
Rachel Allen's white chocolate and peanut butter blondies. Picture by Tony Gavin Expand
&quot;Chocolate is steeped in history and trade and was long used as a currency.&quot; Expand

It’s thought cacao trees were discovered around 450BCE in Mexico and cacao soon became revered and prized as a valuable gift from the gods. The beans were fermented and, with spices or maize added, made into a bitter-flavoured medicinal hot drink; an aphrodisiac and for inner strength. I loved the Mexican hot chocolate when I was travelling around the country; sugar, cinnamon and water were added to the ground, fermented, roasted beans to make a light, restorative drink that’s quite different to our version here.

Chocolate is steeped in history and trade, and was long used as a currency. It was only in the last couple of centuries that it made its way to this side of the world as sugary bars.

