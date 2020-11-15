Rachel Allen: Forget springtime, now is the season for flavoursome lamb

While traditionally celebrated as the food of Easter and springtime, I love to cook lamb in the winter. The flavour of the meat is a bit stronger at this time of the year as it nears its transformation to hogget, and then on to mutton once the animal is two years old.

Lamb chops are a real family favourite in our house and this zingy parsley and anchovy pesto recipe works so well with these sweet, rich and succulent cutlets, right.

The parsley and anchovy pesto is just what lamb chops love: a punchy, verdant sauce, full of attitude, which balances the mild sweetness of the meat to perfection. It'll keep in the fridge for a few weeks and is also great with roast leg or a slow-roasted shoulder of lamb.

Burgers made from lamb make a lovely change to beef, and the addition of cumin, coriander and turmeric to these spiced lamb burgers, below, is just super. I love them served in warmed pittas with thick, creamy yoghurt and juicy tomato and cucumber slices.

Finally, I love the fresh apple and mint chutney, also below, served with roasted or pan-fried lamb, or even the burgers. Add some crispy poppadums for dipping and increase the cayenne if you want to turn up the heat.

Expand Close 'The parsley and anchovy pesto is just what lamb chops love'. Photo: Tony Gavin / Facebook

'The parsley and anchovy pesto is just what lamb chops love'. Photo: Tony Gavin

Lamb chops with parsley and anchovy pesto and rocket leaves

Serves 4

For the parsley and anchovy pesto, you will need:

A large handful of flat-leaf parsley or curly parsley

1 tablespoon capers

8 anchovies, finely chopped

1 clove of garlic, finely grated or crushed

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

Finely grated zest of ½ lemon, plus a few drops of lemon juice

125ml extra-virgin olive oil, plus a little extra if you are going to store the pesto in the fridge

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper

For the lamb chops, you will need:

2-3 lamb chops (cutlets) per person

A drizzle of olive oil

Coarsely cracked black pepper and sea salt flakes

A large handful of rocket leaves, to serve

1 First, make the parsley and anchovy pesto. Chop the flat-leaf parsley or curly parsley, whichever you are using, and the capers, then place them in a bowl with the finely chopped anchovies, and mix with the finely grated or crushed garlic, whichever you are using, the Dijon mustard and the finely grated lemon zest.

2 Pour in the extra-virgin olive oil and season to taste with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. If necessary, add a few drops of lemon juice. Use the parsley and anchovy pesto straight away or store it in a jar with a ½ cm-layer of olive oil poured over the top, then cover with a lid. This will keep well for a few weeks in the fridge.

3 To prepare the lamb, use a small sharp knife to remove excess fat from the chops, but leave about ½ cm still on. Score the fat with the knife then drizzle the chops with olive oil and scatter some freshly ground black pepper over the top - coarsely cracked black pepper works well.

4 Place a frying pan or grill pan on a medium heat and allow it to get really hot for about 10 minutes. When it's good and hot, turn the heat up to high and add the lamb chops, in a single layer.

5 Sprinkle the chops with a little flaky sea salt and cook them for approximately 3 minutes on each side. Remove to a warm plate, and rest in a warm oven (preheated to just 50C, 120F) for 5 minutes. You may need to cook the chops in batches but make sure to get the pan really hot every time. If necessary, cook them in two separate frying pans.

6 To serve, divide the rocket leaves between the warm plates, place the chops on top and drizzle with the parsley and anchovy pesto.

Top tip

Add some Dijon mustard into your mashed potato for a little kick that works so well with lamb.

Spiced lamb burgers

Serves 4-6

You will need:

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus a few extra drizzles

100g finely chopped onions

1 clove of garlic, finely grated or crushed

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

500g minced lamb

1 teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon ground turmeric

½ teaspoon ground coriander

1 tablespoon chopped fresh coriander (see Rachel Recommends)

2-3 tablespoons

extra-virgin olive oil

To serve, you will need:

Burger buns or pitta breads

Sliced cucumber

Sliced tomato

3 tablespoons thick natural yoghurt

A few sprigs of fresh coriander

1 Put the tablespoon of extra-virgin olive oil in a frying pan, and place over a low to medium heat. Add the finely chopped onion and the finely grated or crushed garlic, whichever you’re using, along with some salt and freshly ground black pepper and cook until golden and soft, which should take about 7-8 minutes. Set aside to cool.

2 Place the minced lamb in a bowl and add in the ground cumin, the ground turmeric and the ground coriander. Add in the cooled cooked onion and garlic mixture and the chopped fresh coriander and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

3 Heat a frying pan, add in a small drizzle of olive oil and fry a little piece (just enough to taste) of the burger mixture, taste for seasoning and add more salt and freshly ground black pepper if necessary.

4 Divide the mixture into burgers and set them aside in the fridge until you’re ready to cook them.

5 To cook the burgers, preheat a frying pan over a medium heat until hot. When the pan is good and hot, turn the heat up to high, drizzle in some olive oil and place the burgers in the pan in a single layer. Once the burgers are a deep golden underneath, turn the heat down to medium-low and flip the burgers over to cook the second side. Cook for another few minutes until they are deep golden on the other side and cooked to your liking.

6 Serve the burgers in warmed burger buns or split pitta breads, along with sliced cucumber, sliced tomatoes, a blob or two of thick natural yoghurt, and a few sprigs of fresh coriander.

Rachel recommends

Use fresh mint instead of the chopped coriander in the spiced lamb burgers, and if you like, add some finely chopped chilli too.

Expand Close Fresh mint is perfect with lamb / Facebook

Fresh mint is perfect with lamb

Fresh apple and mint chutney

Serves 4-6

You will need:

1 large cooking apple

A large handful of mint leaves

50g onion, cut in chunks

1-2 generous tablespoons of sugar

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Pinch of cayenne pepper

1 Peel the cooking apple and cut it into quarters, then remove the core and chop the apple roughly.

2 Place the chopped apple in a food processor and add in the mint leaves, the onion chunks, 1 generous tablespoon of sugar, a pinch of sea salt and freshly ground pepper, and the pinch of cayenne.

3 Whizz up the mixture until it is almost smooth but still retains a bit of texture, and taste. Add more sugar, sea salt, freshly ground black pepper or cayenne pepper if the chutney needs it, and set aside until you’re ready to serve. This chutney will keep in the fridge for a day or two.