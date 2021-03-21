From nettle pesto to frittata, put a spring in your step with Rachel Allen’s recipes for fresh greens

Spring is the perfect time for catching up on your greens. Be it parsley, spinach, wild garlic, kale, nettles, watercress or chard, all are in season now and they are just what our mind, body and soul needs.

For those of you who have nettles growing in your garden (yes, the common stinging nettle) they are super-nutritious and work so well in soups, like this delicious one. Make sure that they haven’t been sprayed with weed killer, and that dogs haven’t been peeing on them...! Wear gloves when you’re picking and chopping them, then once they hit the boiling stock, the sting will disappear. If you prefer, you can use other greens — watercress, kale, spinach, wild garlic or chard — in place of the nettles.

The bulgur wheat salad gets its inspiration from tabbouleh, the Middle Eastern classic recipe that combines bulgur wheat with tomatoes, cucumbers, and lashings of parsley and mint. I have used lots of iron-rich parsley in this recipe, and instead of mint I chopped up a few handfuls of what’s called three-cornered leek. It’s sometimes referred to as one of the wild garlics, but its Latin name is Allium triquetrum. Use the broadleaf wild garlic (Allium ursinum) — ramsons — instead if you wish. Or, if you prefer, make it more tabbouleh-style and use mint. Feta-style cheese works a treat crumbled over the top too.

The bacon and cheese frittata recipe is a great host for lots of greens. Super for brunch or lunch, mix it up by adding in everything from cooked potatoes to leftover roast chicken. It’s also lovely with a little green pesto drizzled over the top — now that’ll put a spring in your step.

Expand Close Cucumber and tomatoes are key ingredients in Rachel Allen's bulgur wheat salad with parsley and wild garlic recipe. Photo: Tony Gavin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cucumber and tomatoes are key ingredients in Rachel Allen's bulgur wheat salad with parsley and wild garlic recipe. Photo: Tony Gavin

Bulgur wheat salad with parsley and wild garlic

Serves 4

You will need:

● 100g bulgur wheat – see Rachel Recommends

● 75ml extra-virgin olive oil

● Juice of 1-2 lemons

● 2 handfuls of parsley leaves, and tender stalks from the top, chopped

● 3 handfuls of wild garlic, chopped

● 6 spring onions, finely sliced

● 4 ripe tomatoes, cut in small dice

● Quarter of a cucumber, cut in small dice

● Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper and

● Pinch of sugar

To serve, you will need:

● Small handful of pomegranate seeds

● Some edible petals such as marigold

1. Put the bulgur wheat into a bowl and pour enough boiling water over it to cover it well. Place a plate or saucepan lid on top of the bowl. Leave the bulgur wheat to soak for 15-20 minutes, until it is almost tender but still retains a bit of a chew. Tip it into a sieve and drain any remaining liquid, then tip it back into the empty bowl.

2. Stir in the extra-virgin olive oil and the juice of 1 lemon.

3. Next, stir in the parsley leaves, the chopped parsley stalks, the chopped wild garlic, the finely sliced spring onions, the diced tomatoes and the diced cucumber. Season to taste with sea salt, freshly ground black pepper and a pinch of sugar, and add a little extra lemon juice if necessary.

4. Tip the salad into a serving bowl. Scatter with the pomegranate seeds and edible petals.

Rachel Recommends

Bulgur wheat adds great sustenance and bite to a salad, or serve it with grilled lamb chops or roast root vegetables. Available from Middle Eastern grocers, supermarkets and health food shops.

Bacon and cheese frittata with spring greens

Serves 4-6

You will need:

● 3 tablespoons water

● 175g (weigh after stalks removed) wild garlic, chard, or spinach. Chard or spinach stalks discarded and leaves washed, roughly chopped

● 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

● 200g streaky bacon rashers, cut into lardons

● 8 eggs

● 175ml cream

● 100g grated cheese (such as Cheddar or Gruyere)

● Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

● 25g butter

1. Preheat the oven to 200C, 400F, Gas 6

2. Place a large frying pan (about 25cm in diameter) on a medium heat, add the water and the wild garlic, the chard, or the spinach leaves, whichever you are using, and stir over the heat until the greens wilt. The wild garlic will just take a minute to cook while the chard or the spinach will take 2-3 minutes. Drain the wilted greens (drink the gorgeous green liquid if you like) and set the wild garlic, the chard, or the spinach leaves, whichever you are using, aside.

3. Place the pan back on the heat and add in the extra-virgin olive oil. When it is hot, add in the bacon lardons and cook until they are golden, stirring regularly. Tip the bacon lardons out of the pan — keep any fat in the pan — and put with the greens you set aside earlier.

4. In a mixing bowl, whisk the eggs with the cream and the grated cheese. Mix in the greens and bacon lardons and season to taste with some sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.

5. Put the pan back on the heat and add the butter. When the butter is melted and foaming, pour in the egg, cream, and cheese mixture. Turn the heat down to low.

6. Cook the fritatta for about 3-4 minutes until it is a light golden colour underneath, then place it in the preheated oven and cook it for about 8-10 minutes until it is just set in the centre. Slide the fritatta onto a warm plate and cut it into slices to serve.

Expand Close Wild garlic, such as ramsons, makes a delicious, nutritious pesto / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Wild garlic, such as ramsons, makes a delicious, nutritious pesto

Spring greens pesto

Makes 1 jar

You will need:

● 25g spring greens (parsley, wild garlic, spinach, kale, or a mixture) chopped

● 25g pine nuts

● 2 cloves of garlic, crushed

● 75ml extra-virgin olive oil, plus extra to cover the pesto when storing

● 25g freshly grated Parmesan cheese

● Sea salt

1. Place the spring greens into a food processor and add in the pine nuts, the crushed garlic cloves and a little of the extra-virgin olive oil.

2. Blend until the greens are finely chopped, then add in the remaining extra-virgin olive oil and the freshly grated Parmesan cheese, then season with sea salt to taste.

3. Pour the pesto into a sterilised jar, cover with a layer of extra-virgin olive oil, then cover with a lid and store in the fridge.

Nettle Soup

Serves 6

You will need:

● 25g butter

● 250g chopped peeled potatoes

● 225g chopped onions

● Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

● 1L chicken stock

● 150g nettle leaves (washed and drained)

● 150ml cream

1. Melt the butter in a saucepan over a medium heat. When it foams, add the chopped potatoes and the chopped onions, toss them in the butter until they are well coated and season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Cover the vegetables with a butter wrapper, butter-side down, or a piece of parchment paper — to keep in the steam — and the saucepan lid. Sweat the vegetables on a low heat for 10 minutes, or until they are almost soft but not coloured.

2. Discard the paper lid, turn the heat up to high, add the chicken stock and boil until the vegetables are completely tender — this should take just another couple of minutes.

3. Add the washed and drained nettle leaves. Boil, uncovered, for just 2-3 minutes. Do not overcook the nettles or they will lose their flavour. Add the cream and blend the soup until it is smooth.

4. Taste and correct the seasoning if necessary, by adding more sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Serve hot — see my Top Tip.

Top Tip

When you are reheating the nettle soup, to keep it lovely and green, avoid boiling it for a prolonged amount of time.

Read More