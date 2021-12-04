Rachel Allen: Shortbread stars, salted caramel sauce and gingerbread – edible gifts so good you won’t want to give them away

My friend Helen regularly turns up with a loaf of still-warm, dark, sticky gingerbread in hand — just divine with a cup of coffee or a festive glass of mulled wine. Sometimes the best gifts are home-made and edible. Bringing something freshly made to those you care about is such a joy. Be it a pot of soup, a few freshly baked biscuits, brownies, mini mince pies or a jar of something delicious, it will surely bring a smile.

The salted caramel sauce recipe eatured here is one of my favourites. I make it almost weekly. As well as being downright delicious, it keeps for a couple of months in the fridge and can be reheated. It works so well with cakes, brownies, ice cream, mince pies, mousses, meringues and pancakes. Multiply the recipe to make lots of jars, and you’ll never be stuck for a gift.

These brandy-iced shortbread stars, below, are so good, and just a little indulgent. Sometimes I add a little ground ginger or cinnamon to the shortbread dough, or a little bit of finely grated citrus zest. Use rum or whiskey in the icing if you prefer, or leave out the alcohol completely and replace it with orange or lemon juice, or water. Make sure to allow the icing to dry in the open air before packing the stars into gift boxes to prevent them sticking together.

The dark, sticky gingerbread recipe, also below, from my Bake book, is ideal for gifts as it keeps for about 10 days. The recipe fills one regular 900g loaf tin but, if you wish, you can bake it in mini loaf tins for little treats to give away.

For a seriously indulgent home-made gift, try this kumquats in brandy recipe. After a couple of weeks of the kumquats sitting in brandy with sugar, not only is the brandy flavoured and divine, the boozy kumquats are good enjoyed with ice cream or anything chocolatey — though you might not want to give them away!

"These brandy-iced shortbread stars are so good, and just a little indulgent." Photo: Tony Gavin

Whatsapp "These brandy-iced shortbread stars are so good, and just a little indulgent." Photo: Tony Gavin

Brandy-iced shortbread stars

Makes 20-30 stars, depending on size

For the shortbread stars, you will need:

150g flour

50g caster sugar

100g butter, softened

For the brandy icing, you will need:

100g icing sugar

1-2 tablespoons brandy

1 Preheat the oven to 180C, 350F, Gas 4.

2 If you are making the shortbread stars by hand, put the flour in a bowl with the caster sugar and mix together. Then cut or break the butter into small pieces and rub it into the dry ingredients. Now squeeze the mixture in your hands to bring it together to form a dough.

3 Alternatively, if you’re making the stars in a food processor, add the flour, caster sugar and the softened butter to the food processor and bring the ingredients together very briefly until just combined.

4 Roll out the dough until it is a scant ½cm thick, ensuring you dust the worktop and the top of the dough regularly with flour so it doesn’t stick. I also regularly slide a palette knife under the dough to prevent sticking.

5 Use a cutter to cut the dough into stars (or whatever shape you fancy), then place them on a baking tray. There’s no need to grease or line it. Bake in the preheated oven for approximately 7-10 minutes until the stars are light golden — the cooking time will depend on the thickness of the biscuits and the temperature of your oven.

6 Remove the tray from the oven and let it sit for 2 minutes before transferring the warm shortbread to a wire rack to cool.

7 To make the icing, sift the icing sugar into a mixing bowl and add a very small drizzle of the brandy. Mix well to bring together, adding another small drizzle if necessary until the icing is a spreadable consistency.

8 Once the stars are cool, ice the biscuits using the back of a spoon or a butter knife or palette knife. If you wish, decorate them with dried cranberries. Set aside and leave uncovered until the icing has set and dried before placing the stars in a gift box.

"Once the stars are cool, ice the biscuits using the back of a spoon or a butter knife or palette knife." Photo: Tony Gavin

Whatsapp "Once the stars are cool, ice the biscuits using the back of a spoon or a butter knife or palette knife." Photo: Tony Gavin

Rachel Recommends

Cute little reusable boxes and jars are ideal for edible gifts. Check out Flying Tiger, Sostrene Grene, TK Maxx and Dunnes Stores for their selections. Little brown packing labels are great too, available in stationery shops.

