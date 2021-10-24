Pumpkins aren’t just for jack-o’-lanterns! Check out this new book of warming, autumnal, family-friendly recipes

This is the perfect warming supper for a Halloween party after trick-or-treating outside on a cold evening. You can make the chilli in advance and reheat it when you get back home, or make it in a slow cooker (see tip below).

Halloween bean & pumpkin chilli

Serves 4

You will need:

3 tbsp olive oil

1 large red onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, crushed

2 red (bell) peppers, deseeded and diced

675g/1lb 8oz pumpkin, peeled, deseeded and cubed

2–3 tsp chilli powder

or 2 tbsp chipotle paste

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

½ tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp dried oregano

2 tbsp tomato purée

1 x 400g/14oz can chopped tomatoes

2 x 400g/14oz cans black beans, rinsed and drained

600ml/1 pint vegetable stock

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

A handful of coriander, chopped

Boiled or steamed rice, to serve (optional)

Lime wedges, to serve



1 Heat the oil in a large saucepan set over a low to medium heat. Add the onion, garlic, peppers and pumpkin and cook, stirring occasionally, for 10-12 minutes, or until tender.

2 Stir in the chilli powder or chipotle paste, along with the ground cumin, coriander and cinnamon. Cook for 1 minute, then add the oregano, tomato purée, tomatoes, black beans and vegetable stock. Increase the heat to bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and simmer gently for 30-40 minutes, or until the liquid reduces and thickens.

3 Season to taste with salt and pepper, and stir in the chopped coriander.

4 Serve the chilli in shallow bowls with rice (if liked), and lime wedges on the side for squeezing. Everyone can help themselves to the toppings.

Tip

If you’re making this in a slow cooker, cook the onion, garlic and peppers in the oil until softened, then transfer to a slow cooker and add the remaining ingredients. Cover and cook on low for five hours.

Or you can try this…

Use red kidney beans instead of black beans.

Substitute butternut squash or sweet potato for the pumpkin.

Serve with griddled tortillas or tortilla chips.

Balsamic chicken & pumpkin traybake

One-pan meals are so easy to prepare… and there’s hardly any washing up. This is a great after-work supper when you’re feeling tired. Use the best quality balsamic vinegar you can find — a thick, syrupy one will give the best flavour.

Serves 4

You will need:

3 tbsp olive oil

4 boneless chicken breasts (skin on)

2 red onions, cut into wedges

600g/1lb 5oz pumpkin, peeled, deseeded and cut into large chunks

300g/10oz cherry tomatoes

A few rosemary sprigs

4 garlic cloves, skin on

150ml/¼ pint chicken stock

2 tbsp good-quality balsamic vinegar, plus extra for drizzling

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

A handful of parsley, chopped



1 Preheat the oven to 190°C/375°F/gas mark 5.

2 Heat the oil in a large roasting tray (pan) set over a medium heat on the hob. Add the chicken and cook for 8–10 minutes, turning occasionally, until browned all over.

3 Add the onions, pumpkin and tomatoes to the roasting tray. Tuck the rosemary and garlic into the gaps and pour the stock over the top. Sprinkle with the balsamic vinegar and season with salt and pepper.

4 Transfer the roasting tray to the oven and roast for 30–40 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through, the vegetables are tender and the stock has almost evaporated.

5 Squeeze the garlic cloves out of their skins and stir into the vegetables. Sprinkle over the parsley and drizzle with some more balsamic vinegar, then serve.

Or you can try this…

Use butternut squash or sweet potatoes instead of pumpkin.

Drizzle with pomegranate molasses or hot sauce before serving.

Recipes extracted from The Squash & Pumpkin Cookbook by Heather Thomas, published by Ebury Press at £9.99