Pancake Tuesday 2022: What date is Pancake Tuesday and why do we do it?

Finally, our favourite day of the year has arrived! Crêpe or American pancake? A bit of Nutella or classic sugar and lemon? We have you covered for today's much-anticipated feast with recipes, tips and flipping tricks to make it the best Pancake Tuesday yet.

When is Pancake Tuesday?

Pancake Tuesday falls on March 1 this year. It falls forty-seven days before Easter and is always followed by Ash Wednesday, which is the beginning of Lent.

Why do we eat pancakes on Pancake Tuesday?

Lent is a period where Christians traditionally fasted for 40 days, or gave up certain foods over that time period. The forty days represent the forty days and nights that Moses spent fasting in the desert and resisted the temptation of Satan.

In the past, to prepare to fast, families would use up all the ingredients in their kitchen - which usually consisted of eggs, milk, and flour - and what better way to use up these ingredients than to make a good pancake!

Recipes & Tricks

American Style Pancakes

Ingredients

110g plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

2 tbsp Caster Sugar

130ml milk

1 large egg, lightly beaten

2 tbsp melted butter plus extra for cooking





Method

Sieve the flour, baking powder, salt and sugar into a bowl.

In a jug, lightly whisk together the egg and milk. When combined, whisk in the melted butter.

Use a fork to beat the milk mixture into the flour mixture until it's smooth and the lumps have disappeared.

Heat a large, non-stick frying pan or griddle pan over a medium heat and add a knob of butter.

As soon as the butter is melted and beginning to bubble, add a level ladle of batter. Add as many as you can fit.

The batter should be thick and easily settle into a puffy cake on the pan's surface without spreading too much.

When the top of the pancake begins to bubble, flip it. As it cooks, it will raise about 1cm or so.

When golden on both sides, serve or pop the pancakes in a warm oven while you use up the remaining batter.

Crêpe Style Pancakes

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

300g plain flour

1 tbsp. Siúcra Granulated Sugar

½ tsp. salt

600ml milk

3 eggs

butter or margarine for frying

Method

Combine the dry ingredients in a bowl. Add half the milk and stir to give a smooth batter. Add the eggs and the rest of the milk, and beat until well mixed.

Heat a pancake griddle or a frying pan. Add a little butter or margarine. Pour in the batter and fry.

Added Extras

Vanilla Butter

Ingredients

113g unsalted butter

Seeds from 1 vanilla pod

2 tbsp Icing Sugar

Method

Leave the butter at room temperature until soft and then mash it with a fork until it is smooth.

Remove the seeds from the vanilla pod by slicing the pod in half lengthways with a sharp knife. Scrape out the seeds with the back of the knife.

Add in the seeds to the butter and mix.

Sieve in two tablespoons of Siucra icing sugar and mix well.

You can use it like this or you can roll the butter into a sausage shape using cling film. Twist the ends of the cling film like a Christmas cracker and put in the fridge until hard enough to slice.





Butterscotch Sauce

Ingredients

50g unsalted butter

80g Siucra rich dark brown sugar

50g Siucra granulated sugar

125g golden syrup

150ml double cream

Method

Put the butter, rich dark brown sugar and granulated sugar into a small pot and melt over a low heat stirring constantly.

Add the golden syrup and bring to a gentle simmer for 3-4 minutes stirring frequently.

Remove from the heat and add the cream. Put the pot back on a low heat and stir constantly for one minute.

Delicious served hot or cold especially with pancakes and slices of banana.





Rachel Allen's Orange Butter

Ingredients

175g (6oz) butter, softened

3 teaspoons finely grated orange rind

200g (7oz) icing sugar, sifted

1 tablespoon Grand Marnier (optional)

Freshly squeezed juice of 5 oranges

Method

Cream the softened butter with the finely grated orange rind.

Add the sifted icing sugar and beat the mixture until it's fluffy.

Add the Grand Marnier, if you're using it.

To serve, melt a large blob of the orange butter in the pan, add a few spoonfuls of the freshly squeezed orange juice and, one by one, toss each pancake in the foaming butter. Fold each tossed pancake in half and then in quarters, so that you have a fan shape.

Donal Skehan's Fruit Compote

A homemade fruit compote couldn’t be simpler and dolloped on top of fresh pancakes, it’s a thing of true beauty. To make your own add 500g of mixed berries (fresh or frozen) to a large pan with 2-3 tbsp of water and the seeds of a fresh vanilla pod. Bring to the boil and simmer for no more than 5 minutes so the fruit holds its shape, and that’s it! Store in a sealed container for 2-3 days in the fridge.

Dairy/Gluten Intolerances

Donal Skekan's Dairy-Free Semolina Pancakes: See Recipe

Donal Skehan's Gluten-Free Blueberry Pancakes: See Recipe

Three Ingredient Gluten-Free/Dairy-Free Pancakes: See Recipe