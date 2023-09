Oats are one of nature’s most versatile, nutritious foods and they are perfect for the coming autumn

"It was Swiss physician and nutritional pioneer Dr Bircher-Benner who created Bircher muesli — or overnight oats as this is so often called now. In the early 1900s." Photo: Tony Gavin

The mighty oat is one of the most nutritious grains around and oh-so-versatile in the kitchen. Once harvested, they are washed, steamed, hulled and then steel-cut (for pinhead oats), rolled or ground before they hit the shelves of our shops and supermarkets.