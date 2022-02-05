| 6.2°C Dublin

From terrific tacos to sizzling salsas, six recipes from Mexican-Irish chef Lily Ramirez-Foran’s new cookbook

Mexican chef Lily-Ramirez Foran has a new recipe book called Tacos Expand
Carne asada tacos. Illustration: Nicky Hooper Expand
Pineapple is the secret to tacos al pastor. Illustration: Nicky Hooper Expand
Courgettes give taquera salsa verde its creaminess. Illustration: Nicky Hooper Expand
De árbol chillies. Illustration: Nicky Hooper Expand
Lily Ramirez-Foran has written her first cookbook, Tacos. Picture: Frank McGrath Expand
Tacos by Lily Ramirez-Foran Expand

Lily Ramirez-Foran

Enjoy a taste of Mexico with these recipes.

Tacos al pastor

Serves 4-6

