Donal Skehan’s veggie family dinners for under €10 – tofu stir-fry, potato & cheese tart and superseed roast sweet potato

Week three of our new series of budget-friendly dishes that feed a family of four

Tofu Broccoli Stir Fry. Picture: Donal Skehan Expand
Potato Thyme &amp; Cheese Tart. Picture: Donal Skehan Expand
Superseed Roast Sweet Potato Expand
Tofu &amp; Broccoli Stir Fry. Picture: Donal Skehan Expand

Potato Thyme &amp; Cheese Tart. Picture: Donal Skehan

Superseed Roast Sweet Potato

Tofu &amp; Broccoli Stir Fry. Picture: Donal Skehan

Donal Skehan

This week’s recipes focus on inexpensive ways to eat vegetables, or vegetable-forward eating.

I am a late convert to tofu and now use it quite regularly in my weekly cooking. A real revelation is crumbling it between your fingers before frying it. It gives it a fabulous texture when fried and it absorbs all the flavours you add to the dish brilliantly. That’s exactly what I suggest doing in the recipe here for tofu and broccoli stir fry. With an umami-packed sauce, the tofu makes a meal of a simple vegetable stir fry, which can be a great way of using up any sorry-looking vegetables in the fridge. A simple method with an ingredient that deserves a little more love.

