In desserts, jams and even in vodka, Rachel Allen’s recipes make the most of blackberry season

The wild blackberries growing on the bushes at the moment are just delicious — sweet, juicy and ideal for baking too. There’s an old saying that blackberries shouldn’t be picked after Michaelmas, which falls on September 29; or, if you eat them after October 11, the devil has “put his paw on them”. Well, forget that. I just picked a big tub full to put in the freezer for smoothies, juices, cakes, jams and pies for the year ahead and they have got even better from ripening on the bushes over the last month or so.

I love a blackberry bread and butter pudding. It’s so easy to put together and is cosy and soothing to eat. The blackberries work a treat in the pudding as they gently cook between the layers of sweet vanilla custard and bread, adding delicious juicy bursts of flavour. This bread and butter pudding recipe below is ideal when made with slightly stale bread which soaks up the custard more readily — or feel free to use split croissants or brioche instead, for an extra bit of indulgence.

One of my favourite jams is made from blackberries and apples. It’s such a treat to have on toast or crumpets — and what a lovely gift to give away, too. Try the recipe below.

If you want to make a delicious autumnal bake, try this upside-down blackberry cake. Sweet, juicy and great at the end of a meal or with a cup of tea or coffee, this will cheer up any dull October day.

And last but not least, for a little autumnal tipple, can I recommend this blackberry vodka recipe? Super-seasonal, easy-peasy to make and lip-smackingly good, it’s divine on its own with lots of ice, or with soda or tonic water.

Enjoy!

Rachel Allen's blackberry bread and butter pudding. Photo: Tony Gavin

Rachel Allen's blackberry bread and butter pudding. Photo: Tony Gavin

Blackberry bread and butter pudding

Serves 6-8

You will need:

50g soft butter

12 slices of white bread, crusts removed

100g blackberries

350ml cream

350ml milk

4 large eggs

175g caster sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

2 tablespoons demerara sugar or granulated sugar

Softly whipped cream, to serve



1 You’ll also need a 25cm square, round or a similar size rectangular gratin dish. Preheat the oven to 180C, 350F, Gas 4.

2 Butter all the slices of bread. Arrange 4 slices of bread in a single layer in the gratin dish, with the buttered side facing down.

3 Sprinkle half of the blackberries over the bread.

4 Arrange 4 more slices of buttered bread in a layer, buttered-side down, over the fruit. Scatter the remaining blackberries over the second layer of bread.

5 Cover the blackberries with the remaining bread, again placing the slices with the buttered side facing down (I cut the bread for this layer into triangles, then I arrange them nicely as in the photo below).

6 Put the cream and the milk in a saucepan, place on the heat and bring to just under the boil.

7 While they are heating up, in a jug, whisk together the eggs, the caster sugar, the vanilla extract and the salt. Whisk in the hot cream and milk mixture, then pour this custard over the layers of bread and fruit and leave to soak for 10 minutes.

8 When you are ready to cook, sprinkle the demerera sugar or granulated sugar, whichever you are using, over the top.

9 Place the gratin dish in a bain-marie (this is a larger ovenproof dish containing enough boiling water to go about 2.5cm up the sides of the gratin dish). Cook in the preheated oven for 50-60 minutes or until it feels just set in the centre.

10 Remove the bread and butter pudding from the oven, and serve it warm with softly whipped cream.

Rachel Allen's blackberry bread and butter pudding. Photo: Tony Gavin

Rachel Allen's blackberry bread and butter pudding. Photo: Tony Gavin

Top Tip

If you want to make this blackberry bread and butter pudding in advance, skip the step of heating the milk and cream. Proceed with the recipe, then cover and place in the fridge for up to 48 hours. Then bake as described in the recipe.

Photo: Tony Gavin

Photo: Tony Gavin

Blackberry and apple jam

Makes 4-5 jars

You will need:

900g caster sugar or granulated sugar

450g cooking apples

900g blackberries

300ml water



1 Put the caster sugar or granulated sugar, whichever you’re using, in a warm oven (about 140C, 275F, Gas 1) to heat up while you prepare the apples. Peel and core the apples. Cut them into large chunks. Put the apple chunks and the blackberries in a large saucepan with the water.

2 Cover the pot with a lid and cook on a low-to-medium heat for about 10 minutes until the blackberries are juicy and the apples are soft and pulp-like. Put a small plate or saucer in the freezer.

3 Add the warmed sugar to the pot of fruit and turn up the heat. Stir until the sugar dissolves and boil rapidly, uncovered, over a high heat (stirring every now and again) for about 8 minutes, or until the jam is cooked.

4 To test to see if the jam is cooked, put a teaspoon-sized blob of the jam on the chilled plate or saucer you earlier placed in the freezer. Once the blob of jam cools, push your finger through it, and if a skin forms (if the jam wrinkles when you push your finger) then the jam is cooked. Take the saucepan of jam off the heat. Put the jam into sterilised jars.

Blackberry upside-down cake

Serves 6-8

You will need:

450g caster sugar

150ml water

200g blackberries

150g soft butter

200g self-raising flour

3 eggs



1 You will also need a 25cm sauté pan or frying pan that can be used in the oven. Preheat the oven to 170C, 325F, Gas 3.

2 Put 275g of the caster sugar and the water into the pan. Stir over a medium heat until the sugar dissolves, then cook, without stirring, until the sugar caramelises to a golden brown.

3 Take the pan off the heat and scatter the blackberries in a single layer over the caramel — this will be the top of the cake when it’s cooked. Set the pan aside.

4 Put the soft butter, the remaining 175g of caster sugar and the self-raising flour into the bowl of an electric food processor. Whizz for a couple of seconds, then add the eggs and stop the machine as soon as the mixture comes together. If you don’t have a food processor, cream the butter and the sugar in a bowl, add the eggs one by one, then mix in the self-raising flour.

5 Spoon the cake mixture in blobs all over the blackberries in the pan you set aside earlier. Gently — so as not to disturb the blackberries — smooth out the cake mixture.

6 Bake the cake in the preheated oven for about 45 minutes until the centre is firm to the touch and the edges have very slightly shrunk in from the sides of the pan.

7 Run a knife around the edges to make sure it hasn’t stuck anywhere. Leave the upside-down cake to sit for 3 or 4 minutes before turning out onto a plate.

Blackberry vodka

Makes about 750ml

You will need:

200g blackberries

75g caster sugar or granulated sugar

750ml vodka

1 Put the blackberries and the caster sugar or the granulated sugar, whichever you’re using, in a large, clean jar.

2 Add the vodka, then secure the lid of the jar. Leave the jar of vodka to infuse in a dark place (inside a cupboard is ideal) at room temperature for 4 weeks. Shake the jar approximately twice a week.

3 Next, pour the vodka into a jug through a fine sieve (you can keep the blackberries and serve them with ice cream!) then return the vodka to the jar or decant it into a clean bottle.

4 Serve the blackberry vodka over ice or mix with soda water or tonic water.

Rachel Recommends

To make a delicious blackberry sauce to serve with ice-cream, blend fresh or frozen blackberries, then strain and add icing sugar and lemon juice to taste.