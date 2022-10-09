Get an exclusive taste of the new Daly Dish cookbook with these recipes for hash brown pizza and Big Mac lasagne

The Daly Dish: Bold Food Made Good by Gina and Karol Daly is published by Gill Books at €24.99

Karol and Gina Daly, the home cooks behind popular The Daly Dish Instagram account. Photo: Nina Val.

Serves 2

Hash-brown pizza

Expand Close Hash-brown pizza from Gina and Karol Daly's newest cookbook, Bold Food Made Good. / Facebook

You will need:

2–3 large potatoes

Low-calorie spray oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

½ teaspoon paprika (smoked or regular)

Salt and pepper

Toppings: You can use whatever takes your fancy, but we love this combo:

Passata or barbecue sauce, Mozzarella, grated Parmesan, grated salami (or prosciutto),

sweetcorn, onion

1 Preheat your oven to 220C, 425F, Gas 7.

2 Wash, peel and chop your potatoes into quarters. Place them in a large microwavable bowl and microwave them for 8–10 minutes, until you get the required texture. You want them soft and almost mashable, but not mushy — firm enough to chop up. Allow the microwaved potatoes to cool for 5–10 minutes, then chop into small cubes or mash them with a fork.

3 Add a little oil to a pan and put it on a high heat. Throw in the finely chopped onions and fry until they are translucent.

4 Add your cooked onion to your bowl of cooked potatoes, then mix in your paprika and some salt and pepper.

5 Grab a baking tray and line it with baking paper. Split the potato mixture in half and shape it into two large, round patties, roughly 1cm thick. Put the patties on the baking tray. Spray them lightly with oil and pop the tray in the oven for 15–20 minutes, turning the patties halfway, until golden and crisp.

6 When your pizza-style bases are cooked, take them out of the oven and add your toppings. Pop them under the grill for 5 minutes. We leave ours until the salami crisps up and the cheese melts. Slice up your pizzas and serve.

Big Mac lasagne

Serves 4

For the sauce, you will need:

½ tin of cream of chicken soup

2 gherkins, finely chopped

¼ tin finely chopped tomatoes

½ white onion, finely chopped

30g Parmesan, grated

5 tablespoons liquid from a jar of pickled gherkins

1 teaspoon mustard powder

1 teaspoon garlic granules

For the mince, you will need:

Low-calorie spray oil

½ onion, finely diced

500g lean mince

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon garlic granules

¾ tin finely chopped tomatoes

1 beef stock pot

3 cheese singles

8–10 lasagne sheets

60g cheese, grated

1 To make the sauce, add the chicken soup to a pot and heat through on a medium heat, then stir in the rest of the sauce ingredients. Simmer uncovered for 10 minutes. Remove it from the heat until you’re ready to build the lasagne.

2 To make the mince, grab a wok or high-sided pan. Pop in a little oil and fry off the onion until it’s translucent, then add the mince and brown it off.

3 Add the soy sauce, garlic granules, chopped tomatoes and stock pot and simmer for 10 minutes.

4 Tear up the cheese singles and throw them into the mince. Stir until the cheese has melted into the mince.

5 Build your lasagne in an ovenproof lasagne dish. First, add a layer of the mince, then add a layer of lasagne sheets, followed by a layer of the chicken soup sauce. Repeat this and finish with sauce as the last layer.

6 Sprinkle your lasagne with grated cheese. Bake it in the oven for 25–30 minutes, until the cheese is golden and brown. Remove and cool for 10 minutes before you slice and serve.

Sticky orange chicken

Serves 4

You will need:

4 tablespoons cornflour

Salt and pepper

4 chicken fillets, cut into cubes

Low-calorie spray oil

1 large white onion, roughly chopped

1 green pepper, roughly chopped



For the sauce, you will need:

1 × 330ml can of diet orange soda

4 tablespoons soy sauce

3 tablespoons reduced-sugar ketchup

1 teaspoon cornflour

1 teaspoon garlic granules

1 teaspoon sesame oil

½ teaspoon chilli flakes

2–3 drops of Worcestershire sauce

Zest of half an orange



For the garnish, you will need:

1 spring onion, finely sliced

1 teaspoon sesame seeds

1 orange, sliced

1 Mix the cornflour with some salt and pepper in a ziplock bag. Pop in the chicken and give the bag a good shake until the chicken is coated.

2 Spray the chicken pieces with a little oil and pop them in the air fryer at 190C for 15 minutes — until they are golden and crisp. (Alternatively, you can fry the chicken pieces in a pan or bake them in the oven at 220C, 425F, Gas 7 for 20–25 minutes.)

3 While the chicken is cooking, heat a wok with a little oil and add the onion and pepper. Fry for 2–3 minutes until the onion starts to soften but still has a bit of a crunch. Remove everything from the wok and start the sauce.

4 Add all the sauce ingredients into the hot wok, mix well and simmer on low until the sauce starts to thicken. If you find it’s not thick enough, mix some extra cornflour with a little water and add it to the sauce — this will do the trick.

5 Add the veg and crispy chicken back into the wok and coat everything in the zingy sauce.

6 Serve with rice and garnish with the spring onion, sesame seeds and orange slices.

