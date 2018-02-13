Everything you need to know for the tastiest Pancake Tuesday ever
Recipes, tricks and ideas to make it the best carb-fest yet
Finally, our favourite day of the year has arrived! Crêpe or American pancake? A bit of Nutella or classic sugar and lemon? We have you covered for today's much-anticipated feast with recipes, tips and flipping tricks to make it the best Pancake Tuesday yet.
Recipes & Tricks
American Style Pancakes
Ingredients
110g plain flour
1 tsp baking powder
½ tsp salt
2 tbsp Caster Sugar
130ml milk
1 large egg, lightly beaten
2 tbsp melted butter plus extra for cooking
Method
Sieve the flour, baking powder, salt and sugar into a bowl.
In a jug, lightly whisk together the egg and milk. When combined, whisk in the melted butter.
Use a fork to beat the milk mixture into the flour mixture until it's smooth and the lumps have disappeared.
Heat a large, non-stick frying pan or griddle pan over a medium heat and add a knob of butter.
As soon as the butter is melted and beginning to bubble, add a level ladle of batter. Add as many as you can fit.
The batter should be thick and easily settle into a puffy cake on the pan's surface without spreading too much.
When the top of the pancake begins to bubble, flip it. As it cooks, it will raise about 1cm or so.
When golden on both sides, serve or pop the pancakes in a warm oven while you use up the remaining batter.
Read more: Donal Skehan's pancake twist
Crêpe Style Pancakes
Serves 4-6
Ingredients
300g plain flour
1 tbsp. Siúcra Granulated Sugar
½ tsp. salt
600ml milk
3 eggs
butter or margarine for frying
Method
Combine the dry ingredients in a bowl. Add half the milk and stir to give a smooth batter. Add the eggs and the rest of the milk, and beat until well mixed.
Heat a pancake griddle or a frying pan. Add a little butter or margarine. Pour in the batter and fry.
Read more: Rachel Allen gears up for a... Pancake Extravaganza
Added Extras
Vanilla Butter
Ingredients
113g unsalted butter
Seeds from 1 vanilla pod
2 tbsp Icing Sugar
Method
Leave the butter at room temperature until soft and then mash it with a fork until it is smooth.
Remove the seeds from the vanilla pod by slicing the pod in half lengthways with a sharp knife. Scrape out the seeds with the back of the knife.
Add in the seeds to the butter and mix.
Sieve in two tablespoons of Siucra icing sugar and mix well.
You can use it like this or you can roll the butter into a sausage shape using cling film. Twist the ends of the cling film like a Christmas cracker and put in the fridge until hard enough to slice.
Butterscotch Sauce
Ingredients
50g unsalted butter
80g Siucra rich dark brown sugar
50g Siucra granulated sugar
125g golden syrup
150ml double cream
Method
Put the butter, rich dark brown sugar and granulated sugar into a small pot and melt over a low heat stirring constantly.
Add the golden syrup and bring to a gentle simmer for 3-4 minutes stirring frequently.
Remove from the heat and add the cream. Put the pot back on a low heat and stir constantly for one minute.
Delicious served hot or cold especially with pancakes and slices of banana.
Rachel Allen's Orange Butter
Ingredients
175g (6oz) butter, softened
3 teaspoons finely grated orange rind
200g (7oz) icing sugar, sifted
1 tablespoon Grand Marnier (optional)
Freshly squeezed juice of 5 oranges
Method
Cream the softened butter with the finely grated orange rind.
Add the sifted icing sugar and beat the mixture until it's fluffy.
Add the Grand Marnier, if you're using it.
To serve, melt a large blob of the orange butter in the pan, add a few spoonfuls of the freshly squeezed orange juice and, one by one, toss each pancake in the foaming butter. Fold each tossed pancake in half and then in quarters, so that you have a fan shape.
Donal Skehan's Fruit Compote
A homemade fruit compote couldn’t be simpler and dolloped on top of fresh pancakes, it’s a thing of true beauty. To make your own add 500g of mixed berries (fresh or frozen) to a large pan with 2-3 tbsp of water and the seeds of a fresh vanilla pod. Bring to the boil and simmer for no more than 5 minutes so the fruit holds its shape, and that’s it! Store in a sealed container for 2-3 days in the fridge.
Dairy/Gluten Intolerances
Donal Skekan's Dairy-Free Semolina Pancakes: See Recipe
Donal Skehan's Gluten-Free Blueberry Pancakes: See Recipe
Three Ingredient Gluten-Free/Dairy-Free Pancakes: See Recipe
