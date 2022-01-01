| 12.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Rachel Allen: January juices and shakes for a boost of immunity and energy

If you want to imbue your body with vitamins, minerals and nutrients galore, then juice is the way to go. Here are six winners to try

From left: Fatigue-fighting beetroot, carrot and ginger juice; super-green kale, coriander and parsley juice; sunshine orange and turmeric juice. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
Rachel's delicious guaca juice recipe includes fresh coriander. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
'These juices do not replace meals; rather, they are for subsidising veggie-poor parts of the day' Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
'I love the insanely bright green colour you get from adding a few kale leaves into a juice' Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
&quot;Beetroot is one of the super foods we should include in our diet when we can.&quot; Photo: Tony Gavin Expand

Close

From left: Fatigue-fighting beetroot, carrot and ginger juice; super-green kale, coriander and parsley juice; sunshine orange and turmeric juice. Photo: Tony Gavin

From left: Fatigue-fighting beetroot, carrot and ginger juice; super-green kale, coriander and parsley juice; sunshine orange and turmeric juice. Photo: Tony Gavin

Rachel's delicious guaca juice recipe includes fresh coriander. Photo: Tony Gavin

Rachel's delicious guaca juice recipe includes fresh coriander. Photo: Tony Gavin

'These juices do not replace meals; rather, they are for subsidising veggie-poor parts of the day' Photo: Tony Gavin

'These juices do not replace meals; rather, they are for subsidising veggie-poor parts of the day' Photo: Tony Gavin

'I love the insanely bright green colour you get from adding a few kale leaves into a juice' Photo: Tony Gavin

'I love the insanely bright green colour you get from adding a few kale leaves into a juice' Photo: Tony Gavin

&quot;Beetroot is one of the super foods we should include in our diet when we can.&quot; Photo: Tony Gavin

"Beetroot is one of the super foods we should include in our diet when we can." Photo: Tony Gavin

/

From left: Fatigue-fighting beetroot, carrot and ginger juice; super-green kale, coriander and parsley juice; sunshine orange and turmeric juice. Photo: Tony Gavin

Rachel Allen Twitter

Eating vegetables in their whole form is so good for us. Chewing food gets our digestive juices flowing and gives our metabolism a kick up the backside. But if you, like me, have days where you’re on the run and need an intake of veggies pronto, your body will still thank you for a freshly made juice, and let’s face it, now is the time to start some good habits for the year ahead.

These juices do not replace meals; rather, they are for subsidising veggie-poor parts of the day. Ensure you make your juice look good and taste great, otherwise this is a habit that’ll get dropped before the month is out.

Most Watched

Privacy