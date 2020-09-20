| 12.1°C Dublin

Rachel Allen... Make chicken a hero again with these three tasty recipes

The popular bird makes for a filling and comforting dinner, especially when the days begin to get chillier. Rachel Allen shares three of her favourite recipes, all of which are packed with flavours from around the world

Rachel Allen's Chicken roasted with tomatoes and rosemary. Photo: Tony Gavin

There's something so supremely comforting for me about chicken. Perhaps it's the familiarity, the nostalgia, or maybe something to do with the fact that it's just so versatile and will always work, whatever the occasion. Chicken will take on Indian spices, Middle Eastern vibes, classic Italian or French flavours, or it can be creamy and cosy.

I buy at least one chicken a week and always get the best that I can. I joint the chicken into pieces myself if I'm not cooking it whole, and will always make a stock from the bones, whether they're raw or cooked - that way, you'll get the best value from the chicken.

A nice big chicken can easily feed a crowd of six or eight, depending on what you serve it with, but you can also joint it into smaller pieces - look online for easy demos - and pop them in the freezer for another time if there's just one or two of you at home.