Donal Skehan’s simple midweek meals — Korean-style pork belly, crispy harissa chicken, and miso spaghetti

Finding routine after a busy summer is always tricky, but there are plenty of little wins that can be found in the process of cooking simple midweek meals. The thoughts of meal plans and meal prepping may be irksome to food snobs, but as any busy home cook will tell you, they are lifesavers when dinner time rolls around.

Simple actions like cooking noodles, marinating meat, and shaking up a salad dressing are all easy tasks to do ahead of time that take the pressure out of 5pm.

This week, I have three midweek recipes that are worth the effort and filled with big flavours. Many of the elements of each of these recipes can be prepped in advance.

I apologise to my long-time readers, but I do love anything eaten in lettuce cups, and so, while this may look familiar, it’s the recipe for gochujang pork belly strips that are the standout here. You can get pork belly strips quite easily in butchers and supermarkets. Here they rely on Korean gochujang, a fermented chilli paste, which is an essential ingredient in Korean cuisine. You can find it in most Asian specialty shops and it keeps well for a couple of months in the fridge.

The recipe will work with the more readily available sriracha sauce, but it’s worth seeking out gochujang to add to your regular cooking routine. I use it for crispy Korean fried chicken and Korean-style sliders — absolutely delicious!

Another condiment I use for its instant heat, colour and flavour is harissa paste. A small splodge of this transforms any meat or vegetable. It’s deep, dark subtle heat pairs well with the honey for the harissa honey chicken bowl here. Crispy chicken pieces coated with a fairly irresistible harissa sauce alongside fresh cucumber salad, bulgur wheat and green pistachios makes for a beautiful midweek supper.

Another underutilised condiment in most households is miso paste. A salty paste made from fermented soy beans, it’s incredibly versatile to add to salad dressings, meat marinades or even to give a unique, salty taste to sweet caramel. In my recipe for miso spaghetti, it helps create an incredibly moreish dish which has bags of umami to tickle your taste buds.

Gochujang Pork Belly Strips with Lettuce Leaves & Cucumber

Gochujang Pork Belly Strips with Lettuce Leaves & Cucumber. Picture: Donal Skehan

Gochujang Pork Belly Strips with Lettuce Leaves & Cucumber. Picture: Donal Skehan

Time: 60+ marinating Serves: 6

For the pork belly strips:

800g pork belly strips

2 tbsp gochujang paste

3cm fresh ginger, grated

3 cloves garlic, grated

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp sesame oil

3 tbsp honey

2 tbsp mirin

For the quick-pickled cucumber:

4 tbsp rice vinegar

2 tbsp caster sugar

Good pinch of red chilli pepper flakes

1 cucumber, deseeded and julienned

½ mooli/daikon, peeled and julienned (optional)

To serve:

300g sticky rice

3 tbsp toasted sesame seeds

1 head butter lettuce, leaves separated

Large bunch coriander, leaves picked

Large bunch fresh mint, leaves picked

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 220C/425F/Gas Mark 7. Place the pork belly strips into a roasting tin so they fit snugly. Mix the rest of the ingredients together in a bowl, pour over the pork belly strips and toss to coat evenly. Cook for 45 minutes, turning every so often until they are tender and sticky.

2. Meanwhile, for the pickled cucumber, heat the vinegar and sugar over a medium heat with the chilli flakes and 2 tbsp of water until the sugar is dissolved. Put the cucumber and mooli/daikon (if using) in a bowl and pour the hot vinegar over the top. Leave to pickle while the pork cooks.

3. Cook the sticky rice according to the packet instructions and put the lettuce leaves and herbs onto a serving platter.

4. Once the pork is sticky and tender, rest for 10 minutes, then slice into pieces. Serve with the rice, sesame seeds, platter of greens and quick-pickled cucumber so people can fill their own leaves and enjoy.

Harissa Honey Chicken Bowl

Harissa Honey Chicken Bowl. Picture: Donal Skehan

Harissa Honey Chicken Bowl. Picture: Donal Skehan

Time: 30 mins + marinating Serves: 4

Ingredients

6 chicken thighs, cut into bite-sized pieces

200ml buttermilk

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp cumin

Finely grated zest of a lemon

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

200g cornflour

1l sunflower oil to fry

For the bulgur wheat salad:

150g bulgur wheat

1 red onion, finely sliced

Juice of a lemon

Large handful chopped flat-leaf parsley

3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

2 avocados, diced

1 medium cucumber, peeled, deseeded and diced

75g pistachios, deshelled and roughly chopped

For the sauce:

2 tbsp rose harissa

1 clove garlic, grated

1 preserved lemon, insides removed and finely chopped (optional)

2 tsp cider vinegar

4 tbsp honey

Method

1. Put the chicken in a bowl with the buttermilk, spices, lemon zest and plenty of seasoning and allow to sit for at least half an hour.

2. Cook the bulgur wheat in boiling salted water for 10 minutes, then drain and cover and allow to steam dry. Put the red onion in a bowl and squeeze over the lemon juice and season with sea salt. Leave to stand until ready to serve.

3. Make the sauce for the chicken by blending the ingredients together. Pour into a wide sauté pan before prepping the rest of the ingredients for the salad.

4. Bring the oil to 170C/340F in a deep-sided pan. Take pieces of chicken out of the marinade, coat in cornflour and fry for 3-4 minutes until golden brown. Scoop out with a slotted spoon and drain on a plate lined with paper towels.

5. When all the chicken is cooked, tip the bulgur wheat into the bowl with onion and add the parsley and extra-virgin olive oil. Season to taste.

6. Heat the harissa sauce in the sauté pan over a medium heat, add the fried chicken and toss all over to coat in the sticky glaze.

7. Divide the bulgur wheat between bowls and top with the chicken, avocado, cucumber and pistachios and serve.



Miso Spaghetti

Miso Spaghetti. Picture: Donal Skehan

Miso Spaghetti. Picture: Donal Skehan

Time: 15 mins Serves: 4

Ingredients

350g dried spaghetti

2 tbsp olive oil

3 banana shallots, finely chopped

250g spring greens or savoy cabbage, shredded

100g unsalted butter

3 tbsp red miso paste

Freshly ground black pepper

Method

1. Cook the pasta in a saucepan of boiling salted water for 10-12 minutes, then drain, reserving a cup of the cooking water.

2. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a frying pan over a high heat and fry the shallots for 5 minutes until soft but not coloured. Add the greens and a splash of the pasta water, cover and cook for 2-3 minutes.

3. Melt the butter with the miso paste and blend with 150ml of the pasta water until smooth. Add to the drained pasta with the greens. Serve with lots of cracked black pepper.