Rachel Allen’s indulgent salted caramel recipes hit the sweet spot

There’s something about salted caramel that’s just so insanely good. The deep richness of sweet, burnished sugar combined with sharp saltiness is a perfect example of how two flavours from opposite ends of the taste spectrum can work so well together.

Not a new combination by any means, but one that’s seen in myriad desserts and confectionery worldwide. Chocolate and nuts also love to be mixed with the salted caramel combo, as seen in so many classic chocolate bars and treats too.

The salted caramel layer cake featured below is a bit special. Sweet, buttery and richly caramel-y, this has just enough salt to make a most divine cake, just perfect for a special celebration. If you don’t want to make such a big cake, divide the whole recipe in half and fill two 18cm cake tins instead of three. If you prefer, make the cakes themselves the day before, then wrap them up well once they are cool, and fill, ice and decorate them the next day.

The salted caramel peanut bars, below, which contain the magic combination of salted caramel with chocolate and peanuts, were inspired by my love of a Snickers. They are so moreish, and don’t require baking, though perhaps a bit of self-control is necessary not to eat the whole lot in one go!

And as for the salted caramel ice-cream, also featured today, well, this is a winner of a recipe. It doesn’t need and doesn’t want an ice-cream machine as it’s made on the classic mousse-based recipe that’s light but oh-so delicious.

Serve it on its own or with some of the salted caramel sauce (from the layer cake recipe, right) or with a generous drizzle of chocolate sauce and some salted peanuts scattered over the top.

Enjoy!

Expand Close Rachel Allen's salted caramel layer cake. Photo: Tony Gavin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rachel Allen's salted caramel layer cake. Photo: Tony Gavin

Salted caramel layer cake

Serves 10-12

For the cake, you will need:

250g butter, softened, plus a little extra for greasing the tins

A little flour for preparing the tins

100g caster sugar

100g soft light-brown sugar

100g golden syrup

4 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

350g self-raising flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

100ml milk



For the salted caramel sauce, you will need:

225g caster sugar or granulated sugar

3 tablespoons water

125ml cream

25g butter, cut into cubes

Pinch of salt

For the salted caramel buttercream, you will need:

250g butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

500g icing sugar

1-2 tablespoons milk

Expand Close Ingredients for Rachel Allen's salted caramel cake. Photo: Tony Gavin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ingredients for Rachel Allen's salted caramel cake. Photo: Tony Gavin

1 You will also need three 18cm cake tins with sides at least 2½cm high. Preheat the oven to 180C (160 fan), 350F, Gas 4.

2 Line the base of the cake tins with a disc of parchment paper. Butter the sides of the tins. Dust with a little flour, shaking out the excess.

3 Put the softened butter in a bowl and beat until very soft, either by hand or using an electric mixer, then add the caster sugar, the soft light-brown sugar and the golden syrup. Beat well again for a couple of minutes until pale and light.

4 Crack the eggs into a separate bowl along with the vanilla extract and whisk well to break up the eggs. Pour the whisked egg and vanilla mixture gradually into the butter and sugar mixture, beating all the time. Only add more whisked-egg mix once the previous lot has blended into the mixture and it looks smooth and creamy.

5 Sift in the self-raising flour and the baking powder and mix together while pouring in the milk. Mix well to combine.

6 Tip the mixture into the three prepared cake tins and smooth over the top with a palette knife or the back of a tablespoon.

7 Bake the three tins in the centre of the preheated oven for approximately 25 minutes, until risen and cooked in the centre. A skewer inserted into the middle of the cakes will come out clean and the cakes will feel lightly springy to the touch.

8 Allow the cakes to sit in the tins for 5 minutes, then remove from the tins, peel off the parchment paper and cool on a rack.

9 While the cakes are cooking or cooling, make the salted caramel sauce. Put the caster sugar or the granulated sugar, whichever you’re using, in a saucepan with the water and set over a low heat, stirring the sugar to dissolve it while it heats up. Once the sugar has dissolved, turn the heat to high and let the syrup cook to a rich caramel. If it colours unevenly, swirl the pan rather than stirring the mixture. Once you have a rich, deep-golden caramel, turn the heat down to low and gradually pour in the cream while using a whisk to mix it in. Once all the cream is whisked in, continue to stir with the whisk and add the butter, bit by bit, until it’s all incorporated. Once it is a smooth, silky sauce, take the saucepan off the heat and mix in the pinch of salt. Allow to cool.

10 Next, make the salted caramel buttercream. Cream the butter until really light and soft with 150g of the cooled salted caramel sauce. Reserve the rest of the sauce for later. Add the vanilla extract and then gradually add the icing sugar. If it’s a bit stiff, add one or two tablespoons of milk to loosen it out slightly.

11 Once the cakes are completely cool, place one on an upturned plate (this makes for easier icing) and spread a little of the salted caramel buttercream evenly over the top; you’ll need approximately 1 heaped tablespoonful.

