Las Tapas de Lola favourites: five simple Spanish dishes you can recreate at home

Serves 4 Albóndigas are a great party food or as a staple at the dinner table with large chunks of sourdough bread to mop up the sauce.

Ingredients

1 tsp olive oil

½ small onion (50g)

4 garlic cloves, minced

375g minced beef

375g minced pork

1 large egg

½ tsp dried oregano

1 tsp fine sea salt

½ tsp ground black pepper

For the sauce:

2 tbsp olive oil

1 large Spanish onion, diced

½ red pepper, diced

½ green pepper, diced

4 garlic cloves, minced

40ml red wine

½ tsp dried oregano

1 tsp fine sea salt

A pinch of ground black pepper

2 x 400g tins of chopped tomatoes

½ tsp caster sugar

Method

1. First, make the sauce. Heat the oil in a saucepan over a medium heat. Add the onion, peppers, garlic, wine, oregano and the salt and pepper. Sweat for 15 minutes, until soft. Stir in the tinned tomatoes and sugar, then simmer on a medium to low heat for 1 hour. Set aside.

2. Preheat the oven to 180C (160C fan).

3. To make the meatballs, heat the oil in a pan on a low heat. Add the onion and garlic and sweat for about 10 minutes, until cooked. Put to one side to cool.

4. Put the minced beef, pork, egg, oregano and the salt and pepper in a large bowl, then add the cooled onion and garlic mix. Wearing disposable gloves if preferred, use your hands to combine well. Shape the mix into 40g-45g balls (roughly 16 meatballs), then place in a single layer in a baking dish. Depending on the size of your dish, you might need to use more than one to keep the meatballs in only one layer.

5. Cook in the preheated oven for 18 minutes, then remove the dish from the oven and pour over the sauce. Return to the oven to cook for a further 5 minutes, until the sauce and the meatballs are hot.

6. To serve, simply pour the meatballs and their sauce into a bowl. A sprinkle of chopped, fresh flat-leaf parsley is a nice finish. As a tapa, we like to split them up over a few smaller dishes and dot them around the table for people to enjoy.

Read More

Croquetas de jamón

Expand Close Croquetas de jamón. Illustration: Nicky Hooper / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Croquetas de jamón. Illustration: Nicky Hooper

Serves 4-6

In Spain, there are bars, shops, supermarket aisles, books and even daydreams dedicated solely to the croqueta. Here we use jamón serrano, but you can replace the jamón with practically anything.

Ingredients

125g butter

½ onion, finely diced

250g serrano ham, minced

160g plain flour, sifted

1l warm milk

1 tbsp fine sea salt

2 tsp ground black pepper

1½ tsp ground nutmeg

To deep-fry the croquetas:

150g plain flour

4 eggs, whisked

150g fine breadcrumbs

2l sunflower or vegetable oil

Method

1. Melt the butter in a large pot set over a medium heat. Add the onion and cook for 8-10 minutes, until soft, then add the minced serrano ham and the sifted flour, stirring constantly until the flour is golden. Pour in the warm milk and whisk constantly until the mixture starts to thicken. Stir in the salt, pepper and nutmeg, then remove the pot from the heat.

2. Scrape the mixture out onto a baking tray, cover immediately with cling film and leave to cool, then refrigerate for at least 6 hours (or until the next day).

3. When you’re ready to cook, set up three bowls: one for the flour, one for the whisked eggs and one for the breadcrumbs. Using your hands, shape the croquetas to your desired size (we suggest 6cm-8cm long). Roll through the flour, then the eggs and finish with the breadcrumbs.

4. Heat the oil in a deep-fryer to 190C. If you don’t have a deep-fryer, you can use a deep pot, but make sure it’s no more than half-full of oil.

5. Working in batches, deep-fry the croquetas for about 2 minutes, until golden. Remove with a slotted stainless steel spoon to a plate lined with kitchen paper to remove any excess oil. Croquetas are always served hot, but we’ve been known to steal them cold from the plate at home!

Patatas bravas

Expand Close Patatas bravas. Illustration: Nicky Hooper / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Patatas bravas. Illustration: Nicky Hooper

Serves 4

They’re a staple on every tapas menu and always a firm favourite in Las Tapas de Lola. Who can say no to fried potato and delish dipping sauces? Not us!

Ingredients

3 large Maris Piper potatoes (roughly 250g-300g), unpeeled

Sunflower or vegetable oil, to deep-fry

A large pinch of fine sea salt

To serve:

Allioli

Brava sauce

A handful of fresh flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

Method

1. Cut the unpeeled potatoes into chunks (roughly 2cm-3cm). Rinse the potatoes in cold water. Drain and pat dry.

2. To parcook the potatoes, heat the oil in a deep-fryer to 120C. Working in batches if necessary, add the potatoes to the hot oil and cook for 20 minutes. Remove and allow to cool.

3. When you’re ready to serve, heat the oil in the deep-fryer to 190C this time. Add the parcooked potatoes and deep-fry for about 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate lined with kitchen paper to remove any excess oil, then transfer again into a bowl and toss with a pinch of salt.

4. To serve, divide the potatoes between a few dishes so that they can be spread along the table. On each pile of potatoes, add 2 tbsp of allioli — one tbsp on each side — then add 1 tablespoon of the brava sauce in a line between the allioli. Garnish it all with a sprinkle of finely chopped parsley.

