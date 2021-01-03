Rachel Allen: Resolve to eat more energy-boosting foods - starting with these three tasty fish recipes

Happy New Year! Rather than making New Year's resolutions of foods to give up, how about resolving to eat more of certain foods? Unless you're a vegetarian, it's a good idea to make a gentle pledge to remember to include fresh fish and high-quality meat in your diet.

We've long known that fish is a great source of protein, omega-3 fatty acids, calcium and many minerals. Also, fish absorb the vitamin D from the sun in the sea and pass it on to us when we eat it. Now that's clever food.

Make the most of your fishmonger and ask for the freshest fish they have and advice on how to cook it. I love roasting a whole fish on the bone, as in the main photo. I used turbot, one of the finest fish in the sea; it has a wonderfully refined flavour and meaty texture. Brill, black sole or a large John Dory would be my next flatfish choices for this recipe.

A flatfish roasted like this is also delicious served with a squeeze of lemon juice, or some melted butter mixed with chopped herbs poured over the top, instead of the salsa.

If the thought of roasting a fish whole is enough to turn you off this recipe, then roast the fillets on their own with a drizzle of olive oil and sea salt; they'll probably just take about five minutes to cook.

Meanwhile, the fish gratin with leeks recipe, overleaf, uses round fish such as cod, hake, haddock, ling, pollock or whiting.

If you're in the mood for some really clean, fresh, 'my body is a temple' kind of food, then try the ceviche, also below. A South American cured-fish dish with lemon and lime juice, lots of coriander and raw vegetables, this makes a gorgeous little starter or light lunch. Add diced mango or watermelon to the mix if you fancy. Now that's a good New Year's resolution!

How to score your turbot. Photo:Tony Gavin

How to score your turbot. Photo:Tony Gavin

Roast turbot with roasted pepper, tomato and olive salsa

Serves 4

For the salsa, you will need:

6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus an few extra drizzles

1 red pepper

2 large tomatoes

20 black or green olives, stones removed

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon chopped fennel, coriander, chervil or parsley

2 teaspoons chopped thyme leaves

Salt and freshly ground pepper

You will also need:

1 large turbot

1 First, make the salsa. Preheat the oven to 230C, 450F, Gas 8. Use your hand to rub a drizzle of the extra-virgin olive oil over the pepper, then pop it on a baking tray and put it into the preheated oven. Cook the pepper for about 40 minutes or until it is very soft and a bit black. Take it out of the oven, put it into a bowl, cover it with a plate and let it cool. Leave the oven on for the fish.

2 When the pepper is cool, peel the skin off with your hands. Don't rinse it in water, as you'll lose the flavour if you do. I find it helps to have a bowl of water nearby in which to rinse my hands. Using a table knife, scrape the seeds out, which should leave just the flesh. Now cut the flesh into small dice, about 7mm in size. Put the diced pepper in a bowl, alomg with any of the juices.

3 Peel the tomatoes by dropping them into boiling water for 15 seconds, then take them out and remove and discard the skins. Cut the tomatoes into quarters, cut out the seeds and discard, then cut the flesh into the same size dice as the pepper. Add the diced tomato to the pepper.

4 Chop the olives and put them in the bowl containing the diced pepper and tomato, and add the 6 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil, the sherry vinegar, the smoked paprika, the chopped fennel, coriander, chervil or parsley, whichever you are using, and some salt and freshly ground pepper to taste. Set the salsa aside to sit while you cook the fish.

5 Prepare the fish by using a sharp knife to score the dark-skin side of the fish - no need to score the underside - all around the edges, through the skin, in one long curved line, to meet at the tail end (see the photo, inset below). This will ensure the skin is easy to remove when the fish is cooked. Score the fish a few times on top.

6 Drizzle the baking tray with some extra-virgin olive oil and salt, then place the fish on top. Drizzle the top with more extra-virgin olive oil and salt.

