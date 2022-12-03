Make Christmas extra special with Rachel Allen’s edible gift recipes, from a fab ferment to a lovely limoncello

If anyone is wondering, I just love edible gifts at Christmas — or in fact at any time of the year! It’s such a joy to give and receive a home-made gift that can be savoured and enjoyed when you have time to relax.

A lovely gift is something delicious to accompany cheese, meats or sausages, like the sweet onion jam recipe featured here. It will always be a welcome gift — or, if you feel like experimenting with a ferment, then I encourage you to try the caulikraut recipe, also below, which is a play on the original German ferment, sauerkraut.

My sister-in-law, Penny, who is the queen of fermenting, suggests keeping a selection of small jars to use as weights that fit into the top of the fermenting jar. If you want to successfully preserve vegetables in this way, then you need to ensure that they are completely submerged under the liquid and the small jars will act perfectly as weights to achieve this. The caulikraut is just delicious with everything from cheese to sausages and cold meats, and happily, just like the sweet onion jam, it will keep for several months in the fridge.

Of course a sweet treat is always welcome and these festive spiced chocolate and orange biscotti, see below, can be made and then stored in a cute Kilner jar decorated with a ribbon. Sometimes I use milk or white chocolate instead of the dark, and if I fancy, I’ll add in some chopped almonds, dates or candied peel in place of the currants or dried cranberries. If you want some extra indulgence the biscotti can be dipped in melted chocolate, then allowed to set on parchment paper before you place them in the jar.

I love a little glass of intensely flavoured liqueur and limoncello ticks all the boxes for me; the recipe is featured below. It’s just sweet enough, with a nice kick, but it is refreshing too when it is served chilled with a couple of cubes of ice. If you want to make it a long drink, then add a big splash of tonic water.

Now that’s the gift that keeps on giving.

Festive chocolate bark with pistachios and cranberries

Makes about 12 pieces

You will need:

300g white chocolate

25g dark chocolate

25g pistachios

25g dried cranberries, roughly chopped

1 Line the base and sides of a small Swiss roll tin with a sheet of parchment paper.

2 Chop the white chocolate into pieces. Put them in a bowl. Pour a few centimetres of water into a saucepan and sit the bowl over the saucepan, ensuring that the water doesn’t touch the bottom of the bowl.

3 Place the saucepan on a medium heat and allow the water in the saucepan to warm up to steaming point. You don’t want it to boil or it could cause the white chocolate to ‘block’ and turn lumpy and grainy.

4 Once the water has reached steaming point, take the pot off the heat and allow the chocolate to melt really slowly. Once the white chocolate has melted, take the bowl off the heat. Chop the dark chocolate, place it in another bowl and repeat the melting process.

5 While the white and dark chocolates are melting, toast the pistachio nuts by placing them in a dry frying pan over a medium-to-high heat. Cook them for a couple of minutes, tossing them regularly, then tip them out onto a plate and allow them to cool. Once cool, chop coarsely.

6 Pour the melted white chocolate onto the parchment paper, tilting the Swiss roll tin at an angle to help the chocolate cover the base of the tin.

7 Now dot small blobs of the melted dark chocolate over the white chocolate. Using the blade of a knife or a skewer, swirl the chocolate to give a rippled effect.

8 Scatter the chopped toasted pistachios and the chopped dried cranberries over the top of the swirled chocolate and put it somewhere cool to set. Once the bark has set, cut or break it into pieces .

Limoncello

Makes approximately 900ml

You will need:

6 lemons

500ml vodka

350g caster sugar or granulated sugar

100ml water

1 Using a vegetable peeler, remove long strips of zest from all over the lemons. Use the lemons for something else. Put the zest strips in a sterilised bottle or jar and pour over the vodka.

2 Let the vodka and lemon zest sit for 3-4 days — leave the bottle out of the fridge to allow the flavours infuse.

3 Three to four days later, make a syrup by putting the caster sugar or the granulated sugar, whichever you’re using, in a saucepan and add the water. Place the saucepan on a low heat and stir to dissolve the sugar as the mixture heats up. Once the sugar has dissolved, pour the syrup into the bottle of lemon-flavoured vodka. Let sit for at least a week — if you can resist it! — to allow the flavours mingle even more.