12 Cover with another cake, then another heaped tablespoonful of the icing, and then place the third cake on top.

Expand Close "Cover the top and sides of the cake using a palette knife or a dough scraper around the edges to get it really lovely and smooth." Photo: Tony Gavin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp "Cover the top and sides of the cake using a palette knife or a dough scraper around the edges to get it really lovely and smooth." Photo: Tony Gavin

13 Cover the top and sides of the cake with the salted caramel buttercream icing. Use a palette knife or a dough scraper to get the edges lovely and smooth.

14 Transfer the cake to your chosen plate or cake stand. Pop the iced cake into the fridge for a few minutes to slightly chill the outside of the buttercream, then pour the remaining cooled salted caramel sauce over the top of the cake at the centre and let it slowly spread out and drizzle down the sides. If the salted caramel sauce is too thick to pour over the cake, just stir in a small splash of boiling water.

Expand Close "Pour the remaining cooled salted caramel sauce over the top of the cake at the centre and let it slowly spread out and drizzle down the sides." Photo: Tony Gavin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp "Pour the remaining cooled salted caramel sauce over the top of the cake at the centre and let it slowly spread out and drizzle down the sides." Photo: Tony Gavin

Rachel Recommends

The salted caramel sauce that’s used in the layer cake recipe above will keep for a month in your fridge. Just reheat before using.

Salted caramel peanut bars

Makes 18

You will need:

100g butter

250g digestive biscuits

100g soft light-brown sugar

250g peanut butter (crunchy or smooth)

200g dark chocolate

150g boiled condensed milk, or Nestlé Carnation Caramel (see my Top Tip, below)

30g salted peanuts

A pinch of sea salt flakes



1 Line the base and sides of a 20cm square tin with parchment paper. Make sure the paper comes up all the way at the sides of the tin for easy removal of the bars from the tin later.

2 Melt the butter. Put the digestive biscuits in a food processor and blend with the soft light-brown sugar until the biscuits are in a fine crumb.

3 Add the melted butter and the peanut butter and blend until they come together. Scrape down the sides of the food processor and whizz again for a few seconds.

4 Tip the mixture into the lined tin and, use the back of a spoon to smooth it out well. Place in the fridge to chill.

5 Next, place the dark chocolate in a bowl sitting over a saucepan of water on a medium-to-high heat. Bring the water to the boil, then remove the saucepan from the heat and allow the chocolate to melt really slowly to ensure a glossy finish.

6 Take the tin of prepared biscuit base out of the fridge and pour the melted chocolate over it. Put teaspoon-sized blobs of the boiled condensed milk on top all over, then scatter with the salted peanuts. Using a knife or the handle of a teaspoon, ‘swirl’ the mixture well to create a ripple effect, then scatter with a nice pinch of sea salt flakes.

7 Place the mixture back in the fridge to chill and set, then use the parchment-paper lining to lift it out of the tin. Cut into bars to serve.

Top Tip

If you can’t find Nestlé Carnation Caramel (it’s usually next to the condensed milk in supermarkets) just boil unopened tins of condensed milk for 3 hours, then cool before opening. I normally boil a few tins at a time.

Expand Close Salted caramel ice-cream. Photo: Tony Gavin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Salted caramel ice-cream. Photo: Tony Gavin

Salted caramel ice cream

Serves 6-8

You will need:

100g caster sugar or granulated sugar

100ml water

4 egg yolks

400ml cream

A generous pinch of salt flakes



1 First, make the caramel. Put the caster sugar or granulated sugar, whichever you’re using, and the water in a saucepan and place it over a medium heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar while the syrup heats up. Once the sugar has dissolved, turn the heat up to high and bring to the boil.

2 When the mixture has come to the boil, stop stirring it. Boil it for 5-10 minutes, until the mixture has turned a dark whiskey or chestnut colour; if it looks like it’s cooking unevenly, swirl the pan to even it out — don’t stir. It needs to be lightly smoking and a rich caramel colour — too dark and burnt and it will be bitter, too light and it won’t have a rich caramel flavour.

3 While the sugar and water are boiling, whisk the egg yolks — ideally use an electric food mixer with a whisk attachment or an electric hand whisk. Whisk the egg yolks together for about 5 minutes until they’re quite light, pale and fluffy.

4 When the caramel stage has been reached, immediately pour in 100ml of the cream, stir briefly to mix, then boil for 3-4 minutes until the creamy caramel reaches the thread stage. This is when the last few drops fall off a spoon in a syrupy thread. Remove the pan from the heat straight away when the thread stage is reached, then pour into the yolks in a steady stream, whisking all the time, continuing to whisk for about 8-10 minutes until the mixture is thick and mousse-like. Add the generous pinch of salt flakes and stir.

5 Next, whip the remaining 300ml of cream in a separate bowl until soft peaks appear. The cream should be softly whipped and not stiffly whipped, otherwise the ice-cream will not be silky and smooth.

6 Finally, fold the softly whipped cream into the caramel mousse mixture, pour into a container with a lid, and freeze.