7 Place the fish in the preheated oven to roast for just 15 minutes, or until it is just cooked.

8 Remove the fish from the oven and place it on a large warm serving plate. Remove the dark skin and discard it. Bring the fish straight to the table, with some of the salsa drizzled over. Serve the fish from the bone at the table with some more salsa on each plate.

Rachel recommends

I recommend trying sherry vinegar in the salsa recipe, above, but red wine vinegar or balsamic vinegar make great alternatives. Also, if you wish, you can use roasted pepper straight from the jar; you’ll need approximately 4 tablespoons once the peppers are diced.

Fish gratin with leeks

Serves 4-6

You will need:

30g butter

2 medium leeks, trimmed, washed, halved lengthwise and cut at an angle into 2cm slices

Salt and freshly ground pepper

1kg potatoes, peeled and sliced

300ml milk

250ml cream

1 clove of garlic, peeled and crushed or finely grated

A grating of nutmeg

1 large sprig of thyme

1 bay leaf

650g filleted and skinned round white fish (such as cod, haddock, hake, ling, pollock or whiting)

75g grated Cheddar cheese

1 Preheat the oven to 170C, 325F, Gas 3.

2 Melt the butter in a saucepan on a medium heat, add the sliced leeks, 1 tablespoon of water and some salt and freshly ground pepper to season. Turn the heat down to low, cover the saucepan and cook the leeks for 3 minutes or until they are just soft. Take the pan off the heat and arrange the leeks in a 2-litre gratin dish, or a dish measuring about 25cm x 30cm.

3 Next, place the potato slices in the empty saucepan and add the milk, the cream, the crushed or finely grated garlic, whichever you're using, the grating of nutmeg, the thyme sprig and the bay leaf. Season with a little salt and freshly ground pepper, and bring the mixture to the boil. Once the liquid is boiling, turn the heat down to low, cover the pot, and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring the mixture every so often to ensure the potato slices don't stick to the bottom of the pan.

4 While the potatoes are cooking, put the fish over the leeks, making sure they are covered completely and season with a little salt and freshly ground pepper.

5 When the potatoes have cooked for 5 minutes, take them off the heat. If you want to prepare this dish in advance, allow the potatoes to cool before placing them over the fish. Arrange the potato slices and all the sauce over the fish, then scatter with the grated cheese.

6 Cook the gratin in the preheated oven for 50 minutes or until it is golden, bubbling, and the potatoes are cooked. If it is golden after 40 minutes but the potatoes are not yet tender, cover it with a sheet of baking parchment and continue to cook until the potatoes are tender.

Lemon and lime go perfectly with fish

Lemon and lime go perfectly with fish

Ceviche

Serves 4-6 as a starter

You will need:

450g fillets of very fresh white flatfish or round fish, filleted and skinned

1 lemon

2 limes

Salt and freshly ground pepper

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

2 tablespoons chopped coriander

25g finely sliced shallot or red onion

½ to 1 red chilli, deseeded and finely sliced

1 small red pepper, finely diced

To serve, you will need:

Crisp lettuce leaves (such as Little Gem)

1 ripe avocado, peeled and sliced

2 spring onions, cut at an angle

1 To make the ceviche, cut the fish fillets into 1cm pieces and put them into a bowl.

2 Squeeze the juice from the lemon and the limes and pour it over the fish. Sprinkle the fish pieces with salt, freshly ground pepper and the finely chopped garlic. Cover the bowl and leave the fish to marinate for 1-2 hours in the fridge.

3 Next, remove the covering from the bowl and add the chopped coriander, the finely sliced shallot or red onion, whichever you're using, the finely sliced chilli and half of the finely diced red pepper. Cover the bowl again and leave the ceviche for another hour in the fridge.

4 Then, to serve, arrange a few crisp lettuce leaves on a plate or in a bowl and place a heaped tablespoon of the ceviche in the centre. Decorate with slices of avocado, the remaining finely diced red pepper and the sliced spring onions.

Photography by Tony Gavin