Allioli (garlic mayo)

Expand Close Allioli. Illustration: Nicky Hooper / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Allioli. Illustration: Nicky Hooper

Makes approx 500ml

1 large egg, at room temperature

3 garlic cloves, roughly chopped

A pinch of fine sea salt

500ml extra-virgin olive oil

Method

1. Crack the egg into a Pyrex jug, then add the garlic, a pinch of salt and 250ml of olive oil. Blend until nice and smooth.

2. Now this is the hard part. You may find that you need to try this a few times as it can be tricky, but don’t despair. While still blending (don’t stop!), very slowly, little by little (we’re talking drop by drop here) add the rest of the oil. The key words here are ‘very slowly’ so as not to ‘break’ the allioli.

3. Keep blending until it’s all combined. If it splits, start again. You’ll eventually get it! Promise.

Brava sauce

Expand Close Brava sauce. Illustration: Nicky Hooper / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brava sauce. Illustration: Nicky Hooper

Makes 200ml

Brava sauce appears on every tapas menu throughout Spain and there is no one way to make it. Just as there are thousands of tapas bars around Spain, there are also thousands of different ways to make brava sauce. This is one way that we make it.

Ingredients

40ml extra-virgin olive oil

15g finely chopped onion (roughly ¼ large onion)

5 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 bay leaf

½ tsp chilli flakes

½ tsp sweet paprika

200ml passata

Method

1. Heat the oil in a saucepan set over a medium heat. Add the onion, garlic, bay leaf and chilli and cook for 5-8 minutes, until softened but not coloured.

2. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the paprika, then set aside to cool. Add the passata and mix. This is best served cold or at room temperature, never hot.

Tarta de Santiago

Expand Close Tarta de Santiago. Illustration: Nicky Hooper / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tarta de Santiago. Illustration: Nicky Hooper

Serves 8

Tarta de Santiago comes all the way from Galicia in northern Spain. It dates back as far as the Middle Ages with links, of course, to the Camino de Santiago. It’s a fabulous gluten-free almond dessert, traditionally dusted with icing sugar on top with the outline of the cross of St James.

Ingredients

Butter, for greasing

6 eggs

1 tbsp amaretto

250g caster sugar

250g ground almonds

45g whole almonds, roughly crushed

Zest of 1 lemon

Icing sugar, for dusting

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 160C (140C fan). Grease a 25cm cake tin with butter, paying particular attention to the sides.

2. In a bowl or jug, beat the eggs with the amaretto.

3. In a separate large bowl, mix together the sugar, ground almonds, crushed almonds and lemon zest, then add the egg mixture. Combine well, but don’t beat.

4. Pour the batter into the greased cake tin. Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes, until a skewer inserted into the middle of the cake comes out clean. Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely before removing the cake from the tin, otherwise it will break apart.

5. Put your Tarta de Santiago stencil, which you can download from the internet, on the centre of the tart, then dust the whole tart with icing sugar. This looks great sitting on your table before slicing.

6. To serve, cut into eight slices and serve at room temperature. Don’t forget your bottle of Pedro Ximénez for your friends!

Tortilla de patatas (Spanish omelette)

Expand Close Tortilla de patatas. Illustration: Nicky Hooper / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tortilla de patatas. Illustration: Nicky Hooper

Serves 2-4

Tortilla is a staple throughout Spain. This is the traditional tortilla de patatas (omelette with potatoes). In Spain, debate rages among family and friends: with or without onion? Dry or gooey? (We love it with onion and just the perfect level of gooiness.) It’s such a versatile dish too. You can add all sorts of flavours to your tortilla should you wish — spinach, artichokes, the list goes on. It’s also lovely served with allioli and is best served at room temperature, not straight from the fridge, for optimum flavour.

Ingredients

4 Maris Piper (or waxy) potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks (3cm max)

Fine sea salt

Olive or sunflower oil

1 medium white onion, chopped or sliced, depending on your preference (we love it sliced)

5 large eggs, beaten

To serve (optional):

Allioli

Method:

1. Rinse the potato chunks in cold water. Drain and pat dry, then season with salt.

2. Heat the oil in a large frying pan over a low heat (roughly 6cm deep to cover the potatoes). Add the potatoes first, then add the onion straight after and cook until soft, not crispy — usually about 15 minutes.

3. Using a slotted spoon to drain off any excess oil, transfer the potatoes and onion into a large bowl and season with salt. Stir in the beaten eggs along with another pinch of salt.

4. Lightly coat the base and sides of a deep, 21cm diameter frying pan in oil, then put the pan over a medium heat. Have a plate that’s the same size as your pan handy too.

5. Pour the egg, potato and onion mixture into the heated pan. Cook on a high heat for 30 seconds if you like it gooey or 1-2 minutes for a firmer tortilla, until you see the sides of the tortilla pulling away from the edges of the pan. Put the plate on top of the pan and carefully flip the tortilla onto the plate, then slide it back into the pan so that the side that was on the bottom of the pan is now on top.

6. Repeat one more time if you prefer a gooey finish or four times for a firmer tortilla, cooking each side for 15-20 seconds. How long you cook the tortilla for depends on how dry or gooey you like the centre to be – check by pressing the middle of the tortilla.

When you’re happy, slide the tortilla onto a plate. When ready to devour, cut into wedges and serve with allioli (if using).

Expand Close 'Tapas' by Anna Cabrera and Vanessa Murphy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 'Tapas' by Anna Cabrera and Vanessa Murphy

Blasta Books #6: Tapas by Anna Cabrera and Vanessa Murphy (€15) is published by Blasta Books (blastabooks.com)

