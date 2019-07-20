Kevin Dundon's BBQ masterclass: The best burgers; pork with curry & anchovy paste; and a grilled joint of striploin beef

This recipe can be mostly roasted in the oven for three hours and finished on the barbecue if you have a fear of burnt meat!

Serves 6-8

Ingredients

4 tbsp Thai green curry paste

1 tbsp anchovy paste

1 tbsp sunflower oil

2-3kg pork shoulder, deboned and rolled

2kg baby potatoes

3 shallots, thinly sliced

1 tbsp wholegrain mustard

4 tbsp crème fraîche

4 tbsp chives, chopped

2 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper

Method

1. Combine the curry paste, anchovy paste and sunflower oil and rub on the pork shoulder. Score the pork rind and leave to marinate for 20 minutes or overnight in the refrigerator covered with cling film.

2. Preheat the barbecue to medium/low.

3. Move the ashes to create an indirect cooking area in the barbecue. Place the joint of pork onto the indirect area on the griddle and cover with the lid. Cook for 2.5-3 hours.

4. In the meantime, boil the baby potatoes in salted boiling water for 12-15 minutes until just tender and then allow them to cool in a colander. Slice the potatoes into rough chunks.

5. Mix together the shallots, mustard, crème fraîche, chives and olive oil, and pour over the potato salad. Stir well and check the seasoning.

6. When the pork is cooked through, remove from the barbecue and allow to rest on a board for approx. 20 minutes. When cool enough to handle, use two forks or your fingers to slice the meat into serving portions.

7. Serve the pork with some seasonal salad leaves and the potato salad.

Kevin's tip

Anchovy is the real trick here because it has fishy, salty flavour. It draws out all the fat and makes the meat really moist.

Kevin’s best beef Burgers

Kevin Dundon's beef burgers. Photo Kyle Tunney

Making your own burger is always paramount to having a great barbecue.

Serves 4

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 10-12 minutes

ingredients

700g lean minced beef

2 cloves of garlic

1 pinch of cinnamon

50g breadcrumbs

1 large egg

Salt and pepper

2 tbsp olive oil

4 burger buns

4-8 slices of mature Cheddar

8 slices of streaky bacon, cooked

4 tbsp Marie Rose sauce

4 tbsp tomato relish or onion relish

Method

1. Place the minced beef into a large mixing bowl and add in the garlic, cinnamon, breadcrumbs and the egg. Season with salt and pepper and combine the mixture together with your hands, using the egg as a binding agent.

2. Divide the mixture into 4 and shape them into ½ inch-thick patties. Allow to rest in the fridge for at least 20 minutes or longer, covered.

3. Preheat the barbecue or a griddle pan. Once the ashes turn white, oil the barbecue ridge or drizzle some oil on a griddle pan and add the burgers. Cook for 4-5 minutes each side until cooked through - depending on thickness, you may need an extra 2-3 minutes over indirect heat or lower heat with the griddle pan.

4. In the meantime, drizzle the halved burger buns with olive oil and toast on the barbecue.

5. Immediately add the burgers, cheese slices, cooked bacon and a good dollop of Marie Rose sauce and tomato relish.

6. Enjoy with sides of salad, carrot and lettuce.

Kevin's tip

Cinnamon is my trick for this recipe. It really brings up the flavour of the meat. Just be aware, a little goes a long way!

Grilled joint of Striploin beef & grilled vegetables

Striploin beef & grilled vegetables. Photo: Kyle Tunney

Serves 4

Ingredients

1kg striploin joint

2 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper

1 green pepper, quartered

1 red pepper, quartered

1 aubergine, sliced

1 courgette, sliced

1 onion, quartered

500g baby potatoes, boiled

4 cloves of garlic, chopped

3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

4 sprigs of rosemary

4 sprigs of oregano

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

8 small blaas or buns, to serve

Method

1. Preheat the charcoal barbecue to a medium heat; push the charcoal on one side of the barbecue and leave to settle until the ashes turn white. In the meantime, place the joint in a container and drizzle with olive oil, salt and pepper.

2. Leave to marinate at room temperature covered with cling film until needed, or in the refrigerator if longer than 30 minutes.

3. In a bowl, combine the green and red peppers, aubergine, courgette, onion, baby potatoes and garlic, and season with salt and pepper. Drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil and toss to combine the flavour.

4. Oil the ridge of the barbecue and over the indirect heat, place the joint of striploin. Cover with the barbecue lid and grill for 40-45 minutes until cooked to your liking, turning every 15 minutes for an even colouration. Season well during grilling.

5. Remove the joint from the barbecue and let rest for 10 minutes, covered, to settle the juices.

6. Add the vegetables onto the grill and sprinkle the herbs over. Cook for 5-8 minutes until coloured. Remove into a serving dish as the vegetables are cooked. Drizzle some vinegar and check the seasoning. When all the vegetables are cooked, set aside and cover with tin foil, close by the barbecue to keep warm.

7. Carve the meat and serve immediately with the grilled vegetables and fresh bread.

Kevin recommends cooking one striploin and slice individual servings. Photo: Kyle Tunney

Kevin's tip

The Irish tend to grill individual steaks on the barbecue but I recommend stepping outside the box and cooking one striploin which you then slice for people. It's the best of both worlds. You can stay outside with your family and friends and enjoy the day and this is ideal for those who miss a roast during the summer months. The secret is to keep turning the striploin as it cooks. * Kevin Dundon is a SuperValu Ambassador

