Get in a pickle with Susan Jane White’s recipes for reducing vegetable waste

Food waste stats in Ireland are pretty haunting. Our households are binning on average €700 a year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. I don’t know about you, but I could sure use an extra few hundred euro in my back pocket right now.

Veggies are one of the top offenders. So, here’s a crazy-delicious way to help cut down on food waste as well as save you money: simply pickle any extra veg you have knocking around your fridge. Pickled veg lasts way longer than fresh veg, and will service the months ahead. You save money, you save time (less schlepping to the store), and you cut your environmental footprint. (Food rotting in landfill turns into harmful methane, which is deadlier than carbon at accelerating climate change. Jeesh!)

A simple cucumber can be finely sliced and shook into a large jar with three tablespoons of cider vinegar, one teaspoon of salt and one tablespoon of golden caster sugar. Leave for one hour and you’ll have yourself a delicious little love bomb to help resuscitate boring meals or insipid salads. Next time you see a lonely, sad cucumber being ignored in your fridge, you know what to do!

In the meantime, try these turmeric-infused white onions. They’ll bring any curry up an octave.

Expand Close Turmeric pickled onions. Picture by Susan Jane White. / Facebook

Turmeric picked onions

Makes 1 large jar

You will need:

1 large white Spanish onion, peeled

½ teaspoon ground turmeric

2 teaspoons freshly grated ginger

A few twists of the black-pepper mill

200ml apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon good-quality fine sea salt

2 tablespoons runny honey



1 Finely slice your onion into paper-thin half moons. I use a special blade in my dinky food processor for this, which is both useful and groovy. Some cooks prefer using mandolins. But sharp knives and ninja skills work just as well.

2 Tumble into a large bowl with the remaining ingredients and mix to coat, making sure each strand of onion is suffused in the salty cider-vinegar blend.

3 Decant into a large, lidded, clean jar and allow to sit at room temperature for half a day before storing in the refrigerator for up to three weeks. This is what I call real fast food.