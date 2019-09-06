At the weekend, you can take a bit more time preparing meals. From breakfast ideas to moreish treats, here are some weekend treats to make with your kids.

Kevin Dundon's weekend treats for all the family

Baked Eggs With Smoked Salmon

INGREDIENTS (serves 4)

20g of butter

120g of smoked salmon

50g baby spinach leaves

4 fresh eggs

4 tsp cream

Salt and pepper

100g salad leaves, to serve

8 bread croutons

Cut the smoked salmon into slices.

Butter four ramekins and add the smoked salmon. Sprinkle some pepper and a little salt (not too much - smoked salmon is already salty).

Add the spinach, then break one egg into each ramekin. Add a teaspoon of cream in each ramekin.

Place the ramekins into a roasting tray and fill up to halfway with boiling water. Place in the oven to bake for 6 minutes. The water will help to cook the eggs better.

Carefully remove from the oven and serve immediately with crunchy bread croutons and some salad leaves.

Garlic-Yoghurt Baked Chicken

INGREDIENTS (serves 4)

4 chicken breasts, skinless

6 garlic cloves, minced

200ml natural yogurt

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp thyme leaves

2 sprigs rosemary, chopped

100g breadcrumbs

500g baby potatoes

200g green beans

200g pea snaps

200g broadbeans

Salt and pepper

First, butterfly the chicken breasts.

In a bowl, combine the garlic, yoghurt, olive oil, lemon zest, thyme and rosemary with some salt and pepper. Mix until combined.

Add the chicken breasts and toss to coat. Cover with clingfilm and refrigerate for a minimum of 30 minutes, up to 6 hours.

Preheat oven to 220˚C/fan 200°C/gas 7 and line a tray with baking paper.

Remove chicken from the bowl and shake off any excess of the marinade. Place the chicken on the baking tray and sprinkle with the breadcrumbs.

Roast in the oven for 25-30 minutes until cooked through.

In the meantime, bring to boil a large saucepan filled with baby potatoes and salted water. Simmer for 25 minutes until softened.

At the same time, bring a second saucepan of salted water to the boil and cook the green beans, broadbeans and pea snaps for 5 minutes, until al dente. Drain the water and toss the greens back into the saucepan with a drizzle of olive oil and seasoning. Keep covered until needed.

When the chicken is cooked through, serve immediately with the baby potatoes and greens. Sprinkle with some herbs and enjoy.

Autumn Berries Almond Tart

INGREDIENTS (serves 6)

200g sweet pastry

200g mixed berry jam

60g butter, softened

60g icing sugar

75g ground almonds

1 tbsp cornflour

2 eggs

4-5 blackberries, to serve

10 raspberries, to serve

Preheat the oven to 160˚C/fan 140°C/gas 3 and roll out the pastry on a lightly floured surface.

Prepare a 20cm diameter tart tin with removable bottom by lightly greasing and dusting with flour around the edges. Lay the pastry and fit well into tin.

Spread a layer of jam onto the pastry then place in the fridge to set for 10 minutes. In the meantime, prepare the almond mixture. Place the butter, sugar, almonds, cornflour and eggs into a bowl and whisk until the mixture is smooth. Pour the mixture over the prepared pastry, and bake in the oven for 30-40 minutes until golden brown on top.

Serve immediately with a few extra fresh berries and a dust of icing sugar.

Brownie Cookie Cake

INGREDIENTS (serves 8)

For the Cookie:

85g butter, at room temperature

110g demerara sugar

1 egg

150g self-raising flour

100g dark chocolate chips

For the Brownie:

180g butter, at room temperature

3 eggs 250g demerara sugar

200g dark chocolate, chopped

100g plain white flour

30g unsweetened cocoa powder

75g desiccated coconut

75g walnuts, chopped

Preheat the oven to 160°C/fan 140°C/gas 3 and grease and line a medium size (about 25cm x 35cm) baking tray with baking parchment.

First, prepare the cookie dough. In a bowl, beat the butter and sugar until pale and fluffy. Add the egg and the self-raising flour. Once combined, fold in the chocolate chips.

Flatten the dough between two sheets of parchment paper to the size of the baking tray. Place in the freezer to set.

While the cookie dough is setting in the freezer, prepare the brownie mixture.

Over a saucepan of simmering water, melt the chocolate and keep aside until needed.

In a bowl, beat the butter with the sugar until pale and fluffy.

Add the eggs and flour and cocoa powder and again combine until smooth. Fold in the coconut and walnuts and pour into the lined baking tray.

Carefully line the brownie mixture over the cooled cookie dough.

Bake in the oven for 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely in the tin before portioning.

Store in a tight container and enjoy within a few days.

