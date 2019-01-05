Three quick, easy and tasty vegetarian dishes to try this January.

Indy Power: Three tasty vegetarian dishes for the new year

Charred Broccoli with Tahini & Garlic

This is my go-to lately, I'm guessing I make it at least once a week (maybe more), it's just so good and so easy. The hot, crispy broccoli is insane with the creamy tahini - prepare to lick the plate clean.

Serves 4. Gluten-free, dairy-free & vegan

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

300g tenderstem broccoli

2 tbsp runny tahini

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 clove garlic, minced

3 tbsp water

1 tbsp sesame seeds

Sea salt & pepper

Method

1. Add the olive oil to a large frying pan on medium high heat and swirl it around. Trim the ends off the broccoli and then add it to the pan. Arrange it so that there is no overlapping.

Step 1: Char the broccoli

2. Cook for a few minutes each side, until charred and crisp - don't flip it until it is.

3. While the broccoli is cooking, use a fork to whisk together the tahini, lemon juice and minced garlic (it will be quite stiff). Then add the water and keep whisking until it's smooth and creamy.

Step 2: Mix together the sauce

4. In another pan, toast the sesame seeds. Swirl the tahini sauce around the bottom of a bowl or plate. Pile the hot, crispy broccoli on top of the sauce, season with salt and pepper and sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds.

Step 3: Toast the sesame seeds

Cauliflower with spiced cashew cream & almonds

This is one of my favourite side dishes. It looks beautiful and tastes even better.

Serves 6. Gluten-free, dairy-free & vegan

Ingredients

For the cauliflower:

1 large head of cauliflower

2 tsp paprika

Sea salt

2 tbsp olive oil

45g flaked almonds

For the spiced cashew cream:

150g cashews

175ml cashew milk

1 tsp cumin

½ tsp turmeric

½ tsp salt

2 cloves garlic, peeled

Method

1. Pour boiling water over the cashews and set them aside for 10 minutes. Preheat the oven to 2000C.

2. Chop the cauliflower into florets, I like to use some of the leaves too. Spread them all out on a roasting tray.

3. Generously sprinkle on the paprika and a good pinch of sea salt. Drizzle over the olive oil and toss it around to coat.

4. Roast at 2000C for about 35-40 minutes until tender and starting to brown and crisp.

5. To make the cashew cream, drain the cashews and add them to the blender with the rest of the ingredients. Blend on high until silky smooth.

6. Toast the flaked almonds in a pan on medium heat until golden.

7. Spread the cashew cream out onto your serving bowl or plate. Pile the roasted cauliflower on top and sprinkle on the almonds before serving.

Aubergines with Apple Cider Vinegar, Honey & Walnuts

Aubergines with Apple Cider Vinegar, Honey & Walnuts

The flavours in this recipe are inspired by one of my favourite Greek dishes, Melitzanosalata. It's more of a reconstructed nod to it rather than a recreation and it's become a favourite with my family.

Serves 4. Gluten-free, dairy-free & vegan

Ingredients

3 large aubergines

3 tbsp olive oil

Sea salt

3 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp honey

2 cloves garlic

35g walnuts

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 2000C. Slice the aubergines into rectangular wedges and lay them out on a large roasting tray. Drizzle on 2 tablespoons of olive oil and sprinkle generously with sea salt. Toss well and roast for about 40 minutes until tender and soft.

2. Whisk together the remaining olive oil, apple cider vinegar and honey. Mince the garlic and add it to a medium serving bowl with the vinegar mixture.

3. Roast the walnuts in the oven for about 5 minutes until golden. Then, roughly chop them.

4. Add the walnuts and aubergines to the bowl and toss them well in the dressing. Serve warm or cold.

