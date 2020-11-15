| 10.3°C Dublin

Rachel Allen: Forget springtime, now is the season for flavoursome lamb

The flavour of lamb is stronger at this time of year, and is perfect for succulent cutlets with a zingy pesto; or spice things up with tasty burgers

Rachel Allen's Lamb Chops with Salsa Verde. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
Fresh mint is perfect with lamb Expand
'The parsley and anchovy pesto is just what lamb chops love'. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand

Rachel Allen's Lamb Chops with Salsa Verde. Photo: Tony Gavin

Fresh mint is perfect with lamb

'The parsley and anchovy pesto is just what lamb chops love'. Photo: Tony Gavin

While traditionally celebrated as the food of Easter and springtime, I love to cook lamb in the winter. The flavour of the meat is a bit stronger at this time of the year as it nears its transformation to hogget, and then on to mutton once the animal is two years old.

Lamb chops are a real family favourite in our house and this zingy parsley and anchovy pesto recipe works so well with these sweet, rich and succulent cutlets, right.

The parsley and anchovy pesto is just what lamb chops love: a punchy, verdant sauce, full of attitude, which balances the mild sweetness of the meat to perfection. It'll keep in the fridge for a few weeks and is also great with roast leg or a slow-roasted shoulder of lamb.

