Donal Skehan’s soups to soothe the winter sniffles

We have reached peak soup season in our house. The evenings are closing in and we’ve all been hit with a cough and cold — pretty much right on schedule for mid-November.

At the mere sound of the first sniffle, I reach for soup recipes to provide heat and comfort. I might be fooling myself into thinking they are the final cure, but when you are at your most groggy, a hot bowl of nourishment certainly does something to help you feel better.

My mum used to make a chicken and sweetcorn soup jam-packed with ginger for all our sick days when I was growing up, and I am always drawn to some form of spice in my soup since.

My quick-fix cold saviour takes its lead from a simple Thai-style rice porridge called ‘jok’, which is typically eaten at breakfast. My version is easy to assemble, with plenty of garlic, ginger and chilli, leftover rice from the fridge, a chicken stock cube, spring onions and white pepper.

Boiled until it’s rich and flavourful, it’s an instantly satisfying soup that I often add an egg to until it’s poached but the yolk remains runny. If that doesn’t sort out the sniffles, this week I have three comforting soups that are ideal for the start of winter.

The first is a miso rice soup. There is something instantly restorative about a broth like this. Even the worst head cold would find it hard to withstand its soothing elements. Miso is a fermented paste most commonly made from soya beans, and adds an essential salty umami taste to this soup.

For a soup that makes a delicious cold evening meal, try this tomato and shellfish version. Having grown up in a fishing village, it’s hard not to love creamy seafood chowder, with its perfect mix of smoky fish, white fish and a clatter of mussels. When I want all the comfort and heart of a chowder but without the calories, this lighter seafood stew hits the spot.

Lastly, to channel a little sunshine into these darker days, try this spiced carrot and coriander soup. Fresh turmeric has a livelier flavour than the ground spice, and its nutrients are more easily absorbed by the body, so look out for it in big supermarkets and speciality food shops.

Tomato & Shellfish Soup

Expand Close Tomato and Shellfish Soup. Picture: Donal Skehan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tomato and Shellfish Soup. Picture: Donal Skehan

Time: 45 minutes Serves: 4



Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

1 carrot, finely chopped

1 celery stick, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 red chilli, finely chopped

1 heaped tsp smoked paprika

150g basmati rice

75ml dry white wine

500ml fish stock

2 x 400g tins chopped tomatoes

250g cod fillet, skinned and sliced into 4cm cubes

20 large raw prawns, peeled

500g mussels, cleaned and debearded

Large handful of flat-leaf parsley, roughly chopped

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper



Method

1. Place a large pan over a medium heat and add the oil. Add the onion, carrot, celery, garlic and chilli and fry for 6-8 minutes until just softened. Season the vegetables with salt and pepper and stir through the paprika and rice, turning to coat in the oil.

2. Add the white wine and allow to simmer for 2 minutes before pouring in the fish stock and chopped tomatoes. Bring the pan to a steady simmer and cook for 10 minutes or until the rice is just al dente.

3. Add the cod, prawns and mussels, cover with a lid and cook for 5 minutes or until the mussels have opened (discard any that remain closed).

4. Serve generous ladles of the stew in deep bowls and sprinkle with the chopped fresh parsley to serve.

Spiced Carrot & Coriander Soup

Expand Close Spiced Carrot and Coriander soup. Picture: Issy Croker / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Spiced Carrot and Coriander soup. Picture: Issy Croker

Time: 30 mins Serves: 4



Ingredients

2 tbsp vegetable or groundnut oil

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 lemongrass stalk, bashed with the back of a knife

3cm piece of ginger, peeled and grated

Small finger of fresh turmeric, peeled and grated (or use 1 tsp ground turmeric)

1 red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

700g carrots, peeled and chopped

1 x 400ml tin reduced fat coconut milk

1 tbsp fish sauce

Juice of 1 lime, plus wedges to serve

Handful of coriander, chopped, plus a few leaves to garnish



Method

1. Heat the oil in a large saucepan and fry the onion with the lemongrass over a medium heat until it has softened. Add the ginger, turmeric and chilli and fry for 1 minute, then add the carrots and mix well.

2. Add the coconut milk and 900ml water from a just-boiled kettle. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 20 minutes until the carrots are tender. Remove and discard the lemongrass, add the fish sauce and blitz with a hand-held stick blender until smooth (or transfer to a food processor).

3. Season to taste with lime juice and stir through the chopped coriander. Serve garnished with coriander leaves and lime wedges on the side.

Miso Rice Soup

Expand Close Miso Rice Soup. Picture: Donal Skehan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Miso Rice Soup. Picture: Donal Skehan

Time: 15 mins Serves: 4



Ingredients

1 tbsp sunflower oil

6 spring onions, thinly sliced

1 red chilli, thinly sliced

Thumb-sized piece of fresh ginger, finely grated

1.5 litres vegetable stock

2 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp light soy sauce

1 tbsp rice wine vinegar

1 tbsp miso paste

125g shiitake mushrooms, thinly sliced

75g brown rice, cooked

2 baby bok choy, quartered



Method

1. Place a large pan over a medium heat and add the oil. Add the spring onions, chilli and ginger and fry for 3-4 minutes.

2. Pour in the vegetable stock, sesame oil, soy sauce and rice wine vinegar and then mix in the miso paste.

3. Bring to a steady simmer and then add the mushrooms, cooked brown rice and bok choy. Cook for 5 minutes until the bok choy is tender. Serve immediately.