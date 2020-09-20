Rachel Allen... Make chicken a hero again with these three tasty recipes

There's something so supremely comforting for me about chicken. Perhaps it's the familiarity, the nostalgia, or maybe something to do with the fact that it's just so versatile and will always work, whatever the occasion. Chicken will take on Indian spices, Middle Eastern vibes, classic Italian or French flavours, or it can be creamy and cosy.

I buy at least one chicken a week and always get the best that I can. I joint the chicken into pieces myself if I'm not cooking it whole, and will always make a stock from the bones, whether they're raw or cooked - that way, you'll get the best value from the chicken.

A nice big chicken can easily feed a crowd of six or eight, depending on what you serve it with, but you can also joint it into smaller pieces - look online for easy demos - and pop them in the freezer for another time if there's just one or two of you at home.

The roasted chicken recipe, right, gets its roots from simple Moorish cooking where smoked paprika, tomatoes and rosemary blend together so well - but if you prefer to use thyme instead of rosemary, that will work perfectly too. Make this recipe with one jointed chicken, or whatever legs or thighs that you have, for a simple and comforting supper.

The simple sesame crusted chicken with oyster sauce, far right, is a quick, Chinese-inspired recipe that can be whipped up at home in minutes. Of course, it can be fried but this version also works well simply baked in the oven. Serve with a bowl of rice and some oyster or hoisin sauce and coriander leaves.

The chicken with bacon, cream and leeks, also far right, is a version of an old French favourite. The brandy brings a smooth and luxurious richness that I adore, but feel free to replace it with white wine or more chicken stock.

Chicken with bacon, cream and leeks

Serves 4-6

You will need:

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 large chicken, jointed in pieces (2 breasts, 2 thighs, 2 drumsticks and 2 wings, with the skin on)

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

300g streaky bacon, no bone and no rind, cut in 1cm chunks

2 leeks, sliced about 1.5 cm thick (350g when trimmed)

150ml brandy

150ml chicken stock

2 sprigs thyme

200ml cream

2 teaspoons chopped thyme

Mashed or boiled potatoes, to serve

1 Place a large saucepan or casserole pot on a medium-high heat and allow it to get hot. Add in the extra-virgin olive oil and then add the chicken pieces, skin-side down (you may need to cook the chicken in batches if the pot isn't very large). Season the chicken with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper and cook until the chicken pieces are golden underneath (about 4-5 minutes), then turn them over and brown them on the other side.

2Once the chicken is golden, remove the pieces and set them aside, but keep the pot on the heat. Add the bacon chunks and the sliced leeks and toss them in the pan for a few minutes until the bacon is a little golden in areas. Season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, then add in the brandy, the chicken stock, the chicken pieces you set aside earlier and the thyme sprigs. Bring to the boil, then simmer on the hob or cook in an oven preheated to 150C, 350F, Gas 3 for 20-30 minutes, until the chicken is cooked.

3 Remove the chicken, bacon and leeks from the pan and keep them warm in a bowl covered with a plate.

4 Pour the cream into the juices in the pot and boil for about 4-5 minutes, uncovered, until the sauce is slightly thickened.

5 Add the chopped thyme, season to taste with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, then tip the chicken, leeks, bacon and any juices back into the sauce. Serve with mashed or boiled potatoes.

Chicken roasted with tomatoes and rosemary

Serves 4-6

You will need:

1 chicken, cut into pieces on the bone, or use 4 drumsticks and 4 thighs

3 red onions, peeled and quartered

10 cherry tomatoes, halved

6-8 potatoes, scrubbed clean and quartered (see my Top Tip)

1 teaspoon smoked paprika (see Rachel recommends)

75ml extra-virgin olive oil

3 large sprigs of rosemary

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 Preheat the oven to 220C, 425F, Gas 7.

2 Place the chicken pieces in a large mixing bowl. Add in the quartered red onions, the halved cherry tomatoes and the wedges of potato.

3 Scatter the smoked paprika and the extra-virgin olive oil over the top and toss to mix everything together.

4 Arrange the chicken pieces, skin-side up, with the vegetables and all the oil, in a large roasting tray, in a single layer. Break each rosemary sprig into two or three pieces and nestle them at intervals in between the chicken and vegetables, reserving a few for when you are ready to serve. Season the top with some sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.

5 Place the tray of chicken and vegetables in the preheated oven and cook for about 30 minutes, until the chicken is cooked and golden on top, and the vegetables are softened.

6 Serve on warm plates with the reserved rosemary sprigs on top.

Rachel recommends

Smoked paprika is a great spice to have in your kitchen. It is delicious with eggs, grilled lamb, roast potatoes or chicken, as in the chicken roasted with tomatoes and rosemary recipe, above. It comes in either the sweet or hot variety. I often choose to use the sweet version.

Rachel's top tip

If you have some cooked potatoes in the fridge that need to be used, you can put them into the chicken roasted with tomatoes and rosemary recipe instead of the raw potatoes.

Simple sesame-crusted chicken with oyster sauce

Serves 4

You will need:

100g fresh or frozen (thawed) white breadcrumbs

5 tablespoons sesame seeds

1 generous teaspoon Chinese five-spice powder

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 eggs

4 chicken breasts or boned thighs

To serve, you will need:

A bowl of oyster sauce

A small handful of fresh coriander leaves

1 Preheat the oven to 200C, 400F, Gas 4.

2 In a bowl, mix together the fresh or thawed breadcrumbs, whichever you are using, the sesame seeds and the Chinese five-spice powder. Season with some sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, then spread the mixture out in a shallow dish.

3 Crack the eggs into a small bowl and add in a pinch of sea salt, then whisk the eggs until they're completely broken up.

4 If you are using chicken breasts and they are large, cut them in half, at an angle.

5 Dip the chicken breasts or the boned thighs, whichever you're using, in the beaten egg, then roll them in the dish of seasoned sesame breadcrumbs.

6 Place the sesame-crusted chicken on a baking tray and put it in the preheated oven. Cook for 25-30 minutes until the crust is golden and the chicken has cooked through.

7 Serve with the oyster sauce and some fresh coriander leaves scattered over the top.

In season: Bok choy

Bok choy, the Chinese green vegetable, is in season right now and is so good steamed or tossed in a little sesame oil, and served with the simple sesame-crusted chicken.

