Indy Power: Sweet 'n' sticky

Sticky ginger soy stir-fry

This is a great way to get loads of greens in without skimping on comfort - it's perfect for midweek. You can use whatever protein you like. I keep it vegan with tofu that goes gorgeously crisp in the sticky marinade. Serve with rice, quinoa or noodles.

Gluten-free, dairy-free & vegan

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 cloves of garlic

30g fresh ginger

45ml maple syrup

80ml tamari* or soy sauce

30ml apple cider vinegar

45ml sesame oil

400g firm tofu

350g broccoli

4 spring onions

250g mushrooms

½ Chinese cabbage

20g of sesame seeds

* Use tamari for gluten-free

Method

1. Mince the garlic. Peel and grate the ginger. Add them to a small bowl with the maple syrup, tamari, apple cider vinegar and 2 tablespoons of sesame oil, and whisk together.

2. Pat the tofu dry and slice it into cubes. Place them in a shallow dish and pour over the marinade. Leave it to marinade for as long as you can (10 mins-24 hours).

3. Chop the broccoli into florets and slice the spring onions, mushrooms and cabbage.

4. Add a tablespoon of sesame oil to a large pan on medium high heat. Add the tofu, leaving the marinade in the dish, and cook for about 5-10 minutes until browned on all sides. Then add the tofu back to the dish with the marinade.

5. Add all of veg to the pan, toss well and cook for another 5 minutes until starting to get tender.

6. Pour over the marinade and tofu, toss and then let it simmer for a few minutes until the liquid reduces.

7. In another pan, toast the sesame seeds until golden.

8. When the sauce has reduced, serve with the sesame seeds sprinkled on top.

Get shorty

Short-grain sushi rice is my go-to rice - I use it for sushi much less often than I do for everything else. I love how fluffy it gets and it has the best texture for soaking up sauces and flavour. Brown and white taste quite different so it depends on my mood but I love either, and both are easy to find in supermarkets (they're sometimes in the Asian or health aisles but just as often you'll find them next to the pasta with the basmati). The best way to cook them is in a rice cooker - it's heaven just with some sushi vinegar and tamari (blame my weird snacking habits on my Japanese granny), but the stove top instructions will do fine too. I always make extra to keep in the fridge for last-minute dinners like this.

Indy loves

Tamari is like soy sauce but it's a little bit richer and doesn't contain any wheat so it's usually gluten-free (look for a certified gluten-free one if you are cooking for coeliacs). Tamari, or soy sauce, is a complete necessity in my kitchen for Asian dishes like this but also for adding invaluable flavour to loads of vegan dishes - I use it in shepherd's pie, gravy etc. It's salty richness and umami are a great way to add depth and 'meaty' flavour to veggie dishes, so much so that it sits out on the counter beside the oven with my olive oil, sea salt and pepper - everyday essentials that I always need within reach.

Extra zing

Vinegar

I’m a vinegar fiend so I drizzle over some straight apple cider vinegar just before tucking into this for some extra zing. If you’re reheating leftovers, this is a good way to freshen it up or quickly whisk together some more of the marinade.

