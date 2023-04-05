| 11.9°C Dublin

Close

Easter recipe round-up: from lamb, bacon and vegetarian options to cakes and ways to use up that chocolate

Spring Lamb Supper. Photo: Issy Croker Expand
&quot;I prefer the shoulder shanks as they&rsquo;re more tender, succulent and yielding. Made and served on the one day or reheated the next, this is great rustic French cooking at its best.&quot; Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
Simnel Battenburg cake Expand
Donal Skehan's slow roast shoulder of lamb Expand
Catherine Fulvio's Pane di Pasque Expand

Close

Spring Lamb Supper. Photo: Issy Croker

Spring Lamb Supper. Photo: Issy Croker

&quot;I prefer the shoulder shanks as they&rsquo;re more tender, succulent and yielding. Made and served on the one day or reheated the next, this is great rustic French cooking at its best.&quot; Photo: Tony Gavin

"I prefer the shoulder shanks as they’re more tender, succulent and yielding. Made and served on the one day or reheated the next, this is great rustic French cooking at its best." Photo: Tony Gavin

Simnel Battenburg cake

Simnel Battenburg cake

Donal Skehan's slow roast shoulder of lamb

Donal Skehan's slow roast shoulder of lamb

Catherine Fulvio's Pane di Pasque

Catherine Fulvio's Pane di Pasque

/

Spring Lamb Supper. Photo: Issy Croker

Whether you’re planning a full three-course lamb supper or just waiting impatiently to dig into the Easter eggs, there’s plenty to look forward to when it comes to Easter food.

For those who don’t like lamb, there are still plenty of spring dinner options – maybe an asparagus tart or chicken with wild garlic?

Most Watched

Privacy