Rachel Allen's Easter chocolate delights

The build-up to this Easter has been a strange and unsettling one to say the least. I've received so many messages from people who are making the most of their time at home by cooking and baking far more than they normally would.

This week, I've included three sweet chocolate recipes that are delicious and perfect for this time of the year, but they can, of course, be made any time.

The Easter chocolate tart, right, is wonderful all year round - just omit the mini Easter eggs. It is an onslaught of divine chocolatey deliciousness. I love to use a dark chocolate that still has some sweetness, such as one with 55pc cocoa solids, but feel free to use a less sweet, darker chocolate - one that contains 70pc or 72pc cocoa solids if you like - see my Top Tip, above right. You could even add some milk chocolate in with the dark. If you're making this tart a day in advance, don't place the mini Easter eggs on the top too early, as after about five or six hours, the crunchy hard candy on the outside of the mini eggs will soften.

The Easter chocolate meringue cake, far right, is comprised of a rich, almost-dense chocolate sponge, with a light, crisp meringue baked on top. When sandwiched together with a thick layer of whipped cream and topped with some mini chocolate eggs, this is a real Easter treat.

If you have some time on your hands and want to do a bit of baking with little ones, this chocolate chip cookie recipe, also far right, is always a winner. You can use milk, dark or white chocolate, and leftover (should there be such a thing!) broken-up bits of Easter egg work perfectly, too.

You don't have to bake the cookies all at once of course. Just roll the dough into a log shape, cover it with baking parchment and store it in the fridge, for up to two weeks. Whenever you fancy a few cookies, simply cut off ½cm-thick slices and bake them. The baked cookies will keep in an airtight container for up to four days, or they can be tucked away in the freezer for a rainy day.

Wishing you all a safe and happy Easter.

Rachel recommends

You can buy ceramic baking beans for blind-baking pastry, but you can also use dried pulses and rice. As they never touch the pastry, they can be used over and over again.

In season: Raspberries

When fresh berries are in season, scatter or arrange them on top of the chocolate tart. I particularly love fresh raspberries with this one.

Chocolate chip cookies

Makes 20 large cookies

You will need:

225g butter, softened

325g caster sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

250g plain flour

1 teaspoon bread soda (bicarbonate of soda)

Pinch of salt

175g chocolate (milk, dark or white chocolate, or a mixture) chopped into small pieces

1 Preheat the oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas 4. Line three baking sheets with baking parchment (or bake the cookies on one sheet, in batches).

2 Put the softened butter in a mixing bowl and beat it until it is very soft. Add the caster sugar and beat until the mixture is light. Crack in one egg at a time, beating between each addition, then add the vanilla extract.

3 Sift in the plain flour, the bread soda and the pinch of salt, then add the chocolate pieces and mix to combine.

4 With wet hands, form the dough into golf-ball-sized pieces. Arrange the balls of dough on the prepared baking sheets, placing 6-7 balls on each sheet, ensuring you leave enough space for the cookies to spread.

5 Bake the cookies for 10-14 minutes or until they look slightly cracked on top. Take them out of the oven and allow them to cool for a few minutes, then remove them from the baking sheets using a palette knife or metal fish slice, and place them on a wire rack to cool down completely.

Rachel's top tip

To know how sweet or intense your dark chocolate is, you need to check the cocoa solids percentage. The higher the percentage, the more intense and less sweet the chocolate will be. Dark chocolate labeled 55pc cocoa solids will be sweeter than a 70pc bar, as a 70pc bar contains about 30pc sugar, while a 55pc bar contains about 45pc sugar.

Easter chocolate tart

Serves 8-10

For the sweet pastry, you will need:

200g plain flour, plus extra for dusting

100g butter, cold and cubed

2 tablespoons sifted icing sugar

1 egg, beaten

For the chocolate filling, you will need:

200g dark chocolate (see my Top Tip above)

150g butter

2 eggs

3 egg yolks

50g caster sugar

A pinch of salt You will also need:

A dusting of icing sugar

A handful of mini Easter eggs

Primroses, to decorate (optional)

Softly whipped cream

1 You will also need a 24cm tart tin with at least 2½cm-high removable sides. First, make the pastry. Place the plain flour, the cold, cubed butter and the sifted icing sugar in a food processor. Blend together to give a coarse breadcrumb texture. Add half the beaten egg and pulse until the pastry starts to come together, adding more of the beaten egg if necessary. Save any leftover egg for later. Tip the pastry on to a sheet of parchment paper and cover it. Flatten it into a round just 1cm thick, and place it in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.

