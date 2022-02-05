From terrific tacos to sizzling salsas, six recipes from Mexican-Irish chef Lily Ramirez-Foran’s new cookbook

Enjoy a taste of Mexico with these recipes.

Serves 4-6

Tacos al pastor were born after an influx of Lebanese immigrants to Mexico City during the early 1900s. Traditionally cooked slowly on a shawarma, the result is deliciously juicy, bright red meat with a crisp edge and the right amount of spiciness and fruitiness — the pairing of chillies and citrus fruit is heavenly.

This is my homemade version of the dish. It benefits from overnight marinating, but it works well if you give it at least 2 hours.

Usually served in mini corn tortillas, topped with caramelised pineapple, raw onion, coriander and a good salsa, these tacos are a perfect example of how chillies are not all about heat, but mostly about flavour.

Expand Close Pineapple is the secret to tacos al pastor. Illustration: Nicky Hooper / Facebook

Ingredients

2kg pork tenderloin, cut into thin strips

60ml sunflower oil

For the al pastor sauce

30g dried guajillo chillies

20g dried ancho chillies

1 large plum tomato

170g fresh pineapple, cut into chunks

3 chipotle chillies in adobo sauce

2 large garlic cloves, peeled

1 small onion, quartered

75ml apple cider vinegar

Juice of 2 medium oranges

3 cloves

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp dried Mexican oregano

1 tsp flaky sea salt

For the tacos

250g fresh pineapple, cut into small bite-sized cubes

16 corn tortillas, warmed

1 medium onion, finely diced

1 small bunch of fresh coriander (leaves only)

Lime wedges

De árbol salsa roja

Method

1. Start by making the al pastor sauce. Remove the stems from the dried chillies and cut them with scissors along the side to butterfly them. Remove all the seeds and veins and discard. Rehydrate by putting them in a saucepan with 1 litre of water and bringing to the boil, then lower the heat and simmer for 8-10 minutes, until very soft. Drain and allow to cool completely, then transfer to a blender or food processor.

2. Meanwhile, put a dry skillet or frying pan on a high heat and place the whole tomato on it, turning it every 2 minutes or so to make sure it chars all over and is fully roasted — this takes about 8 minutes.

3. Add the rest of the sauce ingredients, including the charred tomato, to the chillies in the blender or food processor and blitz until smooth. Taste to check the heat — if you want it hotter, just add more chipotles in adobo sauce and blend again.

4. Put the pork strips in a large bowl and pour over the sauce. Mix well, making sure you coat all the meat. Cover and refrigerate overnight or for at least 2 hours.

5. Heat a medium-sized non-stick frying pan over a high heat. Add half of the fresh pineapple cubes and cook for 3-4 minutes, stirring gently to cook them on all sides, until the juice has dried out. The cubes should be brown all over and smell very sweet. Transfer to a serving bowl and let it cool down while you cook the next batch in the same pan. Set the caramelised cubes aside to cool to room temperature for serving.

6. To cook the pork, heat a large non-stick frying pan over a high heat and add one-third of the sunflower oil. Depending on the size of your pan, you might need to do this in two or three batches, so you won’t use the sunflower oil all at once.

7. When the oil and pan are piping hot, add one-third of the meat with its sauce to the pan. Cook on a high heat for 5-6 minutes, until the sauce starts to dry up. Stir occasionally to make sure the meat cooks and browns evenly. The entire process takes about 15 minutes. I always have a large ovenproof bowl in the oven at around 150C and use that to keep the meat hot while I cook the next batch.

8. Repeat until all your meat is cooked, scraping the pan gently in between batches to save all the burnt bits — the fruit juice adds a delicious charred flavour to the meat, so throw them in with the cooked meat in the bowl. Once all the pork has been cooked, that bowl can be brought straight to the table.

9. Heat your tortillas while the last batch of meat is cooking. Mix the onion and coriander together in little serving bowls with spoons. Place a plate of lime wedges on the table along with the salsa and the caramelised pineapple cubes you made earlier.

