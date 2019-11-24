Rachel Allen: 'The smell of sweet, buttery cakes brings me home'

These are three of my favourite treats to enjoy with a cup of tea. Simple, uncomplicated, and a bit old-worldly, these stand the test of time. Two of them are baked in loaf tins for easy slicing - and buttering, too, if you wish. The lemon slab cake, far right, is cooked in a Swiss-roll tin and covered with a layer of glace icing - as well as being delicious, it prevents the cake from drying out, and keeps it fresh for a few days, if you can keep it for that long!

The banana, ginger and golden syrup loaf, right, is from my book, All Things Sweet. It's gently comforting, and I love to have a slice with a cup of something hot. The ground ginger brings a welcome warm hit to the banana and sweet golden syrup, giving you a really satisfying sweet treat.

If it's a real ginger kick that you're looking for, then try out the dark, sticky gingerbread, also far right. Warmly spiced with ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg, this treacly gingerbread has a gorgeously sticky, gingery glaze on top. Now that's really the icing on the cake.

Rachel recommends

When baking cakes and loaves, it's really important not to open the oven for the first 75pc of cooking time. If you do, you'll notice a dip in the centre when they come out of the oven. This is a particularly important thing to remember with the dark, sticky gingerbread and the banana, ginger and golden syrup bread.

Rachel's top tip

If you're using a fan-assisted oven, reduce the temperature by 10pc, and remember that your cakes might take a few minutes less to bake.

Dark sticky gingerbread

Makes 1 loaf

You will need:

60g butter

75g treacle

50g golden syrup

140g plain flour

1 teaspoon bread soda

Half teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

100g caster sugar

Pinch of salt

1 egg

120ml milk For the ginger syrup, you will need:

75g caster sugar

75ml water

2 teaspoons finely grated root ginger, or finely chopped crystallised ginger

1 You'll also need a 2lb loaf tin. Preheat the oven to 170°C, 340°F, Gas 3. Line the base and sides of the loaf tin with parchment paper.

2 Melt the butter, the treacle and the golden syrup in a small saucepan on a low heat, then set aside.

3 Sift the plain flour, the bread soda and the baking powder into a mixing bowl, then stir in the ground ginger, the ground cinnamon and the freshly grated nutmeg. Mix in the caster sugar and the pinch of salt.

4 In another bowl, whisk the egg, then add the milk, and the melted butter, treacle and golden syrup mixture you set aside earlier. Pour it into the bowl of dry ingredients and mix until smooth. It will have a wet, sloppy consistency.

5 Pour the cake mix into the prepared loaf tin and bake it in the oven for 50-55 minutes, or until it is risen and firm to the touch, and a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean. (Wait for at least 45 minutes before opening the oven to check whether the gingerbread has cooked, otherwise it can collapse in the centre.)

6 While the gingerbread is cooking, make the ginger syrup. Place the caster sugar, the water and the grated fresh ginger or the chopped crystallised ginger, whichever you're using, in a small saucepan over a medium heat, and boil, uncovered, for 5 minutes until the mixture is slightly thickened and syrupy.

7 Once the gingerbread is cooked, take it out of the oven and, leaving it in the tin, pierce it all over the top with a fine skewer, pour over the warm syrup, and leave the loaf to cool in the tin.

8 When it's cooled, take it out of the tin and cut it into slices to serve.

Lemon slab cake

Makes about 24 slices

You will need:

225g butter

300g sugar

2 eggs

250g creme fraiche

Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lemon

225g flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

For the icing, you will need:

225g icing sugar, sifted

Juice of ½ lemon

1 You'll also need a 20cm x 30cm Swiss-roll tin. Preheat the oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas 4.

2 Line the base and sides of the tin with parchment paper.

3 Melt the butter in a pot on a low heat, then pour it into a large mixing bowl. Add in the sugar and whisk to mix, then mix in the eggs, the creme fraiche, the finely grated lemon zest and the lemon juice.

4 In a separate mixing bowl, combine the flour and the baking powder, then sift it into the large mixing bowl, and lightly but thoroughly fold into the butter, sugar, egg, creme fraiche and lemon mix. Now tip the mixture into the prepared tin, spreading it out to level the top.

5 Place the tin in the preheated oven and bake it for 25-30 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean. Allow the cake to cool completely before icing it.

6 To make the icing, put the sifted icing sugar in a bowl and add the lemon juice gradually - you may not need it all. If you've added all the lemon juice, and the icing is still too stiff, then add a tiny bit of water to bring it to a spreadable consistency. Spread the icing over the top of the cooked and cooled cake. Set the cake aside, uncovered, for at least 20 minutes in order for the icing to dry. Cut into slices to serve.

Banana, ginger and golden syrup loaf

Serves 8

You will need:

110g butter

50g soft brown sugar

125g golden syrup

2 eggs

125g plain flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 tablespoon ground ginger

2 medium bananas, mashed

1 Preheat the oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas 4. Line the base and sides of a loaf tin with parchment paper.

2 In a bowl, cream the butter until it is soft, then beat in the brown sugar and the golden syrup, continuing to beat until the mixture is lovely and light.

3 Now, one at a time, beat in the eggs. The mixture will look sloppy, but don't worry.

4 In a separate bowl, mix the flour, the baking powder and the ground ginger, and sift it into the butter, sugar, golden syrup and egg mixture. Lightly but thoroughly fold the mixtures together.

5 Next, mix in the mashed bananas, to form a soft, wet dough. Pour the dough into the prepared loaf tin, and place it in the preheated oven to bake for about 45 minutes until the loaf is risen, golden brown, and a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean.

