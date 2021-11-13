| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Donal Skehan’s soups to soothe the winter sniffles

Three warming recipes, including a light seafood stew that gives all the comfort of a chowder without the calories

Tomato and Shellfish Soup. Picture: Donal Skehan Expand
Spiced Carrot and Coriander soup. Picture: Issy Croker Expand
Miso Rice Soup. Picture: Donal Skehan Expand

Close

Tomato and Shellfish Soup. Picture: Donal Skehan

Tomato and Shellfish Soup. Picture: Donal Skehan

Spiced Carrot and Coriander soup. Picture: Issy Croker

Spiced Carrot and Coriander soup. Picture: Issy Croker

Miso Rice Soup. Picture: Donal Skehan

Miso Rice Soup. Picture: Donal Skehan

/

Tomato and Shellfish Soup. Picture: Donal Skehan

Donal Skehan

We have reached peak soup season in our house. The evenings are closing in and we’ve all been hit with a cough and cold — pretty much right on schedule for mid-November.

At the mere sound of the first sniffle, I reach for soup recipes to provide heat and comfort. I might be fooling myself into thinking they are the final cure, but when you are at your most groggy, a hot bowl of nourishment certainly does something to help you feel better.

Most Watched

Privacy