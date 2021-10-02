| 12°C Dublin

In desserts, jams and even in vodka, Rachel Allen’s recipes make the most of blackberry season

Luscious, juicy blackberries are growing on a hedgerow near you right now, so pick some quick and make these three tasty recipes... and a tipple!

Rachel Allen's blackberry bread and butter pudding. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
Rachel Allen Twitter

The wild blackberries growing on the bushes at the moment are just delicious — sweet, juicy and ideal for baking too. There’s an old saying that blackberries shouldn’t be picked after Michaelmas, which falls on September 29; or, if you eat them after October 11, the devil has “put his paw on them”. Well, forget that. I just picked a big tub full to put in the freezer for smoothies, juices, cakes, jams and pies for the year ahead and they have got even better from ripening on the bushes over the last month or so.

I love a blackberry bread and butter pudding. It’s so easy to put together and is cosy and soothing to eat. The blackberries work a treat in the pudding as they gently cook between the layers of sweet vanilla custard and bread, adding delicious juicy bursts of flavour. This bread and butter pudding recipe below is ideal when made with slightly stale bread which soaks up the custard more readily — or feel free to use split croissants or brioche instead, for an extra bit of indulgence.

One of my favourite jams is made from blackberries and apples. It’s such a treat to have on toast or crumpets — and what a lovely gift to give away, too. Try the recipe below.

