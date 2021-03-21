| 7.7°C Dublin

From nettle pesto to frittata, put a spring in your step with Rachel Allen’s recipes for fresh greens

Spring greens are not only nutritious and delicious, some grow in the wild, so cost nothing. From ramsons to chard, here are four taste-bud ticklers

Rachel Allen's Bulgur wheat salad with parsley and wild garlic. Photo: Tony Gavin 17/02/2021 Expand

Spring is the perfect time for catching up on your greens. Be it parsley, spinach, wild garlic, kale, nettles, watercress or chard, all are in season now and they are just what our mind, body and soul needs.

For those of you who have nettles growing in your garden (yes, the common stinging nettle) they are super-nutritious and work so well in soups, like this delicious one. Make sure that they haven’t been sprayed with weed killer, and that dogs haven’t been peeing on them...! Wear gloves when you’re picking and chopping them, then once they hit the boiling stock, the sting will disappear. If you prefer, you can use other greens — watercress, kale, spinach, wild garlic or chard — in place of the nettles.

The bulgur wheat salad gets its inspiration from tabbouleh, the Middle Eastern classic recipe that combines bulgur wheat with tomatoes, cucumbers, and lashings of parsley and mint. I have used lots of iron-rich parsley in this recipe, and instead of mint I chopped up a few handfuls of what’s called three-cornered leek. It’s sometimes referred to as one of the wild garlics, but its Latin name is Allium triquetrum. Use the broadleaf wild garlic (Allium ursinum) — ramsons — instead if you wish. Or, if you prefer, make it more tabbouleh-style and use mint. Feta-style cheese works a treat crumbled over the top too.

