Ella Mills: Herbed lentil balls with tomato relish and garlic cream

Ella Mills, founder of the hugely popular Deliciously Ella food blog has a new cookbook out. And with recipes like these, it's no wonder her plant-based diet has so many followers.

HERBED LENTIL BALLS WITH TOMATO RELISH AND GARLIC CREAM

I know these may sound a little strange, but they taste amazing - especially sitting in a bed of tomato relish and dressed with garlic cream. They're full of flavour thanks to the thyme, rosemary, parsley, garlic and onion. I love them served simply with some brown rice and salad.

Makes 10

Ingredients

150g dried green lentils

1 large onion, sliced

2 garlic cloves, sliced

2 tbsp buckwheat flour

2 tbsp olive oil

Handful of parsley, roughly chopped

1 tsp dried thyme

1 tsp dried rosemary

Salt and pepper

For the tomato relish

6 tbsp tomato purée

3 garlic cloves, peeled

2 tsp balsamic vinegar

1 tsp maple syrup

100ml water

Handful of parsley

Pinch of ground cumin

Pinch of chilli powder

Pinch of smoked paprika

For the garlic cream

100g cashews, soaked for at least 3 hours then drained

10 tbsp almond milk

3 garlic cloves, roasted

Splash of lemon juice

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 200ºC (fan 180ºC).

2. Start by placing the lentils in a pan of boiling water. Cook for 20-25 minutes until tender but still with a slight bite. Once cooked, drain and leave to cool to room temperature.

3. While the lentils are cooking, place the onion and garlic in a pan over a medium heat with a drizzle of olive oil and some salt and cook for 5-10 minutes, until soft. Then leave to cool to room temperature.

4. Once cooled, place all of the ingredients in a food processor and pulse until it forms a thick paste. Scoop balls of the mixture out of the food processor using an ice-cream scoop, smooth them a little by rolling them in your hands if you like, then place them on a baking tray and bake in the oven for 35-40 minutes. Check the lentil balls are cooked through by inserting a knife into the middle of one ball - if it comes out clean they're ready; if not, bake for a little longer.

5. While the balls are in the oven, prepare the tomato relish and garlic cream. Simply place all of the ingredients for the relish in a food processor with some salt to taste, and pulse until smooth. Then do the same for the garlic cream, adding salt and pepper to taste. Serve the lentil balls piled high with the relish and garlic cream.

Weekend Magazine