Leftover rice? Transform it into a delicious dhal with Susan Jane White’s recipe

"Our saucepan of kitchari will happily sit in the fridge for up to five days, getting tastier by the day." Photo: Susan Jane White

Kitchari is like a brothy Indian dhal, but more poetic. That’s because you can use leftover rice for half the recipe. High-five for my zero-waste warriors! Kitchari is always on the menu in our house after a Mexican bean chilli, or Chinese fried rice.

Like a software malfunction, we routinely make far too much rice. Luckily, there are as many recipes for kitchari as there are grandmothers in India. But all play to leftovers and good broth.

Our saucepan of kitchari will happily sit in the fridge for up to five days, getting tastier by the day. I love how it quietly supports me from the fridge when midweek madness hits.

Kitchari freezes beautifully too. Once defrosted, just plate it up piping hot with a dollop of live natural yoghurt and some roti or naan. Each spoonful promises to resuscitate both tonsils and toes.

Kitchari with buttered leeks

For 6 large servings You will need: 1 large brown onion, peeled 2 tablespoons virgin coconut oil 5 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced 1 carrot, roughly grated Salt and freshly ground black pepper Thumb-sized piece of ginger, finely grated 1 tablespoon ground cumin 1 teaspoon ground turmeric 1 teaspoon garam masala 1.5L home-made stock (we love chicken broth here, but use whatever works for you) 150g leftover rice (use more if you have it, and reduce the quantity of red lentils) 250g red lentils or moong dhal (aka split mung beans)

You will also need: Squeeze of lemon 1 leek, cleaned and sliced 1 tablespoon butter or coconut oil Natural yoghurt, to serve

1 Finely dice your large brown onion and slide into a heavy-based saucepan with a dot of the virgin coconut oil. Warm over a low-to-medium heat, and gently saute for 15 minutes until licky-sticky delicious. Halfway through cooking, add the sliced garlic and the roughly grated carrot. Season generously.

2 Tumble in the finely grated ginger, the ground cumin, the ground turmeric and the garam masala. Stir to coat everything really well. Add the stock and the leftover rice. Bring to a simmer.

3 Time to wash the red lentils or moong dhal, whichever you are using. Then tip into your simmering pot of kitchari. Cook for one hour with the lid half-on, half-off. If you feel the pot is drying up, feel free to add more stock or water. It’s worth stirring from time to time, so the bottom doesn’t catch.

4 Once the kitchari feels creamy to taste, it’s ready to serve. Stir in a good squeeze of lemon juice to lift the flavours. You can keep it warm over a low flame while you cook the sliced leek — kitchari is hard to overcook. Gently saute your sliced leek in a little butter or coconut oil until softened, and slide on top. Serve the kitchari hot, in deep bowls. A dollop of natural yoghurt will bring a creamy edge to it and add that piece de resistance.