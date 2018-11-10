Michel Roux Jr: Parmentier de Confit de Canard Duck Confit Pie

Michel Roux Jr is one of the best-known French chefs. In his new book, The French Revolution, Michel revisits the classic dishes from his Gallic heritage but with a modern approach - adapting his favourite recipes to suit home cooks today who are looking for light, healthy and easy-to-make options

Parmentier de Confit de Canard Duck Confit Pie

Parmentier was the man who popularised potatoes in France in the 18th century. Whenever you see his name on a dish, it will contain potatoes. This dish is a special version of cottage or shepherd's pie and very delicious. In France, you can buy confit duck legs in most butchers' shops, but if you have trouble finding them, look for vacuum-packed or canned.

Serves 4

Ingredients

1kg floury potatoes (King Edwards or Roosters), peeled

4 garlic cloves, left whole and unpeeled

250ml milk

60g butter

4 confit duck legs

1 onion, peeled and chopped

2 tbsp chopped parsley

30g truffle, sliced (optional)

2 tbsp breadcrumbs

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

Cut the potatoes into quarters. Put them in a pan of water with the garlic cloves and season with salt. Simmer until cooked, then drain, tip the potatoes and garlic back in the pan and leave them to steam and dry.

Remove the garlic, pop the skins off and put the flesh in a small pan with the milk. Simmer for 5 minutes, then blend until smooth.

Pass the potatoes through a ricer, mix in 30g of the butter and the garlicky milk, then season well. Set aside.

Preheat the oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6. Remove the skin and bones from the duck legs and shred the meat.

Warm a little of the fat from the confit in a frying pan and sweat the chopped onion until soft and lightly browned. Add the duck meat, parsley and the truffle, if using, and check the seasoning.

Tip the mixture into a pie dish and press it down. Spread the mashed potato on top and run a fork over it to make a pattern. Sprinkle the breadcrumbs on top and bake the pie in the oven for 20 minutes. Place the pie under a preheated grill to brown the top.

The French Revolution

Extracted from The French Revolution by Michel Roux Jr (Seven Dials), out now in hardback and eBook, priced £25.Photography by Cristian Barnett

