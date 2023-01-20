Donal Skehan’s veggie family dinners for under €10 – tofu stir-fry, potato & cheese tart and superseed roast sweet potato

This week’s recipes focus on inexpensive ways to eat vegetables, or vegetable-forward eating.

I am a late convert to tofu and now use it quite regularly in my weekly cooking. A real revelation is crumbling it between your fingers before frying it. It gives it a fabulous texture when fried and it absorbs all the flavours you add to the dish brilliantly. That’s exactly what I suggest doing in the recipe here for tofu and broccoli stir fry. With an umami-packed sauce, the tofu makes a meal of a simple vegetable stir fry, which can be a great way of using up any sorry-looking vegetables in the fridge. A simple method with an ingredient that deserves a little more love.

Next, the humble potato is transformed into an elegant tart that is worthy of dinner time. This potato, thyme and cheese tart is simple but very tasty and feels quite fancy served with some lightly dressed winter leaves. It’s a wonderful way to use up any last pieces of cheese you might have in the fridge, so it’s up to you what you use. A good Irish cheese like Durrus works well here, but you could push the flavour even further by using a blue cheese like Young Buck or Boyne Valley Blue.

A pack of sweet potatoes can be easily transformed to dinner and, if you’re a fan of the humble baked potato, maybe this recipe is for you. When roasted, sweet potatoes turn deeply caramelised and produce tender, vibrant orange flesh. The topping choices are endless but I’ve provided you with one with a nod to health-conscious January eating.

So, plenty of veggie-forward ideas that won’t break the bank this month!

Tofu & Broccoli Stir Fry

Tofu & Broccoli Stir Fry. Picture: Donal Skehan

Tofu & Broccoli Stir Fry. Picture: Donal Skehan

Serves: 4 Time: 20 minutes



Ingredients

280g pack extra-firm tofu

1 tbsp groundnut oil

Pinch chilli flakes

2 cloves garlic, sliced

1 tbsp soy sauce

200g tenderstem broccoli, cut into pieces

125 baby sweetcorn, halved lengthways

4 spring onions, sliced into pieces

2 tbsp black bean (or oyster) sauce

Steamed rice, to serve

Method

1. Crumble the tofu with your fingers into small but not tiny pieces. Pat dry with a paper towel.

2. Heat the oil in a large wok or pan over a medium-high heat, add the crumbled tofu and cook for 1-2 minutes, then toss and cook for a further couple of minutes until golden on all sides. Add the chilli flakes, and garlic and cook for 30 seconds more before adding soy sauce. Toss to coat and transfer the contents of the pan to a plate.

3. Add the broccoli to the pan alongside a splash of water and allow to cook for 3-4 minutes. Then add the sweetcorn and spring onions. Cook for a minute more until almost all the water has evaporated and the veggies are tender.

4. Add the black bean sauce and return the tofu to the pan, continuing to toss everything together. Serve with steamed rice.



Potato Thyme & Cheese Tart

Potato Thyme & Cheese Tart. Picture: Donal Skehan

Potato Thyme & Cheese Tart. Picture: Donal Skehan

Serves: 4 with leftovers

Time: 1 hour 30 minutes + resting time

For the shortcrust pastry:

200g plain flour, plus extra for dusting

100g butter, very cold and cut into cubes, plus extra for greasing

2 tbsp ice-cold water

For the filling:

1 tbsp rapeseed oil

400g waxy potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced

1 large onion, peeled and thinly sliced

150g cheese, grated or crumbled

½ tsp chopped fresh thyme

200ml cream

3 large free-range eggs

Pinch of nutmeg

Sea salt and ground black pepper

Method

1. Add the flour and butter into a mixing bowl and, using your fingertips, lightly

rub them together until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Stir in the cold water a little at a time and incorporate with a spoon. When the dough comes together, turn out onto a clean work surface and knead lightly just until it forms a ball. Press into a flat circle, wrap in cling film and allow to rest in the fridge for 30 minutes.

2. Grease a 23cm pie dish, 4cm in depth (capacity 1.2l), and dust with flour. Roll out the dough into a circle on a clean, floured work surface, to about 5mm thick. Transfer the rolled-out pastry to the tin and gently press it into all the sides. Roughly trim off most of the excess but leave some all round the edge of the tin to allow for shrinking. Don’t panic if the pastry breaks at all. Just press it together with your fingers and repair any cracks with a little of the trimmed pastry. Transfer to the fridge to chill for 10-15 minutes.

3. Preheat the oven to 180C/350F/Gas Mark 4. Prick the pastry base with a fork, line with some scrunched-up greaseproof paper and pour in baking beans or dried pulses. Place in the oven for 15 minutes, then remove the greaseproof paper and beans and cook for a further 5 minutes until lightly golden. Remove from the oven, trim off the remaining excess pastry and set aside on a wire cooling rack. Meanwhile, place a large frying pan over a high heat, add the oil and fry the potatoes and onion for 20-25 minutes until tender, stirring regularly to ensure they don’t stick. Mix through the cheese and thyme and arrange on the base of the pastry case.

4. Whisk together the cream and eggs, season with nutmeg, sea salt and ground black pepper. Pour this over the potatoes, making sure it gets into all the nooks and crannies. Place the tart in the oven to cook for about 20 minutes, until golden on top and set.

Superseed Roast Sweet Potato

Superseed Roast Sweet Potato

Superseed Roast Sweet Potato

Serves: 4 Time: 50 mins



Ingredients

4 large sweet potatoes (approx 500g)

1½ tbsp rapeseed oil

200g kale, leaves torn from the stem

8 tbsp natural probiotic yoghurt

1 tbsp sriracha sauce

1 garlic clove, finely minced

½ tsp chilli flakes

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tbsp pumpkin or sunflower seeds, toasted

200g chickpeas

Small handful of alfalfa sprouts (approx 50g)

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 200C/400F/Gas Mark 6. Place the potatoes on a baking tray and drizzle with about a tablespoon of rapeseed oil. Bake in the oven for 45 minutes, or until tender when pierced with a fork.

2. Meanwhile, heat the remaining rapeseed oil in a large frying pan over a medium-high heat. Add the kale and fry for 3-4 minutes, until wilted and tender.

3. Mix the yoghurt and sriracha sauce together and set aside.

4. Stir through the garlic and chilli flakes, and season. Slice open the baked sweet potatoes. Top with the kale, a dollop of the yoghurt mix, a sprinkle of seeds, chickpeas and some alfalfa sprouts.