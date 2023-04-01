Easter feast! Try Rachel Allen’s easy one-pot lamb shanks recipe or her seasonal asparagus tart for veg lovers
Lamb and Easter are perfect partners, so for a fuss-free meal, try this fabulous one-pot dish. Succulent roasted veg and a tasty asparagus tart will keep the veggies more than satisfied
Rachel Allen
Slow-cooked lamb shanks are the ultimate in fuss-free cooking. First, they are seared all over, then mixed with haricot beans, tomatoes and rosemary and allowed to bubble away gently in the oven for a few hours. This dish featured below makes a delicious meal at Easter or at any time of the year.