| 2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Rachel Allen: Shortbread stars, salted caramel sauce and gingerbread – edible gifts so good you won’t want to give them away

From shortbread stars and salted caramel sauce to dark sticky gingerbread and kumquats in brandy, here are four recipes sure to bring a smile

Rachel Allen's edible Christmas gifts of brandy iced shortbread stars and salted caramel sauce. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
Ingredients for Rachel Allen's brandy iced shortbread stars. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
&quot;Sometimes I add a little ground ginger or cinnamon to the shortbread dough, or a little bit of finely grated citrus zest.&quot; Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
&quot;Once the stars are cool, ice the biscuits using the back of a spoon or a butter knife or palette knife.&quot; Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
&quot;Multiply the recipe to make lots of jars, and you&rsquo;ll never be stuck for a gift.&quot; Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
&quot;These brandy-iced shortbread stars are so good, and just a little indulgent.&quot; Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
Rachel Allen's Kumquats in brandy. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand

Close

Rachel Allen's edible Christmas gifts of brandy iced shortbread stars and salted caramel sauce. Photo: Tony Gavin

Rachel Allen's edible Christmas gifts of brandy iced shortbread stars and salted caramel sauce. Photo: Tony Gavin

Ingredients for Rachel Allen's brandy iced shortbread stars. Photo: Tony Gavin

Ingredients for Rachel Allen's brandy iced shortbread stars. Photo: Tony Gavin

&quot;Sometimes I add a little ground ginger or cinnamon to the shortbread dough, or a little bit of finely grated citrus zest.&quot; Photo: Tony Gavin

"Sometimes I add a little ground ginger or cinnamon to the shortbread dough, or a little bit of finely grated citrus zest." Photo: Tony Gavin

&quot;Once the stars are cool, ice the biscuits using the back of a spoon or a butter knife or palette knife.&quot; Photo: Tony Gavin

"Once the stars are cool, ice the biscuits using the back of a spoon or a butter knife or palette knife." Photo: Tony Gavin

&quot;Multiply the recipe to make lots of jars, and you&rsquo;ll never be stuck for a gift.&quot; Photo: Tony Gavin

"Multiply the recipe to make lots of jars, and you’ll never be stuck for a gift." Photo: Tony Gavin

&quot;These brandy-iced shortbread stars are so good, and just a little indulgent.&quot; Photo: Tony Gavin

"These brandy-iced shortbread stars are so good, and just a little indulgent." Photo: Tony Gavin

Rachel Allen's Kumquats in brandy. Photo: Tony Gavin

Rachel Allen's Kumquats in brandy. Photo: Tony Gavin

/

Rachel Allen's edible Christmas gifts of brandy iced shortbread stars and salted caramel sauce. Photo: Tony Gavin

Rachel Allen Twitter

My friend Helen regularly turns up with a loaf of still-warm, dark, sticky gingerbread in hand — just divine with a cup of coffee or a festive glass of mulled wine. Sometimes the best gifts are home-made and edible. Bringing something freshly made to those you care about is such a joy. Be it a pot of soup, a few freshly baked biscuits, brownies, mini mince pies or a jar of something delicious, it will surely bring a smile.

The salted caramel sauce recipe eatured here is one of my favourites. I make it almost weekly. As well as being downright delicious, it keeps for a couple of months in the fridge and can be reheated. It works so well with cakes, brownies, ice cream, mince pies, mousses, meringues and pancakes. Multiply the recipe to make lots of jars, and you’ll never be stuck for a gift.

Most Watched

Privacy