10. To assemble your tacos, add some pork to a warm corn tortilla. Top with onion and coriander, caramelised pineapple, a generous drizzle of salsa and a good squeeze of lime juice. Enjoy with a cold beer and thank the gods for the Mexican genius who looked at a shawarma and thought, “Feck the lamb, I need some pork with a spicy sauce to cook in that contraption!”

Expand Close Carne asada tacos. Illustration: Nicky Hooper / Facebook

Carne asada tacos

Serves 4-6

In my hometown of Monterrey, in the north-east of Mexico, families gather around the asador (the charcoal BBQ) every weekend to take part in a tradition that is almost sacred: making carne asada. In regio speak (regio is what people from Monterrey are referred to as), making carne asada is synonymous with having an informal party with family and friends, where meat and other delicious things will be grilled.

It’s always sunny in Monterrey, so the BBQ can be lit at any time. Irish weather is more unpredictable, so I use a skillet when it’s miserable out and I want to remember what sunshine feels like. I use sirloin steak, but rib-eye steak or any meat suitable for grilling is good.

Ingredients

850g sirloin steak (about 3 large steaks)

2 limes

¾ tsp garlic powder

¾ tsp freshly ground black pepper

Flaky sea salt

½ small onion

Vegetable oil, for brushing

For the tacos

16 corn tortillas, warmed

1 small onion, finely diced

1 small bunch of fresh coriander, chopped (leaves and stems)

Taquera salsa verde

2 limes, quartered

Method

1. Start by laying the steaks in a glass or non-reactive baking dish. Cut the limes in half and squeeze their juice over the steaks, then sprinkle over half the garlic powder, half the pepper and some salt to taste. Turn the steaks over and sprinkle the rest of the garlic powder, the remaining pepper and a little more salt on the other side. Let the meat marinate for at least 30 minutes but no more than 1 hour max, otherwise the lime will start cooking the meat. Leave it out at room temperature while it marinates to relax the muscle, giving you a more tender steak.

2. Heat up a cast iron skillet over a high heat for about 5 minutes. This is very important, as it will allow your steaks to sear properly, but try not to let the skillet get so hot that it smokes. It’s not the end of the world if it does but it’s a sure indication that the pan is very hot, so move on immediately to the next step.

3. Rub the skillet a few times with the cut side of the onion half. This will season your skillet with a lovely oniony flavour and will impart a nice aroma to your meat. I like to brush the onion on the last go with a little bit of vegetable oil and do the last rub with a slightly oily onion. The oil will also prevent your steaks from sticking to the skillet.

4. As soon as you finish with the onion, reduce the heat to medium-high, remove the steaks from the marinade and place them in your skillet. Do not overcrowd the skillet — depending on its size, you may have to cook just one or two steaks at a time. I like my steak medium-rare and my steaks are about 5cm thick, so I cook them for 3 minutes on each side and it gives me perfect results. Cooking times depend on how thick your steak is and how done you like it to be, but roughly, for a rare steak cook it for 1½ minutes on each side, 3 minutes on each side for medium or 5 minutes per side for well done.

5. Remove the steak to a chopping board and cover loosely with foil. Let it rest for 5 minutes. This will allow the meat to relax again, release some of its juices and reabsorb them, giving you a tender, juicy steak. Reserve any cooking juices left on the board.

6. While the steak rests, warm up a serving plate so that you can place the meat on it after you cut it. Get all the trimmings for the tacos ready at the table and start heating your tortillas.

7. Slice the rested steak, always against the grain of the meat, and place the cut pieces on the warm plate. Pour any cooking juices from the board over the meat, then bring the plate to the table and call in the troops. Make a carne asada taco by putting a couple of slices of steak in a warmed corn tortilla, add some chopped onion and coriander and drizzle everything with a generous spoonful of salsa. Finish it off with a squeeze of lime juice.

