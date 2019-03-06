From haute couture to hot cuisine - Francesco Maccapani Missoni, whose grandparents founded the iconic Italian fashion house, shares some recipes that have been passed down through the generations.

Gnocchi Verdi — Spinach and Ricotta Gnocchi

Serves 6. Makes about 60 gnocchi

Ingredients

For the gnocchi:

17½ oz fresh spinach

3lb ricotta

3 large egg yolks

4oz type 00 flour, plus more for dusting

1 tsp freshly ground nutmeg

Sea salt and freshly ground white pepper

For the sage-infused butter:

1 stick unsalted butter

6 leaves fresh sage

Freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

Method

Make the gnocchi: Wash the spinach thoroughly.

Bring a large pot of water over high heat to a boil. Add the spinach and cook for about 2 minutes, or until tender; drain the spinach into a colander.

Using your hands, shape the spinach into a ball, pressing firmly to drain well. Place the spinach in a large cloth and twist it tightly over the sink, removing all excess water.

In a food processor fitted with the 'S' blade, chop the spinach until it achieves a superfine consistency.

Add the ricotta, the egg yolks, the flour, and the nutmeg; season with sea salt and white pepper. Pulse until well combined.

Dust some of the flour over a clean work surface, a baking sheet, and your hands. Shape the spinach-ricotta mixture into 1-1½-inch balls.

Dust them with flour and place them on the prepared baking sheet.

Bring a large pot of salted water over medium-high heat to a boil.

Add the gnocchi to the pot in batches to avoid overcrowding.

Allow each batch to cook for 2-3 minutes, or until they float to the surface.

Remove each batch from the pot using a slotted spoon and set aside to drain.

Make the sage-infused butter: In a saucepan over medium-high heat, melt the butter.

Add the sage leaves and fry for 2-3 minutes. Remove from the heat.

To serve, place 5-6 gnocchi in six shallow serving dishes (there will be plenty left for second helpings).

Sprinkle the gnocchi with the Parmigiano-Reggiano and drizzle them with the hot sage-infused butter to melt the cheese. Serve hot.

FLOUR GRADING

The flouring grading system refers to Italian milling standards. Type 00 flour is made from soft wheat and is used as an all-purpose flour for general baking.

Type 0 flour, also made from soft wheat, is finely milled and suitable for making soft breads, such as focaccia, pizza and piadine, as well as biscuits and fresh pasta.

Extracted from The Missoni Family Cookbook by Francesco Maccapani Missoni with foreward by Quincy Jones. Published by Assouline, assouline.com

