Donal Skehan’s simple midweek meals — Korean-style pork belly, crispy harissa chicken, and miso spaghetti

Gochujang Pork Belly Strips with Lettuce Leaves &amp; Cucumber. Picture: Donal Skehan Expand
Harissa Honey Chicken Bowl. Picture: Donal Skehan Expand
Miso Spaghetti. Picture: Donal Skehan Expand

Donal Skehan

Finding routine after a busy summer is always tricky, but there are plenty of little wins that can be found in the process of cooking simple midweek meals. The thoughts of meal plans and meal prepping may be irksome to food snobs, but as any busy home cook will tell you, they are lifesavers when dinner time rolls around.

Simple actions like cooking noodles, marinating meat, and shaking up a salad dressing are all easy tasks to do ahead of time that take the pressure out of 5pm.

