Rachel Allen: the top chef cooks her death-row steak and sauces

As the evenings draw in, there is nothing like the comfort of a perfectly cooked prime cut of beef - but don't expect meat lovers to share

Steak with black pepper, brandy and cream. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
Essential ingredients: steak with pepper sauce. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand

Steak with black pepper, brandy and cream. Photo: Tony Gavin

Essential ingredients: steak with pepper sauce. Photo: Tony Gavin

If I had to choose a last meal, and hopefully I won't ever have to (what a macabre thought) I think steak and Bearnaise sauce might feature in there somewhere. Primitively meaty and straight to the point, a great steak, for the committed carnivores among us, is hard to beat.

My steak of choice is a sirloin - in my opinion it has more flavour than fillet - but I'll often order a rib-eye steak if I see one on a menu. I go into Frank Murphy, our local butcher in Midleton, and ask him for a nicely aged bit of beef, which will help to ensure a rich flavour and succulent texture. Also, I generally get my steaks cut quite thickly, about 2.5cm thick.

The trick when cooking steak is to start with a really hot pan, and, preferably, a heavy one. I always season the steak with some freshly ground black pepper and a rub of a cut clove of garlic, then I cook it in butter or extra-virgin olive oil. Once it is a deep, dark golden colour on one side, I'll turn the steak, but not before. Really allow the caramelisation to occur rather than tossing and turning the steaks continuously. As the steak cooks, I'll season it with flakes of sea salt, then, once it is out of the pan, it need to rest for a few minutes. This allows the juices to redistribute themselves, rather than escape the second you cut into the steak.