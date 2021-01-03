| -1.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Rachel Allen: Resolve to eat more energy-boosting foods - starting with these three tasty fish recipes

Eating fresh fish is a great energy booster. Here are three winning recipes full of flavour and with a nutritious kick to welcome 2021

Roasted turbot with roasted with pepper, tomato and olive salsa. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
Leeks Expand
Lemon and lime go perfectly with fish Expand
How to score your turbot. Photo:Tony Gavin Expand

Close

Roasted turbot with roasted with pepper, tomato and olive salsa. Photo: Tony Gavin

Roasted turbot with roasted with pepper, tomato and olive salsa. Photo: Tony Gavin

Leeks

Leeks

Lemon and lime go perfectly with fish

Lemon and lime go perfectly with fish

How to score your turbot. Photo:Tony Gavin

How to score your turbot. Photo:Tony Gavin

/

Roasted turbot with roasted with pepper, tomato and olive salsa. Photo: Tony Gavin

Rachel Allen Twitter

Happy New Year! Rather than making New Year's resolutions of foods to give up, how about resolving to eat more of certain foods? Unless you're a vegetarian, it's a good idea to make a gentle pledge to remember to include fresh fish and high-quality meat in your diet.

We've long known that fish is a great source of protein, omega-3 fatty acids, calcium and many minerals. Also, fish absorb the vitamin D from the sun in the sea and pass it on to us when we eat it. Now that's clever food.

Make the most of your fishmonger and ask for the freshest fish they have and advice on how to cook it. I love roasting a whole fish on the bone, as in the main photo. I used turbot, one of the finest fish in the sea; it has a wonderfully refined flavour and meaty texture. Brill, black sole or a large John Dory would be my next flatfish choices for this recipe.

Related Content

Privacy