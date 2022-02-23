Pancake Tuesday 2022: What date is Pancake Tuesday and why do we do it?

Finally, our favourite day of the year has arrived! Crêpe or American pancake? A bit of Nutella or classic sugar and lemon? We have you covered for today's much-anticipated feast with recipes, tips and flipping tricks to make it the best Pancake Tuesday yet.
When is Pancake Tuesday?
Pancake Tuesday falls on March 1 this year. It falls forty-seven days before Easter and is always followed by Ash Wednesday, which is the beginning of Lent.
Why do we eat pancakes on Pancake Tuesday?
Lent is a period where Christians traditionally fasted for 40 days, or gave up certain foods over that time period. The forty days represent the forty days and nights that Moses spent fasting in the desert and resisted the temptation of Satan.
In the past, to prepare to fast, families would use up all the ingredients in their kitchen - which usually consisted of eggs, milk, and flour - and what better way to use up these ingredients than to make a good pancake!
Cream the softened butter with the finely grated orange rind.
Add the sifted icing sugar and beat the mixture until it's fluffy.
Add the Grand Marnier, if you're using it.
To serve, melt a large blob of the orange butter in the pan, add a few spoonfuls of the freshly squeezed orange juice and, one by one, toss each pancake in the foaming butter. Fold each tossed pancake in half and then in quarters, so that you have a fan shape.
Indulgent: Donal Skehan's pancakes with various toppings.
A homemade fruit compote couldn’t be simpler and dolloped on top of fresh pancakes, it’s a thing of true beauty. To make your own add 500g of mixed berries (fresh or frozen) to a large pan with 2-3 tbsp of water and the seeds of a fresh vanilla pod. Bring to the boil and simmer for no more than 5 minutes so the fruit holds its shape, and that’s it! Store in a sealed container for 2-3 days in the fridge.
Dairy/Gluten Intolerances
Donal Skekan's Dairy-Free Semolina Pancakes: See Recipe
Donal Skehan's Gluten-Free Blueberry Pancakes: See Recipe
Three Ingredient Gluten-Free/Dairy-Free Pancakes: See Recipe