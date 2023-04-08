Muffins, man! Susan Jane White’s gut-boosting bun recipe is full of fabulous fibre

These muffins are a crazy-delicious way to sneak some action into your gut. They deserve an Oscar for best supporting role.

We’re using aquafaba for zero-waste points. Aquafaba is the soak liquid from a tin of chickpeas that we usually pour down the sink. (But you already knew that.) Deliciously freezeable, this aquafaba stuff. Yes, freezing it in labelled tubs makes me feel closer to Marie Kondo.

When aquafaba is combined with psyllium husk, a brilliant crumb is born. Psyllium is a fibre gold-medallist and is usually sold as a gentle laxative. It is a fantastic combination of soluble and insoluble fibre, cleaning up your waste-disposal unit with both alacrity and charm. (Muffins for constipation? Yes, please!)

Find psyllium in health-food stores and savvy pharmacies nationwide.

Dark choc, cardamom and rye muffins

Makes 12

You will need:

250ml oat milk

5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

100ml aquafaba

½ teaspoon flaky sea salt

1 tablespoon psyllium husks

250g wholemeal rye flour

½ teaspoon ground cardamom (optional but recommended)

2 tablespoon cocoa powder

1 tablespoon ground espresso powder (optional)

200g light muscovado sugar, golden caster sugar or coconut sugar

1½ teaspoons baking powder

80-100g good dark chocolate, roughly chopped

​1 Crank up your oven in advance to 180C (160 fan), 356F, Gas 4. Line a muffin tray with 12 paper cases.

2 In a large bowl, use a fork to beat together the oat milk, the extra-virgin olive oil, the aquafaba, some flaky salt and the psyllium husks. Set aside to ‘bloom’ for 15-20 minutes. The mixture will feel thicker after this time. (Try not to leave the mixture for more than one hour, as it has a tendency to misbehave.)

​3 Add the wholemeal rye flour, the ground cardamom, if you are using it, the cocoa powder, the ground espresso powder, if you are using it, the sugar, the baking powder and the roughly chopped chocolate — I like to keep some of this chopped chocolate for the top of each muffin, for extra snazz. Beat until glossy and smooth. Pour the runny batter into 12 paper cases.

4 Bake in the preheated oven for approximately 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and leave the muffins to cool in their paper cases for 20 minutes on a wire rack, before scoffing.