This delicious recipe is a quick and nutritious alternative to what you might be tempted to order in on a Friday night and is a real family favourite. This recipe is very mild and suitable for the whole family but of course you can add some fresh chili with your garlic and onion for some spice.

Simple Chicken curry

• 1 large onion diced

• 2 gloves garlic crushed

• 2 tbsp mild curry powder

• 1tbsp plain Flour (can use gluten free)

• 1 small jar mango chutney (sharwoods brand)

• 1tbsp tomato puree

• 1 can chopped tomatoes

• 2 pints reduced salt chicken stock

Method

Gently cook onion and garlic with a tbsp of rapeseed oil in a saucepan for 5 minutes or until soft, stir in curry powder, flour and tomato puree and cook on a low heat until paste like for 5 minutes.

Slowly whisk in the warm chicken stock, chopped tomatoes and then add the jar of mango chutney and season to taste. Cook for 15-20minutes

Add cooked chicken or beef and serve with steamed rice.

Tip: Add a can of Thai gold coconut milk this makes it creamy and use Thai gold organic rice.

For vegetarians use vegetable stock and add fresh cooked vegetables such as green beans carrots, baby corn and broccoli.