Potato and chorizo tacos

Serves 4-6

This taco filling is a classic that features in almost every Mexican cook’s repertoire. I normally use raw chorizo sausage as opposed to the dry-cured Spanish chorizo we usually get in Ireland, but if all you have is Spanish chorizo, use it. This taco is the perfect introduction to Mexican food for a nervous or picky Irish eater because there are potatoes in it and chorizo is pretty common these days. I use Rooster potatoes as they’re nice and sturdy, but Maris Pipers are a good waxy potato and baby potatoes work well too.

Ingredients

2 tbsp sunflower oil

600g potatoes (see the intro), peeled and cut into 1.5cm cubes

Flaky sea salt

300g fresh or dry-cured chorizo, cut into small pieces

150g halved and thinly sliced onion

1 small fresh red jalapeño chilli, finely chopped

1 large ripe tomato, cut into small cubes

75ml pale ale

For the tacos

Smoky refried beans, warmed

16 corn tortillas, warmed

De árbol salsa roja

250g feta cheese, crumbled

Method

1. Preheat the oven to a low heat for warming later on. Place an ovenproof serving bowl in the oven to warm up too.

2. Heat the oil in a large non-stick frying pan on a medium-high heat, then add the potatoes and season with flaky sea salt. Don’t crowd the potatoes, so make sure your pan is large enough to hold the potatoes in a single layer (or cook them in batches). Cook for about 4 minutes, stirring occasionally, until browned on all sides. Stir in the chorizo, reduce the heat to medium and cook for 4-5 minutes, until the chorizo has released all its ruby juices. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking, but not too frequently as you don’t want mushy potatoes.

3. Add the onion and chilli and continue to cook until the onion has softened a little. Add the tomato and beer and cook for a further 3 minutes, until the tomatoes have softened and the beer has reduced by half and turned everything into a reddish sauce. At this point, the potatoes should be soft but still have a little bit of bite to them.

4. Transfer the contents of the pan to the warmed serving bowl and return to the oven to keep warm while you get the rest of the taco components ready.

5. To assemble your tacos, add a spoonful of spicy refried beans to a warm corn tortilla, followed by a good amount of potato and chorizo filling. Crown with a drizzle of salsa and some crumbled feta cheese.

Expand Close De árbol chillies. Illustration: Nicky Hooper / Facebook

De árbol salsa roja

Serves 4-6

This is the salsa we make at home when we want something tasty that goes with loads of things. It’s great on eggs, steamed potatoes or with tortilla chips. You can make it as hot or as mild as you want by adjusting the amount of chilli in it — using 5g of dried de árbol chillies makes a medium-hot salsa (well, it’s medium-hot to me anyway!). The secret is to cook it in a small pan with a tight-fitting lid; trust me on that.

Ingredients

2 tsp olive oil

450g medium-sized ripe vine tomatoes

5g dried de árbol chillies

2 spring onions, ends trimmed

1 large garlic clove, peeled and left whole

1 vegetable stock cube

1 small bunch of fresh coriander

Flaky sea salt, to taste

Method

1. Heat the oil in a small non-stick frying pan (one with a tight-fitting lid) over a high heat. Add the tomatoes, chillies, spring onions and garlic. You might need to cut the spring onions in half so that they fit in the pan, but everything else goes in whole. As soon as it starts to sizzle, cover the pan with its lid and lower the heat to medium.

2. Set a timer for 20 minutes and resist the temptation to lift the lid during this time. This is super important, as the condensation that builds up inside the pan goes into the lid and then drops back into the tomatoes, showering them with moisture and giving your salsa the right consistency.

3. Once the timer goes, your tomatoes should have burst a little and be fully cooked. Transfer the contents of the pan, including every bit of juice and oil, into a blender or food processor. Add the stock cube and the coriander (stems and all) and blend everything together until you have a smooth, creamy salsa. Check for seasoning and adjust as necessary. I never add salt to this salsa until I taste it first, as some stock cubes can be quite salty.

