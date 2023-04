Egg-stravaganza! Use up your leftover chocolate with Rachel Allen’s fab Easter-treat recipes

If your house is chock-full of Easter eggs today, why not use up any surplus chocolate by making one — or all — of these delicious sweet confections?

"My daughter Scarlett makes this blondie cake — it's a brownie cake that uses white chocolate instead of dark." Scarlett's Easter blondie cake. Photo: Tony Gavin

Rachel Allen Sat 8 Apr 2023 at 17:00