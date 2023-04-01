Easter feast! Try Rachel Allen’s easy one-pot lamb shanks recipe or her seasonal asparagus tart for veg lovers

Lamb and Easter are perfect partners, so for a fuss-free meal, try this fabulous one-pot dish. Succulent roasted veg and a tasty asparagus tart will keep the veggies more than satisfied

"I prefer the shoulder shanks as they’re more tender, succulent and yielding. Made and served on the one day or reheated the next, this is great rustic French cooking at its best." Photo: Tony Gavin

Slow-cooked lamb shanks are the ultimate in fuss-free cooking. First, they are seared all over, then mixed with haricot beans, tomatoes and rosemary and allowed to bubble away gently in the oven for a few hours. This dish featured below makes a delicious meal at Easter or at any time of the year.