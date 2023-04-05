Easter recipe round-up: from lamb, bacon and vegetarian options to cakes and ways to use up that chocolate

Whether you’re planning a full three-course lamb supper or just waiting impatiently to dig into the Easter eggs, there’s plenty to look forward to when it comes to Easter food.

For those who don’t like lamb, there are still plenty of spring dinner options – maybe an asparagus tart or chicken with wild garlic?

If you need inspiration for your Easter eating, here are some of the top Easter recipe articles from our Independent.ie food writers.

Donal Skehan’s easy three-course Easter Sunday feast

Need a whole Easter menu plan? Donal Skehan says this slightly simplified menu removes the need for hours of preparation. Start with scallops with green peas & asparagus, move to the main Spring Lamb Supper and finish off with iced lemon custard slice.

"I prefer the shoulder shanks as they're more tender, succulent and yielding. Made and served on the one day or reheated the next, this is great rustic French cooking at its best." Photo: Tony Gavin

"I prefer the shoulder shanks as they're more tender, succulent and yielding. Made and served on the one day or reheated the next, this is great rustic French cooking at its best." Photo: Tony Gavin

Easter feast! Try Rachel Allen’s easy one-pot lamb shanks recipe or her seasonal asparagus tart for veg lovers

Easter is all about lamb so try Rachel Allen’s one-pot recipe here – or if you want a vegetarian option for your Easter table, she has an asparagus, tomato and spring onion tart. This article also has a recipe for roasted vegetables, perfect to accompany your main.

Smoked collar of bacon with parsley & cashel blue cheese sauce, charred sweetheart cabbage & creamed potato

Smoked collar of bacon with parsley & cashel blue cheese sauce, charred sweetheart cabbage & creamed potato

From Eric Matthews’s smoked collar of bacon to Darina Allen’s showstopping rhubarb tart, 13 super spring recipes

If you really don’t know where to start, this might get your creative side going – here we have a host of top Irish chefs giving us their favourite Easter recipes. It’s also got some main ideas for those who don’t like lamb, including Clodagh McKenna’s spring vegetable risotto and two from Eric Matthews: smoked collar of bacon and organic chicken with wild garlic chimichurri.

Donal Skehan's slow roast shoulder of lamb

Donal Skehan's slow roast shoulder of lamb

Donal Skehan: Reinventing the Easter roast

We have Donal Skehan’s simple menu above – but if you have time on your hands to try something a bit more fancy, here’s a whole Easter roast plan from 2020. Have a go at a slow roast shoulder of lamb, butter braised asparagus & peas, millionaire's loaded baked potato platter and lemon fool with strawberry salsa. There’s also a mini recipe for green pancakes to get the kids involved.

Simnel Battenburg cake

Simnel Battenburg cake

Easter recipes: Cakes and bakes from a top pastry chef

If it’s sweet treats you’re after, look no further – here top pastry chef Shane Smith shares recipes for spiced Kanelbullar buns, Simnel Battenberg, no-bake Easter chick cakes and whiskey marmalade hot cross bread & butter pudding.

Catherine Fulvio's Pane di Pasque

Catherine Fulvio's Pane di Pasque

Easter al italiano: Catherine Fulvio's Easter baking special

Digging back into the archives for this one – in 2015, Chef Catherine Fulvio gave us her best recipes for Italian Easter treats. Have a go at Cassata celebration cake, Casatiello Bread or Pane di Pasqua.

Easter Fudge from Fitwaffle's Baking It Easy

Easter Fudge from Fitwaffle's Baking It Easy

Make indulgent Easter treats with easy recipes from the new cookbook by TikTok star Fitwaffle, aka Eloise Head

You might not have much room left for sweets after your Easter eggs, but then again… Personal trainer turned social-media star Eloise Head believes that there’s room for a little indulgence in a healthy lifestyle. Here, she shares two easy-to-make Easter favourites that both need just three ingredients – Easter fudge and chocolate bark.

The perfect chocolate sauce

The perfect chocolate sauce

Use up any leftover Easter eggs with these four easy and tasty chocolate recipes from Rachel Allen

Got more Easter eggs in the house that you just want to see the end of? Here’s Rachel Allen’s best chocolatey recipes to use them all up – from Easter nests and hot chocolate, to the fancier chocolate and cardamom truffles and Earl Grey chocolate mousse.