Healthy recipes from Tom Kerridge: Creamy butternut squash pasta bake; Corn cakes with Mexican beans; and Chicken and pearl barley soup

Whether you want to veg out or take comfort,Tom Kerridge offers tasty, healthy alternatives to the January diet – for life.

Corn cakes with Mexican beans

These corn cakes are made from an easy batter, with beaten egg whites to make them really light and fluffy. Alongside the warmly-spiced Mexican beans, they make a relaxed breakfast-meets-lunch dish.

Serves 4

515 calories per serving

Ingredients

For the Mexican beans:

1 tbsp vegetable oil

1 red onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp sweet smoked paprika

400g tin chopped tomatoes

400g tin kidney beans, rinsed and drained

100ml water

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the corn cakes:

340g tinned sweetcorn kernels, drained (285g drained weight)

4 spring onions, thinly sliced

75g mature Cheddar, grated

100g self-raising flour

50g cornflour

2 large free-range eggs

80ml whole or semi-skimmed milk

1-2 tbsp olive oil, for frying

To serve:

1 ripe avocado, peeled, stoned, quartered and sliced

1 lime, cut into 4 wedges

A handful of coriander

Method

1 For the beans, heat the oil in a sauté pan over a medium heat. Add the onion and cook for 2 minutes, then add the garlic and stir for 1 minute. Sprinkle in the spices, stir for a minute, then add the tinned tomatoes, kidney beans and water. Simmer gently for about 15 minutes, until slightly reduced and thickened.

2 Meanwhile, for the corn cakes, preheat the oven to 140°C/Fan 120°C/Gas 1. Put the sweetcorn kernels, spring onions, cheese, flour, cornflour and a little salt and pepper into a bowl and mix well to combine.

3 Crack the eggs and separate the yolks into one bowl and the whites into another very clean medium bowl. Add the milk to the egg yolks and beat well, then pour into the corn mixture and mix until well combined. Using an electric hand whisk, whisk the egg whites to soft peaks, then gently fold into the corn mixture.

4 You'll need to cook the corn cakes in batches. Heat a little oil in a non-stick frying pan over a medium-high heat. When hot, drop 3 or 4 tablespoonfuls of the mixture into the pan, placing them well apart. Cook for 2-3 minutes until bubbles appear on the surface, then flip the corn cakes over and cook for 2-3 minutes on the other side. Transfer to a baking tray; keep warm in the oven while you cook the rest of the batter, adding more oil as necessary, to make about 20 cakes in total.

5 Just before serving, gently reheat the beans. Serve the corn cakes with the Mexican beans, avocado slices, lime wedges and fresh coriander.

Creamy butternut squash pasta bake

Rich and creamy, this could easily become a new favourite at home. It's also a great way of getting a big portion of veg into your family without them even noticing! It's all about the toppings: crunchy seeds and breadcrumbs, sweet chunks of butternut squash and nuggets of acidity from the sun-blushed tomatoes.

Serves 6

575 calories per serving

Ingredients

1kg butternut squash, cut into chunks (about 2cm)

1 tbsp olive oil

500g macaroni

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the cheese sauce:

60g butter

60g plain flour

1 litre whole milk

1 tbsp liquid aminos

60g Parmesan, finely grated

¼ tsp freshly grated nutmeg

For the topping: A handful of sage leaves

40g sun-blushed tomatoes, roughly chopped

50g fresh breadcrumbs

2 tbsp pumpkin oil (or use olive oil)

2 tbsp pumpkin seeds

Method

1 Preheat the oven to 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7. Line a large roasting tray with baking parchment.

2 Place the squash in the roasting tray. Drizzle with the olive oil, season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Cook on the top shelf of the oven for 25 minutes or until the squash is tender and browned at the edges. Remove from the oven and let cool slightly for a couple of minutes. (Keep the oven on.)

3 Tip three-quarters of the roasted squash into a blender and blitz to a purée; set the rest aside.

4 Bring a large pan of salted water to the boil. Add the macaroni and cook until almost al dente (2-3 minutes less than the time suggested on the packet).

5 Meanwhile, for the sauce, melt the butter in a large saucepan over a medium heat. Then add the flour and cook, stirring, for 1 minute, then whisk in the milk and cook, until the sauce thickens slightly. Lower the heat and add the liquid aminos, Parmesan and nutmeg. Stir until the cheese has melted, then stir through the squash purée to make a rich, smooth sauce. Take off the heat and season with salt and pepper to taste.

6 Drain the macaroni, add to the sauce and stir well. Tip into a large, deep baking dish, about 25 x 30cm. Scatter over the rest of the roasted squash, the sage, sun-blushed tomatoes and breadcrumbs. Drizzle with the oil. Place on the middle shelf of the oven, turning on the oven grill at the same time. Bake for 10 minutes.

7 Take out the dish, scatter the pumpkin seeds evenly over the surface and return to the oven for 5 minutes or until the topping is golden.

8 Serve at once, with a green salad.

To freeze: Cool and pack in a lidded foil tray (or several trays). Defrost fully in the fridge, then remove the lid and reheat in an oven preheated to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 for 30 minutes, until hot all the way through. If the surface appears to be browning too quickly, cover loosely with foil

Chicken and pearl barley soup

When it's chilly outside, make a big batch of this warming soup for a comforting supper, or take it to work in a flask for an easy lunch. Dried mushrooms lend lots of flavour here. They are a great store-cupboard ingredient to have on hand for pepping up soups, pasta sauces, stews and casseroles.

Serves 6

670 calories per serving

690 calories with Parmesan

Ingredients

4 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, diced

3 large carrots, peeled and diced

3 garlic cloves, peeled and sliced

4 celery sticks, diced

2 courgettes, diced

2 leeks, trimmed, well washed and diced

2 litres fresh chicken stock

1 litre water

A bunch of thyme sprigs, tied with string

2 bay leaves

250g pearl barley

40g dried porcini mushrooms

1.5kg free-range whole chicken, spatchcocked or quartered, skin removed

200g cavolo nero, tough stalks removed, chopped roughly

250g frozen peas

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Extra-virgin olive oil, to drizzle

30g Parmesan, freshly grated, to serve (optional)

Method

1 Heat the olive oil in a large flameproof casserole dish over a medium-high heat. Add the onion and carrots and cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes. Add the garlic, celery, courgettes and leeks and cook for a further 5 minutes, or until softened.

2 Pour in the chicken stock and water and add the thyme, bay leaves, pearl barley and dried porcini. Stir and bring to a gentle simmer.

3 Lay the chicken in the casserole, season generously with pepper and simmer gently for 1 hour, turning the chicken over halfway through cooking.

4 Lift the chicken out of the broth on to a plate and allow to cool a little. Remove and discard the thyme and bay leaves from the broth. When the chicken is cool enough to handle, remove the meat from the bone and shred into bite-sized pieces.

5 Bring the broth back to a simmer and stir in the cavolo nero and peas. Cook for 2 minutes, then return the chicken to the soup and stir well. Taste to check the seasoning and add salt and pepper if needed.

6 Ladle into warmed bowls and drizzle with extra virgin olive oil. Best served with grated Parmesan.

To freeze: Allow to cool, then freeze in two-portion containers. Defrost fully in the fridge overnight, then reheat in a saucepan over a medium heat, until hot all the way through

Recipes extracted from Tom Kerridge's Fresh Start: How to Cook Amazing Food at Home. Published by Bloomsbury Absolute at £26

