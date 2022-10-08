| 12.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Rachel Allen’s indulgent salted caramel recipes hit the sweet spot

With its sweet and salty juxtaposition of flavours, salted caramel is a treat for the tastebuds. Here are three of my deliciously sticky recipes to try at home

Rachel Allen's salted caramel layer cake. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
Ingredients for Rachel Allen's salted caramel cake. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
&quot;Cover the top and sides of the cake using a palette knife or a dough scraper around the edges to get it really lovely and smooth.&quot; Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
&quot;Pour the remaining cooled salted caramel sauce over the top of the cake at the centre and let it slowly spread out and drizzle down the sides.&quot; Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
Salted caramel ice-cream. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand

Close

Rachel Allen's salted caramel layer cake. Photo: Tony Gavin

Rachel Allen's salted caramel layer cake. Photo: Tony Gavin

Ingredients for Rachel Allen's salted caramel cake. Photo: Tony Gavin

Ingredients for Rachel Allen's salted caramel cake. Photo: Tony Gavin

&quot;Cover the top and sides of the cake using a palette knife or a dough scraper around the edges to get it really lovely and smooth.&quot; Photo: Tony Gavin

"Cover the top and sides of the cake using a palette knife or a dough scraper around the edges to get it really lovely and smooth." Photo: Tony Gavin

&quot;Pour the remaining cooled salted caramel sauce over the top of the cake at the centre and let it slowly spread out and drizzle down the sides.&quot; Photo: Tony Gavin

"Pour the remaining cooled salted caramel sauce over the top of the cake at the centre and let it slowly spread out and drizzle down the sides." Photo: Tony Gavin

Salted caramel ice-cream. Photo: Tony Gavin

Salted caramel ice-cream. Photo: Tony Gavin

/

Rachel Allen's salted caramel layer cake. Photo: Tony Gavin

Rachel Allen Twitter

There’s something about salted caramel that’s just so insanely good. The deep richness of sweet, burnished sugar combined with sharp saltiness is a perfect example of how two flavours from opposite ends of the taste spectrum can work so well together.

Not a new combination by any means, but one that’s seen in myriad desserts and confectionery worldwide. Chocolate and nuts also love to be mixed with the salted caramel combo, as seen in so many classic chocolate bars and treats too.

Related topics

More On Life Magazine

Most Watched

Privacy