"Multiply the recipe to make lots of jars, and you'll never be stuck for a gift." Photo: Tony Gavin

Whatsapp "Multiply the recipe to make lots of jars, and you’ll never be stuck for a gift." Photo: Tony Gavin

Salted caramel sauce

Makes 3 small jars

You will need:

225g sugar, caster or granulated

75ml water

110g butter

175ml cream

A pinch of salt

1 Place the caster sugar or granulated sugar, whichever you’re using, in a saucepan with the water and the butter, and place it over a medium heat.

2 As the sauce heats up, stir it to dissolve the sugar. Then, once dissolved, turn the heat up to high and cook, uncovered, for about 10 minutes until it turns a toffee colour. Do not stir the pan, though you might need to swirl it occasionally if you see the sauce turning golden on one side of the pan before it does on the other.

3 Once the sauce is a rich golden-toffee colour, take it off the heat for a moment and pour in the cream and add a pinch of salt. Allow the sauce to simmer gently on a low heat, stirring a little, until it’s dissolved and smooth.

4 Taste the sauce and add some more salt if necessary.

Rachel Allen's Kumquats in brandy. Photo: Tony Gavin

Whatsapp Rachel Allen's Kumquats in brandy. Photo: Tony Gavin

Kumquats in brandy

Makes 1 jar

You will need:

500g kumquats

350g sugar, caster or granulated

750ml brandy

1 Wash the kumquats, then use a small sharp skewer to prick each one a few times all over.

2 Place the kumquats in a large, clean jar, along with the caster sugar or the granulated sugar, whichever you’re using. Then pour over the brandy and place the lid on tightly.

3 Turn the jar on its head so the sugar begins to dissolve. The next day, turn the jar right-side up again. Repeat this process every day for 2-3 weeks, by which time the brandy will have absorbed so much flavour from the kumquats.

4 The boozy kumquats are also divine by themselves, served with vanilla ice-cream or something rich and chocolatey.





Dark sticky gingerbread

Makes 1 loaf

You will need:

60g butter

75g treacle

50g golden syrup

140g plain flour

1 teaspoon bread soda (bicarbonate of soda)

½ teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

100g caster sugar

Pinch of salt

1 egg, beaten

120ml milk

For the syrup, you will need:

75g caster sugar

75ml water

2 teaspoons finely grated root ginger, or finely chopped crystallised ginger



1 You will also need a 900g (2lb) loaf tin. Preheat the oven to 170C, 325F, Gas 3.

2 Line the base and sides of the loaf tin with parchment paper. (See my Top Tip, below)

3 Melt the butter, the treacle and the golden syrup in a small saucepan on a low heat, then set aside.

4 Sift the flour, the bread soda and the baking powder into a mixing bowl. Stir in the ground ginger, the ground cinnamon, the ground nutmeg, the sugar and the salt.

5 In another bowl, whisk the egg, then add the milk and the melted butter, treacle and golden syrup mixture. Pour into the bowl containing the dry ingredients and mix until smooth. It will have a wet, sloppy consistency.

6 Pour the mixture into the prepared loaf tin and bake in the preheated oven for 50-55 minutes or until the gingerbread is risen and firm to the touch and a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean. (Wait for at least 40 minutes before opening the oven to check whether the gingerbread has cooked, otherwise it can collapse in the centre.)

7 While the gingerbread is cooking, make the syrup. Put the sugar, the water and the finely grated root ginger or the finely chopped crystallised ginger, whichever you’re using, in a small saucepan over a medium heat. Boil, uncovered, for 3-4 minutes until the liquid is slightly thickened and syrupy.

8 Once the gingerbread is cooked, take it out of the oven and leave it in the tin. Use a fine skewer to pierce it all over the top, pour over the syrup and leave to cool completely.

Top Tip

For ease and convenience, I often use the parchment-paper loaf-tin liners that come in a few different sizes. The last ones I bought came from Homestore and More, and they work a treat. See homestoreandmore.ie