2 Once the pastry has chilled, place it on a lightly floured surface, add a dusting of flour on top, and roll it into a round that's 30cm in diameter. It should be large enough to line the base and go up the sides of the tart tin.

3 Line the tin with the pastry. I lift the pastry into the tin by placing the pastry over the rolling pin and easing it into the tin off the rolling pin. Tuck the pastry into the tin's edges all round, and trim the sides of the pastry evenly using clean, lightly floured fingertips. If there are any holes or gaps in the pastry, use the trimmings to patch these up. Place the pastry-lined tin in the fridge for 30 minutes or freeze it for a few minutes until it is chilled again.

4 Now blind-bake the pastry. Preheat the oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas 4. Line the pastry case with baking parchment and baking beans (see Rachel Recommends, left) and bake the tart base for approximately 25-30 minutes - when you lift some of the paper from the base, the pastry base will start to feel dry. Remove the tin from the oven and brush the pastry base with any leftover beaten egg. Return the tin to the oven for 2-3 minutes to dry off. The tart base should be fully cooked. Let the pastry cool while you make the filling. Turn the oven up to 190°C, 375°F, Gas 5.

5 To make the filling, place the dark chocolate and the butter in a bowl sitting over a saucepan of lightly simmering water, and leave them to melt together.

6 While the chocolate and the butter are melting, place the eggs, the egg yolks, the caster sugar and the pinch of salt in a mixing bowl. Whisk for a couple of minutes until creamy, then stir in the melted chocolate and butter mixture, and beat briefly to combine.

7 Pour the filling into the blind-baked pastry case and bake the tart in the preheated oven for exactly 6 minutes - no longer. The filling should still be slightly molten. Allow the tart to cool completely, then put it in the fridge if you want to serve it in the next couple of hours. If you're making this tart in advance, or a day ahead, it will set at kitchen temperature, but it takes a few hours to do so, often four, so make sure to allow enough time.

8 Once the filling has set, remove the tart from the tin and place it on a plate. Dust it with icing sugar and scatter the mini Easter eggs on top, and the primroses, if you are using them. Cut in slices, and serve with softly whipped cream.

Easter chocolate meringue cake

Serves 8-10

For the cake, you will need:

100g butter, softened, plus extra for greasing the tins

225g plain flour, plus extra for preparing the tins

350g caster sugar

2 eggs

50g cocoa powder

¾ teaspoon of baking powder

¼ teaspoon of bread soda (bicarbonate of soda)

Pinch of salt

225ml buttermilk

For the meringue, you will need:

3 egg whites (or 100g egg whites)

150g caster sugar

You will also need:

275ml cream

Icing sugar for dusting

A handful of mini Easter eggs

1 Preheat the oven to 165°C, 325°F, Gas 3. Line the bases of two 23cm springform tins with rounds of parchment paper, and brush the sides of the tins with a little melted or soft butter and dust them with flour.

2 To make the cake, place the softened butter in a mixing bowl and beat it until it is very soft. Add the caster sugar and one of the eggs and beat again, then add the other egg and mix.

3 Sift the plain flour, the cocoa powder, the baking powder, the bread soda and the salt into a separate bowl and set aside. Measure the buttermilk into a jug and set it aside also.

4 Next, start the meringue. Place the egg whites in a spotlessly clean bowl and use an electric whisk to whisk them until they are frothy. Add in half of the caster sugar and continue whisking until the mixture holds stiff peaks. Turn off the whisk and fold in the remaining caster sugar.

5 Next, go straight back to the cake mixture. Fold in the bowl of sifted dry ingredients you set aside earlier to the bowl of cake mixture, then fold in the buttermilk you also set aside. Divide the mixture between the two cake tins, making sure they are level.

6 Next, divide the meringue between the two cakes and spread it out evenly over the cakes.

7 Cook the meringue cakes in the preheated oven for one hour, or until a skewer inserted into the centre of each cake comes out clean.

8 Take the cakes out of the oven and allow them to sit in their tins for about 15-20 minutes. Loosen around the sides with a small sharp knife, then remove the cakes from the tins and allow them to cool completely, meringue-side up.

9 When you are ready to assemble the cake, whip the cream until it just holds stiff peaks. Reserve the best-looking cake for the top. Place the other cake, meringue-side up, on a plate or cake stand, and spoon over the whipped cream. Now sit the second cake, with the meringue side facing up, on top of the cream. Dust the cake with icing sugar, scatter it with the mini Easter eggs, and serve.

Photography by Tony Gavin

