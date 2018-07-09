g Hotel's head chef: How to make Grilled Black Sole, Potato, Charred Broccoli, Cauliflower, Saffron Foam

Go that little bit further and have fun with fish! Jason O'Neill, head chef at the g Hotel, shares some tempting recipes.

Grilled Black Sole, Potato, Charred Broccoli, Cauliflower, Saffron Foam

Grilled sole

Serves 2

Ingredients

4 pieces purple broccoli

1 black sole

Knob of butter

Olive oil

For the saffron potato:

1 large potato

Vegetable stock

50ml white wine

1tbsp butter

Pinch saffron

For the cauliflower purée: ½ shallot

1 small garlic clove

¼ head cauliflower

100ml cream

100ml milk

50ml vegetable stock

For the saffron foam:

1 shallot

Pinch saffron

1 bay leaf

2 pepper corns

150ml white wine

250ml fish stock

250ml cream

50ml milk

Method

1. To make the saffron potato for this dish, cut potato into balls using a melon baller. Place in a saucepan with vegetable stock, white wine, butter and saffron. Simmer for approx 15 minutes or until the potato is cooked.

2. Blanch the broccoli florets by placing in boiling water for two minutes then plunge into iced water - this will ensure it keeps its beautiful bright colour. Before serving you will lightly char the sides on a skillet pan for texture.

3. For the cauliflower purée, cook the shallot and garlic on a medium heat until soft being careful not to colour. Add the cauliflower, cream, milk and vegetable stock and cook until really tender. Blitz the mix with a handheld blender until smooth.

4. The fish will only take a few minutes to cook so when ready to serve, place the sole under the grill with butter and oil at moderate to high heat. Keep basting the fish for 4 to 5 mins until it is cooked.

For the saffron foam:

1. Add shallot, saffron, bay leaf, peppercorn, and white wine to a saucepan and simmer until the liquid has reduced by half.

2. Add the fish stock and again simmer until liquid reduced by half.

3. Slowly add the cream and simmer gently until it reaches a thick consistency.

4. Finish by adding milk and use a hand blender to create a foam on top.

