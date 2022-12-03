| 6.9°C Dublin

Make Christmas extra special with Rachel Allen’s edible gift recipes, from a fab ferment to a lovely limoncello

It’s easy to buy a present but why not go the extra mile instead and bake a delicious edible gift or make a bottle of zesty liqueur for someone you love?

&quot;It&rsquo;s such a joy to give and receive a home-made gift that can be savoured and enjoyed when you have time to relax.&quot; Rachel Allen's home-made Christmas gifts of chocolate bark and limoncello. Stag's head candle holder, €22.99, Homesense. Photo: Tony Gavin. Expand
&quot;Limoncello is just sweet enough, with a nice kick, but it is also deliciously refreshing when it is served chilled with a couple of cubes of ice.&quot; Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
Rachel Allen's home-made chocolate bark. Photo: Tony Gavin. Expand
Home-made Christmas gifts of limoncello and festive chocolate bark with pistachios and cranberries. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
Chocolate bark is easy to make and is the perfect edible gift to give to a loved one. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
Ingredients for home-made festive chocolate bark with cranberries and pistachio nuts. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
Rachel wears: Plisse velvet midi dress, €275, Jigsaw, Arnotts. Boots, €39.99, H&amp;M. Necklace,€15, Dunnes Stores. Artificial foliage, €3.99; stag&rsquo;s head candle holder, €22.99, both Homesense Expand

If anyone is wondering, I just love edible gifts at Christmas — or in fact at any time of the year! It’s such a joy to give and receive a home-made gift that can be savoured and enjoyed when you have time to relax.

A lovely gift is something delicious to accompany cheese, meats or sausages, like the sweet onion jam recipe featured here. It will always be a welcome gift — or, if you feel like experimenting with a ferment, then I encourage you to try the caulikraut recipe, also below, which is a play on the original German ferment, sauerkraut.