4. This salsa lasts for a week in the fridge, covered. I don’t particularly like freezing tomato-based salsas, as the texture is never right afterwards, so if you have leftovers, think of creative ways to use it in your meals. It’s so good, you won’t have a problem!

Expand Close Courgettes give taquera salsa verde its creaminess. Illustration: Nicky Hooper / Facebook

Taquera salsa verde

Serves 4-6

This salsa is a favourite of many taco stands in my hometown of Monterrey. It’s lusciously creamy, tangy and has a good level of heat, perfect for any grilled meats, especially the carne asada tacos. Ever since avocados became the darling of superfoods all over the world they have become prohibitively expensive for many Mexicans, so people have found creative ways to add creaminess in salsas without avocados. This is a great example of that inventiveness: the clever addition of courgettes, which are plentiful and cheap in Mexico, results in a delicious, creamy salsa that does not sacrifice any flavour.

Ingredients

300g courgettes, thickly sliced

800g tinned tomatillos, drained

100ml water

2 tbsp sunflower oil

2 fresh green jalapeño chillies, cut into thick slices (with seeds)

1 large garlic clove, peeled

1 small bunch of fresh coriander (optional)

Flaky sea salt

Method

1. Place the courgettes, tomatillos and water in a medium-sized saucepan. I always put the courgettes at the bottom of the pot first to cook them better. Bring to the boil, then lower the heat to medium-high and cover the pan with a tight-fitting lid. Simmer for 20-25 minutes, until the courgettes are fully cooked.

2. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a small frying pan over a medium-high heat. Add the chilli slices and the whole garlic clove, then lower the heat to medium. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 8 minutes, until the chillies have blistered and changed to a lighter shade of green and the garlic is golden. The oil will become a light shade of green as it infuses with the lovely flavours of the chillies and garlic.

3. Transfer the contents of both the saucepan and the frying pan to a blender or food processor, making sure you scrape in every bit of oil from the pan as there is a lot of flavour in it. Follow with the coriander (if using), stems and all, and salt to taste. Blend until you have a completely smooth, creamy salsa.

4. I love the leftovers of this salsa on everything, but drizzled over baked potatoes is my absolute favourite way to use it. Keep it in the fridge in a sealed jar for about a week, but I dare you to make it last that long!

Smoky refried beans

Serves 4-6



Ingredients

1 x 560g tin of whole black Mexican beans, drained (don’t rinse them, as you don’t want to wash away the flavour)

150ml water

2 chipotle chillies in adobo sauce

1 medium garlic clove, peeled

1 tsp dried Mexican oregano

½ tsp cumin seeds

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 tbsp sunflower oil

80g finely diced onion

Method

1. Put the drained beans in a blender or food processor with the water, chipotles, garlic, oregano, cumin seeds and pepper. Blend until you have a smooth sauce. Remember, you can make your refried beans hotter by adding extra chipotles or some of the delicious adobo sauce they come in. I always start with 2 chillies, blend and taste before adding more. There is no way back with chillies: once you have added too many, you can’t take them out!

2. Heat the oil in a small non-stick frying pan on a medium-high heat. Add the onion and fry for 2 minutes, until translucent. Pour in the bean sauce, making sure to scrape all of it out. If you need to use a little bit of water to dislodge some of the beans, feel free to do so, just not too much (the more water you add, the longer you’ll spend at the stove reducing the beans).

3. Lower the heat to medium and ‘refry’ your beans. Beans can stick to the bottom of the pan and burn quite quickly, so keep an eye on them. Cook for 12-15 minutes, stirring constantly, until they are the consistency of runny honey or custard. The beans will thicken more as they cool down, so bear that in mind. I tend to correct the seasoning at the end only if necessary, but most of the time I don’t add any salt as the beans are already correctly seasoned in the tin.

Expand Close Tacos by Lily Ramirez-Foran / Facebook

Recipes from Blasta Books #1: Tacos by Lily Ramirez-Foran, €15, published by Blasta Books, blastabooks.com