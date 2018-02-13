Finally, our favourite day of the year has arrived! Crêpe or American pancake? A bit of Nutella or classic sugar and lemon? We have you covered for today's much-anticipated feast with recipes, tips and flipping tricks to make it the best Pancake Tuesday yet.

Everything you need to know for the tastiest Pancake Tuesday ever

Recipes & Tricks American Style Pancakes American Style Pancakes Ingredients

110g plain flour 1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt 2 tbsp Caster Sugar

130ml milk 1 large egg, lightly beaten

2 tbsp melted butter plus extra for cooking

Method

Sieve the flour, baking powder, salt and sugar into a bowl.

American

In a jug, lightly whisk together the egg and milk. When combined, whisk in the melted butter. Use a fork to beat the milk mixture into the flour mixture until it's smooth and the lumps have disappeared.

Heat a large, non-stick frying pan or griddle pan over a medium heat and add a knob of butter. As soon as the butter is melted and beginning to bubble, add a level ladle of batter. Add as many as you can fit.

The batter should be thick and easily settle into a puffy cake on the pan's surface without spreading too much. When the top of the pancake begins to bubble, flip it. As it cooks, it will raise about 1cm or so. When golden on both sides, serve or pop the pancakes in a warm oven while you use up the remaining batter.

Read more: Donal Skehan's pancake twist Crêpe Style Pancakes Pancakes - a real favourite in the Allen household. Photo: Tony Gavin. Serves 4-6 Ingredients

300g plain flour 1 tbsp. Siúcra Granulated Sugar ½ tsp. salt

600ml milk 3 eggs butter or margarine for frying

Method Combine the dry ingredients in a bowl. Add half the milk and stir to give a smooth batter. Add the eggs and the rest of the milk, and beat until well mixed. Heat a pancake griddle or a frying pan. Add a little butter or margarine. Pour in the batter and fry.

Read more: Rachel Allen gears up for a... Pancake Extravaganza Added Extras Vanilla Butter Ingredients

113g unsalted butter Seeds from 1 vanilla pod 2 tbsp Icing Sugar Method

Leave the butter at room temperature until soft and then mash it with a fork until it is smooth. Remove the seeds from the vanilla pod by slicing the pod in half lengthways with a sharp knife. Scrape out the seeds with the back of the knife. Add in the seeds to the butter and mix. Sieve in two tablespoons of Siucra icing sugar and mix well.

You can use it like this or you can roll the butter into a sausage shape using cling film. Twist the ends of the cling film like a Christmas cracker and put in the fridge until hard enough to slice. Butterscotch Sauce Ingredients 50g unsalted butter 80g Siucra rich dark brown sugar 50g Siucra granulated sugar 125g golden syrup 150ml double cream Method Put the butter, rich dark brown sugar and granulated sugar into a small pot and melt over a low heat stirring constantly. Add the golden syrup and bring to a gentle simmer for 3-4 minutes stirring frequently. Remove from the heat and add the cream. Put the pot back on a low heat and stir constantly for one minute. Delicious served hot or cold especially with pancakes and slices of banana. Rachel Allen's Orange Butter Rachel Allen cooks pancakes. Photo: Tony Gavin Ingredients 175g (6oz) butter, softened 3 teaspoons finely grated orange rind 200g (7oz) icing sugar, sifted 1 tablespoon Grand Marnier (optional) Freshly squeezed juice of 5 oranges Method Cream the softened butter with the finely grated orange rind. Add the sifted icing sugar and beat the mixture until it's fluffy. Add the Grand Marnier, if you're using it. To serve, melt a large blob of the orange butter in the pan, add a few spoonfuls of the freshly squeezed orange juice and, one by one, toss each pancake in the foaming butter. Fold each tossed pancake in half and then in quarters, so that you have a fan shape. Donal Skehan's Fruit Compote Indulgent: Donal Skehan's pancakes with various toppings. A homemade fruit compote couldn’t be simpler and dolloped on top of fresh pancakes, it’s a thing of true beauty. To make your own add 500g of mixed berries (fresh or frozen) to a large pan with 2-3 tbsp of water and the seeds of a fresh vanilla pod. Bring to the boil and simmer for no more than 5 minutes so the fruit holds its shape, and that’s it! Store in a sealed container for 2-3 days in the fridge. Dairy/Gluten Intolerances Donal Skekan's Dairy-Free Semolina Pancakes: See Recipe Donal Skehan's Gluten-Free Blueberry Pancakes: See Recipe Three Ingredient Gluten-Free/Dairy-Free Pancakes: See Recipe

Online Editors