4 Store the limoncello in the fridge. Serve chilled with a cube or two of ice.

Sweet onion jam

Makes 3 jars

You will need:

25g butter — see Rachel Recommends, below

675g onions, peeled and thinly sliced

150g caster sugar or granulated sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

100ml sherry vinegar, red wine vinegar or balsamic vinegar

250ml full-bodied red wine

2 tablespoons creme de cassis — see my Top Tip, below

1 Melt the butter in a saucepan and allow it to foam and turn slightly brown in colour, then add the thinly sliced onions, the caster sugar or the granulated sugar, whichever you’re using, the salt and the freshly ground black pepper. Stir, then cover the saucepan and cook for 30 minutes over a gentle heat, stirring from time to time to prevent the mixture from sticking to the bottom of the pan.

2 Remove the lid and add the sherry vinegar, the red wine vinegar or the balsamic vinegar, whichever you are using, the red wine and the creme de cassis.

Cook, uncovered, for another 30 minutes, stirring every now and then. The mixture should be slightly thick by now.

3 Pour the sweet onion jam into sterilised jars and cover the jars while the onion jam is hot. It thickens a bit as it cools.

Rachel Recommends

If you’d like to make plant-based sweet onion jam, replace the butter with 2 tablespoons of olive oil.

Top Tip

If you don’t have any creme de cassis for the sweet onion jam, you can use a blackcurrant cordial instead.

Festive spiced chocolate and orange biscotti

Makes about 20

You will need:

100g plain flour, plus a little extra for flouring your hands and the worktop

1 teaspoon baking powder

100g caster sugar

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

75g dark or milk chocolate, cut into small pieces

50g currants or chopped dried cranberries

1 beaten egg



1 Preheat the oven to 160C (145 fan), 325F, Gas 3.

2 Line a baking tray with a sheet of parchment paper.

3 Sift together the plain flour and the baking powder in a mixing bowl and

add the caster sugar, the ground cinnamon, the ground nutmeg, the chopped dark chocolate or the milk chocolate, whichever you’re using, and the currants or the chopped dried cranberries, whichever you’re using, and mix together.

4 Add in the beaten egg and work the mixture to form a soft dough.

5 Flour your hands, then place the dough on a lightly floured work surface. Form it into a sausage about 30cm long and 3cm wide. Transfer to the prepared baking tray and bake in the preheated oven for about 25 minutes until it is just set and pale golden, then remove — leaving the oven on — and allow to cool on a wire rack for 5 minutes. It will firm up a little bit as it starts to cool.

6 Using a serrated knife, cut the dough into ½-¾ cm-thick slices, then place the slices flat on the tray and bake them in the oven for a further 10 minutes.

7 Turn all the biscotti over on the tray, then return them to the oven and continue to bake them for 10 minutes more. They should be a light golden colour on both cut sides.

8 Remove the biscotti from the oven and allow them to cool on a wire rack, then transfer them to an airtight container where they will keep for a few weeks.

Caulikraut

Makes 1 x 1-litre jar

You will need:

1 head of cauliflower

4 level teaspoons sea salt, or 2 rounded teaspoons sea salt

1 red onion or 1 white onion (red gives a lovely pink tinge to the finished ferment)

1 clove garlic

Juice of 1 large orange



1 You’ll also need a 1-litre clip-top jar or similar. First, sterilise the jar. Break the cauliflower into florets and then slice each floret as thinly as possible. Place in the jar.

2 Add the sea salt to the thinly sliced cauliflower and use a spotlessly clean hand to mix well. The sea salt will start to draw water out of the vegetable — this is what you want. This brine is going to cover the vegetables and keep the air out so successful fermentation can take place.

3 Thinly slice the red onion or white onion, whichever you’re using, and finely chop the garlic. Add these to the jar of cauliflower along with the orange juice and mix well again.

4 You might need to push the contents of the jar down tightly with your fist until it’s all in. Place a small jam jar on top of the vegetables and secure the clip-top lid down over it — this will keep the vegetables submerged under the brine, which is vitally important. If there isn’t enough brine to cover everything, add a tablespoon or two of orange juice or water.

5 Leave the jar out of the fridge on a countertop. Place a plate underneath to catch drips if it gets very bubbly while it ferments, and leave for a week to 10 days. You will start to see lots of bubbles after about 3 days — this is the beneficial bacteria working away.

6 Taste the caulikraut after 7 days, it should taste pleasantly sour. Keep it in the fridge once it’s to your liking and enjoy. It will keep for several months.